  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    What Everyone's Getting Wrong About This Sexist Cartoon
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers.
    by Rachel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    14 Images Of Badass Women Who Destroyed Stereotypes And Inspired Future Generations
    by Craig Carilli
  4. 4 4
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    An experiment for people who don't understand depression.
    by John Anson
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers.

by Rachel Reilich

January 2, 2019 at 8:40
Copy Link
(Via Flickr)

Sexual harassment, shoddy background checks, price gouging, a verbally abusive CEO: Uber may be in the business of rideshares, but when it comes to legal troubles, you could say the company hoards them all to themselves.

The latest came to a head in the UK, where courts ruled against Uber in favor of thousands of drivers who use the app to earn their bread and butter. In Uber’s original “business model” (a genteel term for exploitative business practices) drivers were denied basic rights such as minimum wage and sick days. That’s because Uber categorized its drivers, without whom they would not exist, as “contractual workers,” not employees. 

Well, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam weren’t having it. The two Uber drivers rightfully saw Uber’s business practices as, “nothing more than a cynical ploy,” denying its drivers minimum wage and rest breaks, “while it pursues a record-breaking $120bn stock market flotation.” Two years ago, they took their case to the Employment Tribunal and scored a major victory. According to the Tribunal, “the men were ‘workers’ under British industrial law, and therefore entitled to basic rights such as a minimum wage.”  

Uber being Uber, they didn’t take the news lying down. Why take the risk of owing their drivers as much as 18,000 pounds ($31,700) in back pay and entitlements‚ when they could appeal the decision and blow that money on legal fees? "If you look at it from Uber's perspective it's a network business that's growing very fast, powering towards an IPO next year, $120 billion, big institutional investors like the Saudi sovereign investment fund who want to make a killing on this," Mr. Farrar said.

In other words, with huge sums of money at the end of the road, human beings are little more than speed bumps.

But —’twas a week before Christmas, and all through the (court) house—Uber’s Scrooge-level greed was foiled yet again: the 2016 ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal. At long last, Uber took a long hard look at themselves and realized, “You know what? Our business relies upon our drivers. The least we could do is treat them fairly. Throw them a decent wage and a rest break now and then.”  

Just kidding!

Uber pointed out that one of the three judges backed its case — which apparently inflamed their tiny coal heart, and emboldened them to appeal the appeal. That’s right! They’re taking this thing all the way to the Supreme Court!

Well, you know what they say. It ain’t Uber ‘til it’s Uber. And in the meantime? Take a Lyft. 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed.

This is great news. by Heidi Lux
Health

Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party.

"What am I going to say as an excuse this time?" by Meghan Camello
The Planet

One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions.

She invented a technique which involves placing sand in moulds and injecting it with microorganisms. by Rachel Reilich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers.
Recent
Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers. about 1 hour ago This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers. 5 days ago Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant. 5 days ago This dad couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her. 6 days ago A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb. 6 days ago An experiment for people who don't understand depression. 10 days ago The unexpected thing my psychiatrist did for my anxiety. 10 days ago Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed. 10 days ago Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party. 12 days ago One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions. 13 days ago Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face.  13 days ago This YouTuber put henna freckles on her face and it was a complete disaster. 13 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers