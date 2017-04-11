  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Twitter Sues White House Over Unmasking Of Rogue Anti-Trump Account
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    These 5 Animals Are Making Monumental Comebacks
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    News Anchor Bravely Maintains Composure As She Learns She’s Reporting Her Own Husband’s Death On-Air
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    How Ruth Bader Ginsburg And The Women Of The Supreme Court Combat 'Mansplaining'
    by Stacey Leasca
  7. 7 7
    Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why 
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    Heather McGhee’s Honest Discussion On Race In America 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet

by Stacey Leasca

April 11, 2017 at 6:50
Copy Link

On Sunday, United Airlines hit a new aviation low after it forced a passenger off a plane by dragging him from his seat, down the aisle, and out the door, leaving him bloody and upset. 

In case you somehow missed it, the entire event took place because United Airlines overbooked flight 3411 from Chicago O’Hare Airport. Overbooking flights is a totally legal and often used tactic by the airline industry. To help find extra seats for employees it needed to transport, United asked for volunteers to debark the plane, offering $800 to take a flight the next day. But, after no volunteers came forward, the crew began randomly selecting passengers before ultimately bloodying one in the process.

It’s a horrific event at worst, and a public relations nightmare at very best. United Airlines attempted an apology, saying in part, "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation."

Following the statement, searches for the definition of “volunteer” spiked 1900 percent on Merriam Webster’s site. To help United Airlines understand the meaning of the world, the dictionary tweeted the definition saying: 

It additionally noted on its site that United is absolutely using the word incorrectly. “Some of the interest in the definition of volunteer may come from the wording of the statement from United, since a person who did not volunteer to leave was then described as refusing ‘to leave the aircraft voluntarily’—and subsequently being forced to do it,” the dictionary posted.

Posting sassy tweets has become a mainstay of the dictionary’s Twitter account. As GOOD reported in March, the company claims its biting rebukes may seem purposeful, however, they are often simply just inherently funny.  “Words from big stories get looked up, no matter what the subject,” says Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large. “Merriam-Webster has always been data-driven, by which I mean we rely on evidence, or data, about how a word is used in order to define it. But we rarely knew how people were using the dictionaries we made until we put our dictionary online.”

Recently on GOOD
Money

An Artist Transforms Shredded George Washingtons Into Barack Obama 

The humble dollar bill is an impressive statement by Vivienne Woodward
Culture

What You Know About Gravity, The Beatles, And The Unabomber Is Wrong—Just Ask Chuck Klosterman

An interview with one of the world’s most fascinating cultural thinkers by Adam Albright-Hanna
Lifestyle

Pollutoys Teach Children About Ocean Pollution 

They were developed by Sea Sherpard  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead 11 days ago A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies 11 days ago Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team 11 days ago The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary  11 days ago Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” 11 days ago This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands 11 days ago This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood 11 days ago Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 11 days ago 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit 11 days ago There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color  11 days ago “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage 12 days ago Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers