Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The best ways to beat the heat on the cheap in your house during the summer

Save energy, save money, win-win.

heat wave, cooling home for cheap, health, rising temperatures, frugal cooling

You can cool your home without breaking the bank.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJun 25, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Summer has hit and the sun is shining brighter than ever before. As temperatures rise across the country making or breaking records, many households are trying to find ways to stay cool without breaking the bank. While investing in a quality air conditioner can help, many effective ones are expensive, both in purchasing the A/C unit and keeping it powered up all day. Luckily, there are some inexpensive ways to keep your home cool throughout massive heat waves.

Your biggest ally in the battle against aggressive heat is water. You likely know that you should drink lots of water to stay hydrated and help cool yourself down, but eating water-dense foods such as cucumbers, pineapples, and strawberries can be a delicious way to beat the heat. Freezing fruits and making homemade popsicles can also create yummy ways to cool down and hydrate your body while being healthier than ice cream (even though that’s still an option).

@webmd

Don’t forget to hydrate! #summer #summertime #summervibes #heatwave #hot #heatstroke #hydrate #staycool #staysafe #webmd

Water can help you and your wallet from overheating aside from drinking or digesting it. If you feel overheated, splashing cold water on your face and dipping your feet and hands into ice-cold water can help regulate your body temperature and feel relief. This is because the palms of your hands, the soles of your feet, and the upper parts of your face contain networks of blood vessels that are responsible for temperature regulation throughout your body. Taking a cold shower isn’t recommended since showers tend to be brief and the rest of your body would instinctively try to retain heat rather than release it, but taking an extended cold water bath or dip in a pool would be long enough for your body to truly benefit from it.

@problemsolved

There’s a record-setting heat wave 🥵🥵 Stay cool with this trick #heat #heatwave #summer #problemsolved

Darkness and shade are also your friends during a heat wave, even when you’re already indoors. Shut your windows and doors to keep the heat out, and lower the shades, too. If possible, you can install some shades outside your windows to block sunlight from even entering your home in the first place.

@impossiblescience

Beat the heat this summer with this awesome homemade DIY AC! ❄️ #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #diyhacks #summervibes #swampcooler

If all of these steps aren’t working and you’re a handy person, you can also build something to cool your room that can be just as effective as an air conditioner while using less energy: a swamp cooler. With a bucket, a drill, some tape, a small electric fan, and ice water, you can create a portable powerhouse that can cool off a room at a significantly lower cost than A/C. It’s also less expensive to build one swamp cooler for each room of your home than it would be to depend on an A/C unit to cool off your entire house.

During the extreme heat that the season brings, it’s important to both your comfort and your health that you prepare yourself, your family, and your home. Doing these steps among others can help keep your temperature regulated and safe during the dog days of summer. Stay cool out there and be careful!

air conditionerbody temperaturecomfortenergyhealthhydratedoverheatingsummerswamp coolertemperatureswaterheatwave tips

The Latest

phone etiquette, smart phone, relationships, manners, politeness
Ideas

Face up or face down? How basic phone etiquette saves your battery and your relationships.

parenting, parenting phrases, child psychology, parent bonding, relationship
Family

Child experts reveal the 5 phrases that never work on your kids and the 5 phrases that do

blues clues, steve, podcast, nostalgia, life tips
Culture

Blue Clues host’s new project hopes to reconnect adults with the popular show they loved as kids

heat wave, cooling home for cheap, health, rising temperatures, frugal cooling
Money

The best ways to beat the heat on the cheap in your house during the summer

More For You

Marlene Engelhorn, wealth redistribution, inheritance tax, Austrian politics, Guter Rat, economic justice, philanthropy, billionaire heiress, democratic values, social equity

Woman takes in the view from her balcony with a glass of wine

Canva

Why a millionaire heiress gave away her $27 million inheritance to strangers

Fortune doesn’t always favor the selfish. Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn is flipping the script on generational wealth. After inheriting a vast fortune from her late grandmother, the descendant of BASF founder Friedrich Engelhorn didn’t splurge — she gave it away. Nearly all of it. And not just to charities of her choosing, but to 50 strangers.

According to Time Magazine, Engelhorn handed off the power—and responsibility—of distributing €25 million (around $27 million) to a group of randomly selected Austrian citizens.

Keep ReadingShow less
buying furniture, college, cheap furniture, budget tips, university

The least expensive furniture might not come from a store at all.

Photo credit: Canva

Want new furniture for less money? The best spot is not a store or an online shop.

If you’re looking to spice up a room with some newer furniture or find replacements for old, broken down couches or chairs, there are many options available to you. Obviously, you could go to a store or find some furniture online at a shop, but it can get pretty expensive if you’re on a budget. You could go to used furniture stores or thrift shops, but many of the offerings might be as old as the furniture you’re trying to replace. If this sounds like you, the best place to get gently used furniture or some kitchen appliances might not be a store at all, but actually your local college or university during graduation season.

This might seem odd, but more and more people are heading to colleges and universities to find replacement furniture, appliances, and other goods. Every year, students are moving out of their dorms or apartments after graduation and many of them are discarding old-to-them-but-new-to-you furniture, much of which is less than four years old. Beds, dressers, tables, sofas, easy chairs, and many other household items are left on the street for trash pick-up or for anyone that wants to pluck them, including fellow students. However, this type of scavenging isn’t what’s being recommended (even though that is an option). You could show up just before graduation and move-out day to offer to take it off their hands and into your truck for cash or Venmo instead of dumpster diving.

Keep ReadingShow less
taxes, tax filing, software, government, money tips

The IRS free tax filing software is available to everyone.

Photo credit: Canva

IRS provides tax filing software for free, thwarting TurboTax and lobbyists

The Direct File program that had been promised and launched by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has faced opposition from lobbyists and tax preparation companies such as TurboTax ever since the government-provided free tax filing service was introduced in 2023. Amid the threat of Direct File being removed entirely by the current administration, members of the IRS made a bold decision. They just open sourced Direct File, completely free for anyone to use.

According to 404 Media, the IRS published the majority of Direct File’s code on GitHub, an online platform that allows users and developers to share and store their code to test, develop, and improve their software. While many may see this action as an act of defiance against the current federal government, this is not the case. Per the IRS’s 2024 report on Direct File, it was always intended to become open sourced and available “to build public trust and enable independent assessment of its work.” This would allow more people to try out the program and also create improvements upon it.

Keep ReadingShow less
coupons, dating, first date ideas, economy, frugal living

Being a frugal date and using a coupon could be an attractive quality.

Photo credit: Canva

New research shows a surprising number of Americans think coupons are okay for a first date

First dates can be very exciting, anxiety-inducing, annoying, fun, and stressful all at once. Whether the date was fun or a nightmare, the bill always comes due. According to past dating norms, the gentleman is expected to flash some cash or a credit card to fully pay for the date. However, a recent survey is saying that paying for the date with a coupon isn’t a deal breaker. In fact, it might make you appear more attractive.

A 2025 Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans showed that 56% of people thought using coupons on a first date is okay. On top of that, 28% considered that type of frugality “sexy” and 56% believed that “flashing cash” and other ways to show off wealth were a turn-off. All of this is reinforced by the fact that over 60% of the respondents wanted a date that was happy to look for deals.

Keep ReadingShow less
dave ramsey, financial advice, financial compatibility, viral takedown, mortgages

Dave Ramsey dished out a harsh truth to a caller.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Dave Ramsey bluntly shuts down woman asking if boyfriend should spend or save his settlement

A video featuring financial guru and radio host Dave Ramsey has gone viral and has people talking about finances between their partners. In the video, Dave receives a call from a woman asking for Ramsey’s advice regarding how her boyfriend should invest a settlement he is receiving in a few months. His answer wasn’t what she was expecting.

The woman explained that her boyfriend wanted to use the settlement to outright purchase a home, whereas she thought the money would be better spent on a large down payment and get a mortgage. Ramsey was puzzled. “Why do you want a mortgage?” he asked.

Keep ReadingShow less
chinese factory, tariffs, luxury items, imports, exports

TikTokers are revealing the actual cost of items from top brands.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

China releases viral TikTok videos exposes how European 'luxury' items are really made

The trade war between President Donald Trump’s 145% tariff increase on Chinese goods and China's reciprocal 125% tariff increase on goods from the United States has created a stir throughout the world. While governments go over what this means for their respective economies, the TikTok community and other social media groups made up of regular consumers and small businesses from both countries are sharing the open-secrets regarding various luxury items.

Many of these videos are from Chinese manufacturers revealing something many already know: that many of their favorite luxury European brands are actually made in China, are packaged in Europe for distribution, then sold at a heavily marked-up price. However, these videos are showing the math and how much disparity there is between the actual cost of manufacturing versus the price tag at a branded store.

Keep ReadingShow less
tesco, hunger, free food, uk, london, charity, food waste

Tesco is reducing food waste by giving away expiring food to customers.

Photo credit: Derek Harper/Wikimedia. Commons/Canva

The UK's largest grocery store chain has a revolutionary new strategy: giving away free food

With 3,700 stores in the U.K. and 750 more in other countries, Tesco is easily Britain’s largest grocery store chain. They’re incredibly successful but have been facing a growing food waste problem as many items grow too old to sell. Their new solution? Give it away to customers for free.

Tesco has been trying to reduce the amount of food waste it produces year after year, hoping to reduce the amount of thrown-away food by 50%. However, with rising food prices due to global inflation and rising cost of living expenses, the prices of several food staples such as meat, eggs, and milk have gone up. The BBC reports that over seven million people in the UK are “food insecure.” So as a means to clear their inventory and reduce food waste, Tesco is trying a new policy of giving away expiring food at the end of each day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Collage of Michael Sheen, credit cards, and woman in debt

Michael Sheen generously paid off the debts of 900 people.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

Michael Sheen writes off over $1 million of debt for 900 Welsh people to combat greedy banks

Michael Sheen is known to most folks for his acting roles in Good Omens, Masters of Sex, and the Twilight film franchise, but to 900 people he’s the guy who paid off their loans. Through his work and £100,000 ($129,000) of his own money, Sheen has written off £1 million ($1.29 million) of their debt.

Highlighted in his upcoming Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, is Sheen’s debt acquisition company that he funded for his home community in south Wales. This comes shortly after he declared in 2021 that he was a “not-for-profit actor," pledging to use his paychecks from acting gigs to fund different projects such as this and the Welsh National Theatre. Sheen's debt acquisition company is like many others in that it purchased the debts of those people for pennies on the dollar. However, unlike several debt acquisition companies, Sheen didn't pursue the debtors to pay off their original debt for a profit.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025