  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her.
    by Molly Mulshine
  2. 2 2
    What Americans say vs. what they mean.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  3. 3 3
    People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    11 Incredible Photos of President Obama That Will Go Down In History
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them.
    by GOOD Staff
  7. 7 7
    The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat.

by Tod Perry

September 20, 2018 at 14:55
Copy Link
Image by Photo by Beto O'Rourke/Flickr and joshbg2k/Flickr

Willie Nelson is an 85-year-old American music icon and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks. And why should he?

He wrote this …

and this …

and spends a lot of time smoking this …

 

But Nelson is taking some heat from conservative country music fans in Texas who can’t understand why he is performing a fundraising concert for a Democrat. On September 29, Nelson is headlining an event in Austin to raise money for Beto O’Rourke’s senatorial campaign against incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

A 2004 Gallup survey found nearly 60% of country fans identify more strongly with Republicans, compared with 11% who identify as liberal.

Country music fans shouldn’t be shocked about Nelson’s politics. The “On the Road Again” singer has a long history of supporting Democratic politicians, including Jimmy Carter’s 1980 presidential bid and wrote an anti-Trump song in 2017.

Some country fans are enraged by Nelson’s decision.

On Tuesday, September 18, Nelson appeared on ABC’s “The View” to discuss his support for O’Rourke. “Are you  getting a lot of flack and how are you dealing with it?” Joy Behar asked. “Oh, I love flack,” Nelson joked. “We’re not happy ‘til they’re not happy.”

Nelson was unequivocal on his beliefs. “I’ve been supporting Democrats all my life,” he said. When asked if he cared that fans have an issue with his performance at the O’Rourke fundraiser, Nelson said plainly, “I don’t care.”


O’Rourke has become a national figure over the past few months for running a shockingly successful campaign against sitting senator Ted Cruz.

Texas hasn’t had a Democratic senator in 25 years, and O’Rourke has more than a fighting chance at bucking the trend. 

An Ipsos online poll released September 19 put O’Rourke up 47% - 45% among likely voters. While a Quinnipiac University poll released a day before had Cruz up 54% to 45%.

The inconsistent poll numbers could be because pollsters haven’t paid much attention to Texas in recent years due to GOP dominance. 

“Texas is a tough state to poll (lots of new residents, low turnout among certain voting groups, may be hard to reach Spanish-speaking voters),” Nate Silver, editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, said on Twitter. “It’s probably a healthy sign that we’re seeing some disagreement.”

That disagreement is fine with Willie Nelson. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral. 

“All unwanted pregnancies are caused by the the irresponsible ejaculations of men”. by Tod Perry
Culture

Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train. 

“I never thought it would go viral, people making fun of me.” by Tod Perry
Culture

The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making.

People are joking about a 94-year-old man’s death. It’s exactly what he wanted. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat.
Recent
Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women. 1 day ago To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome. 1 day ago A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse.  1 day ago What Americans say vs. what they mean. 2 days ago Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her. 2 days ago Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder. 2 days ago Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  2 days ago Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train.  2 days ago The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making. 2 days ago Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks About His Struggle With Depression 3 days ago 2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them. 3 days ago 5 super moms who'll inspire you to kick ass today. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers