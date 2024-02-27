Hospital starts hug therapy to help premature babies whose moms can’t be there

There is never a bad time to give a hug. Scientists have also stressed that the simple act of hugging can lower stress levels and is largely beneficial for health. Now in the latest encounter of offering hugs, an Argentinian hospital is said to be offering hugs to its patients, reported by GoodNewsNetwork. The newborn babies at the hospital will be the recipients of the new initiative. undertaken by The Provincial Maternity Hospital in Cordoba, Argentina. The hospital has put in a lot of effort to set up a team of 50 volunteers, who have been tasked with giving hugs to the tiny souls to provide warmth and touch.

Their hugs have provided the babies with a lifeline amidst the challenging circumstances. These infants' parents aren't around because of work commitments, substance abuse, and, in some cases, death. Therefore, these infants have to rely on these caregivers for warmth and comfort.

Irma Castro, who is one of the volunteers in the initiative, is a retired public teacher who has devoted their time and been fully dedicated to the cause of providing care to tiny patients. Talking about the initiative, Irma Castro said, "I want [the babies] to be certain that, since they were born, they’ve been loved and accepted. It’s amazing how [valiant] they are, they have such a desire to live".

The authorities of Provincial Maternity Hospital have left no stone unturned in their bid to provide the best care to these infants. Nancy Sánchez Zanón, the head of the Maternity Neonatology Department, has given a rundown on the statistics of the initiative. She said that out of 5,200 babies born every year, 1,500 of them need care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Out of the 1500 admitted to the NICU,15% of these infants require the services of a hugger.

This hugging care initiative was earlier introduced in Canada, for babies born to mothers struggling with addiction. It seems that the hospital in Cordoba followed suit and since its inception, has helped a lot of tender lives thrive. One of the most interesting observations is that the volunteers truly recognize the importance of this initiative. For them, this act of giving hugs goes beyond physical affection and is fulfilling for both parties.