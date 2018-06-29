Recently on GOOD
Before Family Separations, Trump Quietly Removed Protections For Migrant Kids Children’s chances for asylum are slimmer than ever, thanks to a series of recent policy changes under the Trump administration.
How Emotional Realness Is The Secret To ‘Drag Race’s’ Enduring Success No matter how many times life may knock you down, you still have to slay the world with your charisma, nerve, and talent.
Surfer, New Mom, And Philanthropist Alana Blanchard Wants To Help Young Female Surfers Realize Their Dreams The cost for young surfers to compete can be daunting without major sponsors and brands to help with travel and contest fees, so she created the Alana Blanchard Foundation.
‘Workers Cup’ Film Highlights The Complicated Preparations For the 2022 World Cup In Qatar, workers balance their love of soccer with the burden of treacherous work conditions.
Teacher Asks For Backpacks And School Supplies For Children In Lieu Of Flowers At Her Funeral Her community stepped up to help kids who needed it most.
I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems ”I would push myself so hard intimately to ‘keep the fires burning’ while knowing in my heart that the fire was never lit.”
