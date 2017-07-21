Recently on GOOD
Teen Raises Money To Install Free Sunscreen Dispensers At Local Pools She was inspired by a school project
I Dropped Out Of High School — And I’m Doing Just Fine I spent freshman year at an elite school where “risk” was a four-letter word. I found out it might be the secret of success.
Frequency of Hard Fouls on Jeremy Lin Raise Suspicion of Racial Bias Among NBA Officials “It's disheartening to see Lin's mistreatment by the NBA referees.”
Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life “Even my relatives and fiance’s family have asked me about it.”
Teenage Girls Staged A Gorgeous Quinceañera Event To Fight For Sanctuary Cities They followed their colorful display with a march to meet with lawmakers.
Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books This fantasy scenario may come true for thousands of indebted grads.
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.