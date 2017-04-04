Recently on GOOD
-
This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt It’s amazing how concisely a piece of clothing can address the biggest problem in entertainment
-
The SF Giants Think These Headphones Will Help Them Win Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective
-
Tesla Beats Ford In A Major Victory For Clean Energy Elon Musk’s electric car dominates
-
Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News Facebook and its partners are seriously gearing up for the war on fake news
-
Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke The NBA star knows Moana and Frozen better than you do
-
Here’s What Women Need To Know About Securing Their Fair Share Of Income A report estimates that women won’t be paid the same as men until 2152—unless they demand what’s theirs
Two Vets Featured Some Furry Guests of Honor At Their Wedding, All For The Benefit Of A Rescue Shelter
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.