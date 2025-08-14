Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers said ancient humans created petroglyphs indicating curiosity in the dinosaur footprints.

dinosaur footprints, ancient petroglyphs, Brazil archaeology, Serrote do Letreiro, prehistoric humans, rock carvings, ancient art, Cretaceous tracks, paleontology, archaeology discovery, fossil site, hunter-gatherers, theropod prints, sauropod tracks, iguanodontian, rock art, ancient rituals, fossil interaction, drone archaeology, Valley of the Dinosaurs

Ancient rock art reveals a surprise connection between humans and dinosaurs.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

theropod prints, sauropod tracks, iguanodontian, rock art, ancient rituals, fossil interactionImage frmo Scientific Reports of ancient artwork. Image Source: Scientific Reports

The paper notes that while researchers first identified the petroglyphs in 1975, they only recently discovered these carvings close to massive dinosaur footprints. This discovery was facilitated by the innovative use of drones. The tracks, they said, belong to dinosaurs from the Cretaceous Period, which ended around 66 million years ago.

Researchers believe ancient humans deliberately placed these carvings next to the dinosaur prints, noting that some petroglyphs are only 2 to 4 inches away and may depict the footprints themselves.

drone archaeology, Valley of the DinosaursImage frmo Scientific Reports of ancient artwork.Image Source: Scientific Reports

This suggests that people of that era were deeply curious about the footprints and interacted with them. "The individuals who crafted the petroglyphs were acutely aware of the footprints, likely selecting the location precisely because of them," Leonardo Troiano, the study’s lead author and an archaeologist from Brazil's National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage, told Live Science "It would have been impossible to overlook their presence."

Troiano said these ancient humans were highly interested in the footprints and considered them meaningful in some way. This also goes parallel to the location of Serrote. Serrote do Letreiro, which translates to "Signpost Hill" in Portuguese, is close to the Valley of the Dinosaurs, a conservation area renowned for its hundreds of fossilized dinosaur footprints.

rock carvings, ancient artImage frmo Scientific Reports of ancient artwork.Image Source: Scientific Reports

Troiano and his fellow researchers carried out the research with a group of middle-school students who surveyed the site in 2023. In addition to learning about the convergence of paleontology and archaeology, the students helped photograph the specimens. The team noted that the tracks belong to various types of dinosaurs, such as meat-eating theropods, long-necked sauropods, and two-legged ornithopods, including iguanodontian dinosaurs.

The petroglyphs uncovered were mainly carvings of circles filled with lines and other geometric strokes. These artworks are attributed to humans who lived in the region anywhere between 9,400 and 2,620 years ago. "They were small seminomadic groups of hunters and gatherers who lived in society and used objects made from stones," Troiano said. These ancient humans made these rock carvings with two techniques; perforation and scraping, the team said.

"Perforation involves using a kind of stone hammer to create depressions on the surface, resembling stippling, while scraping entails rubbing a stone against the surface until it forms the desired engraving," Troiano explained. The petroglyphs offer crucial evidence about the historical population and shed light on the rituals and practices of that time. “I think rock art creation was embedded in some sort of ritual context: people gathering and creating something, perhaps utilizing some psychotropics,” said Troiano, adding that these people were interested in “what the footprints represent.”

Affirming Troiano’s hypothesis, Jan Simek, a distinguished professor of anthropology at the University of Tennessee, told CNN, “The paper provides an interesting new example of how ancient people observed and incorporated fossils on the landscape into their religious experiences and interpretations.”

via GIPHY

He said this case is another archaeological example of the “human tendency to tie the spiritual world created in the imagination to unexplained things in the world around us.”


This article originally appeared last year,

ancient artancient art depicting dinosaursancient petroglyphsancient ritualsarchaeology discoveryart of dinosaursbrazil archaeologycave paintings of dinosaurscretaceous tracksdinosaurdinosaur ancient artdinosaur cave drawingsdinosaur footprintsdinosaur newsdinosaursdrone archaeologyfossil interactionfossil sitehunter-gatherersiguanodontianpaleontologyprehistoric humansrock artrock carvingssauropod tracksserrote do letreirotheropod printsvalley of the dinosaurspast events

The Latest

Marley Jaxx, Steve Larsen, wedding for charity, $1,000, wedding, wedding fundraiser, philanthropic, charity
Culture

Couple takes heat for selling $1,000 tickets to their wedding. Here's why it's great.

dance, attraction, science of attraction, psychology, relationships, dating, body language, dance moves, dating tips
Past Events

Science has identified the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

obituary, family, grief, viral stories, family trauma, parenting, honesty, domestic violence, relationships, writing
Past Events

Daughter explains the brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

open adoption, adoption reunion, birth mother, adoptive parents, adoption story, family love, uplifting story, CBS News, motherhood, emotional story, selfless decision, adoption journey, heartwarming, real life, parenting, family reunion, adoptive family, inspiring, mother and son, modern family
Past Events

20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

More For You

Ellison's Cave, Fantastic Pit, deep cave, underground pit, GoPro drop, cave exploration, adventure twins, caving video, spelunking, YouTube explorers, Pigeon Mountain, Georgia cave, deep descent, mysterious cave, viral video, underground footage, limestone cave, Appalachian caves, GoPro footage, twin explorers

There's a profound strangeness to the world's deepest places.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
premature baby miracle, skin to skin contact, kangaroo care, newborn survival story, mother’s touch miracle, baby revival story, neonatal care, premature twins, parenting inspiration, birth miracles

An emotional mother holds her newborn

Canva

Her baby was pronounced dead. What happened when she held him stunned everyone.

Life rarely gives us the storybook moment where darkness turns to triumph—but it does happen. Kate and David Ogg had such a moment. The Australian couple welcomed premature twins into the world on March 25, 2010, but their joy quickly turned to heartbreak when doctors told them that their baby boy, Jamie, hadn’t survived. What happened next would become a story of love, resilience, and the extraordinary power of a mother’s touch.

Kate and David had been ecstatic to learn they were expecting twins, but their excitement was overshadowed when the babies arrived prematurely at just 27 weeks. Doctors worked tirelessly to save them, but after 20 minutes of efforts, Jamie was pronounced dead. Devastated, the medical team placed his tiny body on Kate’s chest so she could say her goodbyes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zealandia, geology, lost continent, science, Earth science, history, exploration, Abel Tasman, oceanography, New Zealand

A misty mountain range.

via Canva

Earth's missing continent was found 375 years after it was first spotted by sailors

Earth is impressively enigmatic, with many undiscovered territories and terrains still awaiting discovery. Although geologists have scanned nearly every corner of the Earth, the possibility of hidden continents remains. In 2017, a team of geologists made a marvelous discovery in the Southern Continent, dubbing it "the eighth continent of the world."

Interestingly, this new continent, called Zealandia, was not secluded but quite conspicuous. A detailed study was published in the journal Tectonics.

Keep ReadingShow less
UPS driving strategy, avoid left turns, UPS fuel savings, safe driving tips, driving efficiency, route optimization, UPS delivery methods, traffic safety tips, fuel efficiency driving, left turn dangers

A UPS truck parked in the street

Wikimedia Commons

UPS drivers avoid left turns, and you could benefit from the same trick

Driving comes with its own set of rules—some official, others unspoken. For UPS drivers, one key guideline is to avoid left turns. According to The Conversation, UPS drivers follow a calculated route instead of taking shortcuts or making left turns for a very intentional reason.

The primary reason for this practice is safety: on most U.S. roads, left turns require crossing oncoming traffic, making them riskier and more disruptive. By prioritizing right turns, UPS drivers help reduce delays and minimize accidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
aging wisdom, things older people don’t care about, life lessons from seniors, letting go with age, social media fatigue, aging gracefully, senior life advice, mindset shifts with age, aging and priorities

An older couple laughs together on a couch

via Canva

27 refreshing things older people say they care less about as they age

Getting older has so many perks–grandkids, retirement, senior discounts (!). But the biggest benefit? Wisdom. Years of life experience add up. There's a reason young people look to their elders for life advice and guidance. Plain and simple–they've lived it. And with age comes confidence in identity and what truly matters–without sweating the small stuff.

Thankfully, that sage advice has been freely given freely to younger generations who seek it. Here are 27 of the best responses from older people to the question, "What things do you care less about as you age?"

Keep ReadingShow less
HOA dispute, homeowner revenge, unauthorized tree trimming, mulberry tree lights, petty revenge story, HOA conflict, neighborhood drama, property boundaries, Christmas lights prank, Reddit HOA stories

A person looks up at a brightly-lit mulberry tree.

via Canva

HOA regrets trimming homeowner’s mulberry tree after dazzling revenge display

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Keep ReadingShow less
plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack

There's no end to grandma wisdom.

Canva

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

Most of us have plastic containers in our homes that we reuse on a regular basis. Of course, with constant use comes the issue of these containers getting stained as it is difficult to clean them thoroughly. This is where a grandma's hack for getting discolorations out of plastic containers comes in handy. TikTok user @ariganja has uploaded a clip that shows a simple cleaning tip she learned from her friend's grandma and the internet has hailed it as the "best hack ever."

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hackSome plastic containers.Representational Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Keep ReadingShow less
tipping debate, waiter returns tip, restaurant tipping culture, tipping expectations, tipping controversy, fair wages restaurant, Reddit tipping story, tipping norms, tipping culture debate

A server talks to diners at a restaurant.

via Canva

Diner stunned as waiter returns $25 tip, saying it’s too low

A restaurant guest was left stunned when their server refused a $25 tip, insisting that they only accept tips within the 18-20% range. The moment, shared by u/Koiguy94 on Reddit, has reignited debate over tipping culture and the growing expectation that diners must meet specific tipping percentages.

According to the post, everything about the evening had been going well—until the bill arrived. The total came out to $197.96, and the diner left what they believed was a reasonable tip: $25.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025