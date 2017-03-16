  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Warning: You May Feel Empathy For Donald Trump After Reading This
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    11 Times Artists Called Out Trump’s Bigotry In The Most Beautiful Way
    by Rachael Rifkin
  4. 4 4
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Trump’s Budget Director: It's ‘Compassionate’ To Cut Programs That Feed The Most Vulnerable

by Tod Perry

March 16, 2017 at 17:00
Copy Link

In Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, he spoke of returning the White House to the people and pledged “I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down.” However, for all of his I’m-for-the-little-guy populism we saw during the campaign, his young presidency has been marked by cruelty. For starters, his new health plan, Trumpcare, aims to kick 24 million people off their health care plans and his recently-announced budget takes food from America’s most vulnerable.

Thursday, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney held a press conference where he announced Trump’s new budget that slashes social services while boosting military spending. One major cut is the elimination of federal funding for Meals on Wheels, a service that delivers food to the elderly, poor, veterans, and disabled who can’t leave their homes. “Meals on Wheels sounds great,” Mulvaney said, “but we’re not going to spend it on programs that show they deliver the promises we made to people.”

Meals on Wheels via Twitter

Trump’s new budget also cuts federal funding for after-school educational programs that provide food to poor children which Mulvaney says are ineffective. “There’s no evidence they’re helping kids do better in school,” he said. “We justified it by saying these kids will do better in school and get jobs. We have no proof that’s helping.” Perhaps Mulveney should look at the overwhelming evidence that suggests proper nutrition helps children excel academically and improve their behavior in school. 

When asked if these massive cuts to programs that help America’s vulnerable were “hard-hearted,” Mulveney believes they are just the opposite. He believes it’s about “as compassionate as you can get” to go to taxpayers and say, “look, we’re not going to ask you for your hard-earned money anymore. Single mom of two in Detroit, give us your money. We’re not going to do that anymore unless they can guarantee that money will be used in a proper function.” In Trump’s America, compassion looks a lot different than it did a few months ago. 

Trump may not support Meals on Wheels, but you can gladly do so on its website

Recently on GOOD
Health

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Open Up About Postpartum Depression

She had it for eight months and didn’t know by Tod Perry
Sports

How Much Math Do You Need To Win Your March Madness Pool? A Mathematics Professor Explains.

The probability of winning isn’t good ... by Bryan Clair
Food

Cheerios Is Giving Away 100 Million Wildflower Seeds To Save The Honey Bee Populations Around The World

Honeybees pollinate 70% of humanity’s food crops. And they’re dying off quickly by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The liquid breakfast of champions at Canada’s biggest curling competition https://t.co/zmYUucHpHF https://t.co/rFcCIyK1Lf
Trump’s Budget Director: It's ‘Compassionate’ To Cut Programs That Feed The Most Vulnerable
Recent
Trump’s Budget Director: It's ‘Compassionate’ To Cut Programs That Feed The Most Vulnerable 29 minutes ago Trump Freely Admits His Biggest Supporters Will Be Hurt Most By Healthcare Plan  44 minutes ago Why Isn’t Johnny Depp’s $30,000-A-Month Wine ‘Habit’ Being Called An ‘Addiction’? about 1 hour ago The Liquid Breakfast Of Champions At Canada’s Curling Championships about 1 hour ago Mark Cuban On The Three Ways Trump Is Failing As President about 3 hours ago Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way about 3 hours ago Cartoonist's Work Perfectly Explains Why We Need More—Not Less—Funding For The Arts about 4 hours ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Open Up About Postpartum Depression about 5 hours ago How Much Math Do You Need To Win Your March Madness Pool? A Mathematics Professor Explains. about 5 hours ago Cheerios Is Giving Away 100 Million Wildflower Seeds To Save The Honey Bee Populations Around The World about 7 hours ago McDonald's Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse For A President’ In Blistering Tweet about 7 hours ago What Barack Obama’s March Madness Bracket Says About The Most Basketball-Loving President Ever  about 8 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers