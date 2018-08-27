  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Drone May Have Just Accidentally Captured The Best Wedding Photo Of All Time
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    Sexist Heckler Gets Humiliated In Front Of Own Daughters
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Man Gets Hilariously Shamed By His Mom After Sexist Facebook Post
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  6. 6 6
    The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups
  7. 7 7
    Surreal Illustrations Help Anxiety Sufferers Find Common Ground
    by Craig Carilli
  8. 8 8
    Comedian Shuts Down Heckler Cop After Joke About Police Violence
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
Communities

The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups

August 27, 2018 at 13:50
Copy Link
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Two days after John McCain’s death, President Trump’s White House is finally catching up to the rest of the world and even its own government.

Trump was personally refusing to allow the White House to fly its flag at half mast in honor of the late senator, with whom he publicly feuded.

In fact, the White House had returned its flag to full mast Monday morning while the Washington Monument continued to leave its flags lowered in honor of McCain.

It was the latest in a series of insults from Trump, who reportedly blocked a White House statement honoring McCain last weekend in favor of a more generic statement expressing thoughts for his family. Trump even went so far as to post his statement on Instagram alongside a photo of himself --- not of McCain.

Things go so bad that some veterans groups began publicly shaming Trump to put his political differences aside and honor the late war hero, lawmaker and fellow Republican.

“It’s outrageous that the White House would mark American hero John McCain’s death with a two-sentence tweet, making no mention of his heroic and inspiring life,” Joe Chenelly, executive director of veterans advocacy group AMVETS, wrote in a statement.

That sentiment was echoed by the American Legion, whose national commander Denise Rohan said in a statement:

"On behalf of the American Legion's two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain's death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation's flag be half-staffed throughout his internment.”

The White House finally caved into those demand on Monday afternoon, releasing a statement under Trump’s name and announcing the flags would once again be lowered:

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," read an official White House statement.

It’s disgraceful that we’re at a point where veterans groups -- one of, if not the most non-partisan collections of Americans -- are forced to shame their commander-in-chief into doing the most basic of services to someone who spent 60 years of their life serving the United States as a soldier, prisoner or war, member of Congress, Senator and elder statesman.

But it’s also illustrative of how those with integrity and commitment can pressure the White House into doing the “respectful” thing when we don’t give them the chance to do otherwise.

Recently on GOOD
Slideshow Design

16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become

John Holcroft's fascinating take on the media, obesity, and Facebook.  by Adam Albright-Hanna
Lifestyle

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept of half-siblings.  by GOOD Staff
Culture

Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The world not only lost the Queen of Soul, but a shade queen as well. by GOOD Staff
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups
Recent
Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation about 6 hours ago This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is? 5 days ago Busy Philipps issues a terrific response to another body-shaming troll 5 days ago A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side 6 days ago Did this woman drop the greatest breastfeeding response of all time? 7 days ago 16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become 9 days ago People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister 10 days ago Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 11 days ago The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018 11 days ago No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label 11 days ago Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman 12 days ago Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers