20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

In closed adoptions, the identities of adoptive and biological parents are kept confidential. However, Jennifer and Chris Schoebinger broke this norm after just a week, deciding they wanted Austin to be part of their son's life. Jennifer said, "It was like, 'OK, this is the way it should be. She was part of our family." Chris added, "You know, you can't have too many people loving you, right? Why couldn't he be both of ours?"

The Schoebingers began sending Austin photos and bound books every year, detailing Steven's achievements. They did this to comfort Austin and keep her updated so that their eventual meeting would be seamless. Austin saw Steven for the first time since his adoption when he turned 7. They enjoyed their time together, with Austin teaching him how to fish, creating cherished memories. Austin said, "I was blessed beyond words." Steven added, "I kind of got the best of both worlds, for sure."

Now 28, Steven is married and a father. He chose to name his child Riley, his birth name. For Austin, life has come full circle as she is now a proud grandmother of Riley. Chris said, "I think the lesson we learned is that sometimes we create barriers where barriers don't need to be. And when we pull down those barriers, we really find love on the other side."

The whole documented story was uploaded on YouTube by CBS News and has garnered over 30,000 views so far. People have expressed their love for the adoptive family and have appreciated their special gesture towards Austin. @juliejulie1545 commented, "Speaks volumes of his adoptive parents and also the love of his natural mother to make the hardest decision on earth." @marialongoria8774 wrote, "Such good wonderful people. And Steven is one lucky kid. So much love."

This article originally appeared last year.