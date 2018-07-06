Immigrants Joined The U.S. Army To Become Citizens. Now They’re Being Discharged.

Recently on GOOD
8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science 11 members of the Pruitt’s EPA’s board have a history of downplaying the health risks of secondhand smoke, air pollution, and other hazards.
Frida Kahlo Is An Enduring Inspiration For Women Of Color, The Disabled Community, And All Humans She was unapologetic about who she was, and that’s why she continues to shine today.
How Roe V. Wade Changed The Lives Of American Women For The Better The recent announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement has ignited widespread speculation about the future of Roe v. Wade.
This Mixed Reality Project Puts You In The Role Of Customs Agent “With virtual reality and augmented reality, I feel like it presents a unique opportunity … to build those new systems from scratch because we're creating a new world through this technology."
How Ride-Hailing Could Improve Public Transportation Instead Of Undercutting It Ride-hailing services have reduced fatal drunk driving crashes and offer greater independence for elderly and disabled populations.
Will Mexico’s New President Be Able To Take On Donald Trump? A landslide victory elected the country’s first progressive leader in generations.
