Polls Say Americans Want Gun Control. Why Doesn't Congress Just Pass It? Why doesn’t the government do what the people want?
George W. Bush Thinks Trump Makes Him Look ‘Pretty Good’ The former president understands what Trump’s doing to his image.
NFL Owner Promised Players Would Stand For Anthem But Then Backtracked Behind closed doors, the Dolphins and Texans promise to enforce standing.
Detroit’s Iraqi Christians Voted For Trump Then Faced Deportation Wisam Naoum is a crucial organizer defending the fates of hundreds of Assyrians in Michigan.
A Twitter User Claimed There's No ‘Christian Version’ Of ISIS, But Got Shot Down Immediately Welcome to school, hope you’re taking notes.
A New Ad With Serena Williams Tackles Obstacles She's Faced As A Female Athlete “I’m proving time and time again that there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”
