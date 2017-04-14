  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Senate Just Held A Hearing About Climate Change Right Outside The ‘Winter White House’
    by Ben Jervey
  2. 2 2
    Oscar De La Hoya Fires A Dig At Donald Trump In New Ad
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Why A 23-Year Old Is Buying Houses For Just $500 And Giving Them Back To The Original Owner
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan
    by Stacey Leasca
Communities

North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account

by Raleigh Van Ness

April 14, 2017 at 0:13
Copy Link

History books are filled with stories of how terrible wars were started. The assassination of Austrian archduke Franz Ferdinand triggered WWI. Hitler invading Poland and the bombing of Pearl Harbor are two tragic catalysts for WWII. It’s hard to imagine how future historians will one day frame a looming conflict with North Korea and the United States: “You see, there was this thing called Twitter.”

We’ve all known that @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter feed is inaccurate, poorly spelled, dopey, reckless, and dangerous in its whimsical abuse of presidential power that might one day lead to impeachment. But now, we’re realizing just how immediately dangerous his 140-character claptrap actually is.

A nation that’s been building costly nuclear arsenals like Trump would a chain of overpriced hotels  accused Trump of building tensions with his “aggressive” tweets that are “making trouble.” Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview on April 14 that “We will go to war” should the U.S.. provoke militarily. “We’ve got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike.” 

This would probably a good time for a few key people to sit down at the negotiating table. And it seems China is attempting to orchestrate just that. Mike Pence just flew to South Korea to see how he might use his rapidly developing foreign policy skills to alleviate the tension. Problem is, Trump has sent so many aggressive tweets, it’s hard to pin down which ones the North Korean government might find so nuclear-deterrent worthy. He’s tweeted any number of times about North Korea.

But it appears North Korea did cite two specific tweets Trump blarped out:

To make matters worse, Sean Spicer sassily let North Korea know it was “on notice.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also claimed the administration has “spoken enough about North Korea.”

It’s absurd for a country which has been testing mass weaponry as a potential threat to the U.S. for years to source Trump’s “aggressive” social media practices. Especially when they could just as easily point to the fact that Trump approved what he called an “armada” of aircraft carriers to Korean waters with Jaws-like menace.

But the Twitter feed it is. Which means at this particularly precarious, terrifying moment in American history, the only response now is to quote the words of the very wise, almost-Commander-in-Chief Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump not long ago:

 

 

 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Why Do We Turn Some People Into Heroes And Others Into Villains In Sports?

Documentary filmmaker Jonathan Hock wants you to confront your love or hate for John Calipari by Jeremy Repanich
Communities

Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments

Fielder felt Spicer could stand to learn a thing or two about the Holocaust by Penn Collins
Communities

The Tax Day Protest Is About Way More Than Trump’s Returns

What the president files with the IRS shows a lot more than his net worth by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
Recent
No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Just Now about 11 hours ago This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America about 11 hours ago A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You about 12 hours ago The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan about 13 hours ago A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation about 13 hours ago What Makes A Sports Villain? about 14 hours ago Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments about 15 hours ago The Tax Day Protest Is About Way More Than Trump’s Returns about 19 hours ago A Trans Singer Recorded An Amazing Duet Using His Pre- And Post-Transition Voices 1 day ago Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Strikes Down Protections For Student Loan Borrowers 1 day ago Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy  1 day ago Chrissy Teigen Quietly Paid This Girl's Beauty School Tuition, But The Secret Got Out Quickly 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers