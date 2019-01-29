  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  2. 2 2
    Server forced to wear heels on the job shares photos of her bloody feet.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.
    by Rachel Reilich
  7. 7 7
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  8. 8 8
    Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

The world needs rom coms more than ever.

by Heidi Lux

January 29, 2019 at 17:55
Copy Link
Taraji P. Henson and Brian Tyler attend the premiere of 'What Men Want' (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Is the rom-com recession over? The much-maligned romantic comedy is creeping back onto our screens. Crazy Rich Asians has now earned over $236.5 million worldwide, and over 80 million users tuned into Netflix’s roster of rom-coms during the summer.

In Christmas 2018, we saw Jennifer Lopez return to her rom-com roots with Second Act, and Valentine’s Day of 2019 will get all the more romantic with Rebel Wilson’s send-up of the genre Isn’t It Romantic.

While viewers are tuning into darker fare, such as The Handmaid’s Tale in droves, it feels as if we’re starting to see the entertainment pendulum swing to the opposite direction in full force. And audiences are here for it.

America was in love with the rom-com in the aughts, a decade where it seemed as if Hollywood could throw Katherine Heigel into any contrived situation and audiences would eat it up. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Knocked Up and Love, Actually won the box office and our hearts.

But the genre ran out of steam. In 2001, nearly one in five movies were rom-coms. By 2017, one in twenty movies were rom-coms. In that same year, just three rom-coms were released in a multiplex. Marvel movies dominated movie theaters. Damsels in distress in rom-coms were replaced with badass bitches like Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, and the women of Glow.

As Shannon Purser, the star of Netflix teen romance Sierra Burgess is a Loser states, "There were the iconic movies of the Brat Pack in the ’80s and a resurgence in the early 2000s, but I wasn't quite old enough to appreciate those when they came out. I watched 'Hunger Games' and 'Harry Potter,' but those were kind of heavy; I didn't have those lighthearted, wholesome teen movies."

For the past decade, our entertainment has told us life is hard. Our rights are being taken away. But escapism is a valid and necessary part of entertainment. Matt Brodlie, the director of original films at Netflix, noted that executives took notice of the popularity of old rom-coms among their subscribers, despite the dearth in the theaters.

Rom-coms are predictable, but that’s part of their appeal. No matter what happens in the world, there’s one place you can turn to for a happy ending. Girl meets boy, girl and boy fall in love, girl and boy break up, girl and boy get back together. It’s comfort food. Tinder might let you down, but a rom-com never will. And in a time when modern life seems increasingly unpredictable, we need at least one form of entertainment that is at least stable.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice.

He makes a great point.  by Gabriel Reilich , Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him. 

In just 8 hours it became CSPAN’s most popular video from the senate floor. by Tod Perry
Culture

Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.

“Do I have to change my name if I get married? Call me Shredder.” by Jessie Dean Altman
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The world needs rom coms more than ever.
Recent
Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. about 1 hour ago The world needs rom coms more than ever. about 1 hour ago Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle. about 2 hours ago 20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse. about 6 hours ago 20 'harmless' comments that actually hurt people with anxiety. about 7 hours ago These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding. 1 day ago A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years. 1 day ago Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice. 4 days ago This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him.  4 days ago Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming. 5 days ago Elizabeth Warren will propose a tax on the super-rich to curb inequality.  5 days ago The end of plastic straws, cutlery and plates is here: EU has officially put a stop to single-use plastic products. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers