Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat.

But Nelson is taking some heat from conservative country music fans in Texas who can’t understand why he is performing a fundraising concert for a Democrat. On September 29, Nelson is headlining an event in Austin to raise money for Beto O’Rourke’s senatorial campaign against incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

A 2004 Gallup survey found nearly 60% of country fans identify more strongly with Republicans, compared with 11% who identify as liberal.

Country music fans shouldn’t be shocked about Nelson’s politics. The “On the Road Again” singer has a long history of supporting Democratic politicians, including Jimmy Carter’s 1980 presidential bid and wrote an anti-Trump song in 2017.