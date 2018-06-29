  • Trending
Communities

Twitter Reacts To The Tragic Shooting At The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland

by Tod Perry

June 29, 2018 at 13:35
Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images.

A day after the horrifying June 28 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, details are beginning to emerge about the alleged shooter.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder after being arrested at the scene of the shooting. He allegedly walked into the Gazette’s office with a pump-action shotgun and opened fire on the paper’s employees. Five people were killed and two were injured in the attack.

Ramos had a long-standing feud with the paper after it reported on the criminal harassment case against him in July 2011. In 2012, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against then-columnist Eric Hartley and the paper’s former editor, Thomas Marquardt.

The case was thrown out by a judge.

“I was seriously concerned he would threaten us with physical violence,” Marquardt told The Baltimore Sun. “I even told my wife, ‘We have to be concerned. This guy could really hurt us.’”

Ramos had a Twitter page in his name with Hartley’s face as the avatar. The banner image featured Marquart and the paper’s former owner, Philip Merrill. Minutes before the shooting, Ramos tweeted, “Fuck you, leave me alone.”

The attack incited passionate responses on social media. For many, it was hard to separate Ramos’ actions from the anti-press rhetoric of President Trump, who has repeatedly called the news media the “enemy of the American people” and has threatened to revoke the freedom of the press.

Journalist Madi Alexander has started a GoFundMe to support the shooting victims and their families. 

Conservative pundit Sean Hannity received a backlash on Twitter after making the specious argument that Congresswoman Maxine Waters was somehow responsible for the shooting. 

The Daily Beast stood up for journalists everywhere by tweeting a quote from Capital Gazette survivor Selene San Felice.

Gun control advocates pushed for stricter gun laws in the shooting’s aftermath.

People who knew the victims spoke out on their behalf.

Like most other mass shooters, Ramos has a history of harassing and abusing women. In 2011, a female former classmate of Ramos filed a restraining order against him for sending abusive emails. “I tried to slowly back away from it, and he just started getting angry and vulgar to the point I had to tell him to stop,” she told the judge.

An email Ramos sent her in April 2010 said, “Have another drink and go hang yourself, you cowardly little lush. Don’t contact you again? I don’t give a [expletive]. [Expletive] you.”

Top and share image by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images.

