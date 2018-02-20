Most Of The U.K.’s Power Now Comes From Alternative Energy 

Recently on GOOD
For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership 50 years after the federal Fair Housing Act banned racial discrimination in lending, African-Americans and Latinos continue to be routinely denied conventional mortgage loans at rates far higher than their white counterparts.
Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games A number of factors the viewing audience can't see can explain poor performances.
Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post He’s trying to start a movement.
Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race Tenths of a second weren’t nearly enough to determine who won this race.
Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games It took a comically long time for her unexpected success to register.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy