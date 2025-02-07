Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

5 movies that can get you hyped when you’re feeling demotivated

Need motivation? Pick a flick.

5 movies that can get you hyped when you’re feeling demotivated

Sometimes the right movie can boost you and get you motivated.

Photo credit: Warner Bros./Disney/Focus Features/Amazon MGM/Variance Films
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesFeb 07, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Sometimes it takes motivation to… well, get motivated. Many people struggle to get up every morning to hit the gym. Others have a big job interview coming up or a chat with their boss regarding a promotion that’s making them nervous. There are also folks that just want the energy to clean their apartment. Maybe you’re one of these people and the only energy you have is to put on a movie.

But what if that movie helps you get out of the blahs? Many film fans have their favorite movie that helps them get motivated, whether it’s a high-action movie that gets adrenaline pumping or a quieter yet inspirational tale that reassures you that good things are possible, even in the face of adversity and when the odds are against you. The right movie could help you get into the mindset to fight, to work, and push for success.

Here are a few favorites to add to your watch list when you’re feeling deflated.

Rocky

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This film is on several people’s pump-up list just for the soundtrack alone. The tale of Rocky Balboa is a story of sports, struggle, love, and the working class. While many cite the other films in the Rocky franchise, this is the one that started it all. To quote famed film critic Roger Ebert, “It’s about heroism and realizing your potential, about taking your best shot and sticking by your girl. It sounds not only clichéd but corny — and yet it’s not, not a bit, because it really does work on those levels.”

Rocky didn't focus on a person winning but just feeling and being worthy. To be validated and seen by their peers as a person worthy of time, love, and opportunity. How much more relatable can a character be?

Mad Max: Fury Road

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Let’s say you’re not in the mood for much talk and just want your brain shown images of bravery, badassery, and stuff blowing up to get endorphins flowing. Then Mad Max: Fury Road is there for you. Brilliant practical effects and adrenaline-bursting stunts thoroughly mixed with disgustingly beautiful creativity in a post-apocalyptic world. Make sure you’re not going into traffic after watching this movie or you’ll get a speeding ticket. Critic Jason Bailey of Flavorwire called the movie a “120-minute chase” which frankly is enough of a selling point.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Now, one might question how a documentary about a children’s TV show host is on a list of motivating, hype-up movies, but this one still checks those boxes but differently. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? shows a real-life example of a mild-mannered person who made a difference in many lives. Not for fame or for fortune, but just wanted to bring a semblance of good into the world. Mr. Rogers isn’t extraordinary of a person because of what he was but because of the impact of the small contributions he made. While the film is a “security blanket for our troubled times” as Entertainment Weekly put it, it can also stir up a person to stand up and be a “helper” like Fred Rogers was for their friends, family, and the community around them.

Mulan (1998)

- YouTubeyoutu.be

You may want to have a film that can motivate you but also is safe to watch with little kids around. If so, Mulan might be for you. Based on Chinese legend, Mulan is an inspirational story of a girl disguising herself as a male soldier in order to protect her older father from going to war. It’s not just a “girl power” tale but one that sees the title character grow as a person through strategy, hard work, and underestimated talent. There’s literally a song that starts with the lyrics “Let’s get down to business” and you’ll find yourself humming along with it as you do a push-up, wash your dishes, or do whatever needed task is in front of you. As a critic from Newsday stated, “Mulan is one of Disney's most daring animated features and, at the same time, it's the most child-friendly since The Lion King.”

RRR

- YouTubeyoutu.be

If you want a rush of adrenaline through a story of friendship mixed with highly cartoonish action and brilliantly frantic dance numbers, then RRR is for you. The three “R’s” stand for “Rise, Roar, Revolt” so with that alone it can burn a certain fire within a viewer. It’s a lengthy three-hour movie but doesn’t feel long as it is packed with a visual feast of fight scenes, dancing, and over-the-top melodrama that just doesn’t stop. If you’re looking for a bromance that “contains more exciting action scenes than all the Marvel movies put together” as NPR puts it, then enjoy the show.

hypeenergyentertainmentfury roadmr. rogersfilmsactionadventuremovies

The Latest

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, decides to adopt him for heart-melting reason
Heroes

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, decides to adopt him for heart-melting reason

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.
Featured

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.

5 movies that can get you hyped when you’re feeling demotivated
Culture

5 movies that can get you hyped when you’re feeling demotivated

smart phone in jeans pocket
Science

Tech-savvy experts create eco-friendly wearable e-textiles to power gadgets, monitor health

More For You

Groundbreaking gay artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ bittersweet history
File:"Untitled" (Portrait of Ross in L.A.), National Portrait ... 2025
commons.wikimedia.org

Groundbreaking gay artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ bittersweet history

“I go to the flea market because it is full of small, hidden histories,” artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres said in 1995, during an interview for BOMB Magazine with fellow artist Ross Bleckner. Revisiting Gonzalez-Torres’ work now, the statement is poignant. In its own way, his work is also filled with small, hidden histories.

The Cuban-American artist–who was openly gay in the 1980s and 1990s, when it would have been more rare–became known in his lifetime for his conceptual art that lived across mediums of sculpture, installation, photography, painting, and more. Among his most noteworthy series are his “Candy Works,” whose installation in any given space featured an “endless supply” of sweets, from fortune cookies to chocolates to hard candies. Audiences were–and are still now–invited to have a piece and eat it. The work will ebb and flow as it is filled and refilled. It’s in these works that hidden histories–or maybe not so hidden–have most recently been discussed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation.
Chris Hemsworth's Daddy Dilemma
youtu.be

Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation.

Chris Hemsworth is the 35-year-old star of "Thor: Ragnarok," or you may know him as the brother of equally attractive actor Liam Hemsworth. But did you know he's also a father-of-three? Well, he is. And it turns out, he's pretty much the coolest dad ever.

Keep ReadingShow less

How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’

What the “perfect body" looks like varies greatly from country to country.

Superdrug Online Doctors created a project called “Perceptions of Perfection" to highlight the different views of beauty from 18 different countries.

They hired a designer from each of the countries included and had them all photoshop the same image to reflect the beauty standards of each country.

Keep ReadingShow less

Teenage girl shamed for her ‘distracting’ outfit fights back in a very funny way.

A Lawton, Oklahoma, student who goes by the Facebook user name Rose Lynn had the last laugh after being sent home from school for wearing an outfit deemed “distracting." Rose Lynn believes her outfit attracted the attention of school officials because of her figure.

She proved it by posting a photo on Facebook of her modest outfit, which consisted of black leggings, a t-shirt, long cardigan, and boots. In her post, she wrote that she was sent home “because I'm developed farther than the average girl my age," and because she's a “CURVY woman." Rose Lynn also thinks the appropriate response shouldn't have been to tell her to cover up, but to teach boys to “to respect the boundaries of young ladies."

Keep ReadingShow less

16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become


British illustrator, John Holcroft's work is a fascinating mixture of retro-style illustrations combined with satirical commentary on modern-day society.

The focus of his pieces span a wide range, tackling everything from our obsession with social media and technology to media's role in the rise of obesity, the influence of banks, and, of course, politics.

Keep ReadingShow less

Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About The Meme That Ruined Her Life

Two years into her career, Taiwanese model Heidi Yeh was landing some big, high-paying gigs. Then she took a small job she had no idea would nearly ruin her life.

The ad was a funny, limited-run print ad for a South Korean plastic surgery company. The ad featured an attractive couple and their kids, and the three children had suspiciously different-looking eyelids from those of their parents. For the shoot, the children’s eyes were photo-edited and the copy read, “The only thing you’ll have to worry about is how to explain it to the kids.”

It’s common in Asian countries for affluent people and models to have double eyelid surgery, which creates a defined crease above the eye, giving them a Western look. Yeh, however, had never even gone under the knife.

Keep ReadingShow less

15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless

A vintage post-card collector on Flickr who goes by the username Post Man has kindly allowed GOOD to share his wonderful collection of vintage postcards and erotica from the turn of the century.

This album is full of exquisite photographs of women from around the world dressed in beautiful clothing in exotic settings. In an era well before the internet, these photographs would be one of the only ways you could could see how people in other countries looked and dressed.

Keep ReadingShow less

Controversial Photo Series Explores The Lack Of Boundaries Women Feel In Everyday Life

After recently attending the Young Photographers Alliance Mentoring Program, Pittsburgh-based photographer Allaire Bartel was inspired by the theme of “boundaries" to create this photo series that's designed to capture the oppressiveness of male entitlement that women feel on a daily basis in everyday life.

She explains on her website: “I was particularly determined to express the idea that oppression of women does not just occur in extreme isolated incidents (violent rape and physical abuse) but can also be felt in lesser forms during the day to day."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025