Kind co-passenger swaps his first-class seat with 88-year-old woman so she can enjoy some comforts

The idea of flying first-class in a flight may excite many, especially for its sheer comfort and the hospitality it has to offer. An 88-year-old woman named Violet recently got the opportunity to experience the premium first-class seat on a Virgin Atlantic flight all thanks to a young man named Jack who voluntarily decided to swap his first-class seat with economy. This heartwarming tale was first shared by a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant who took to her Facebook to reveal a story about her "two favourite passengers".

In a tale that will have your faith in humanity restored, Leah Amy, a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, revealed the kind encounter she witnessed between two strangers aboard an international flight between London and New York. She posted on Facebook with a caption, "Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels, and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER!"

Image source: Facebook | @leah.barry.54

Jack and Violet struck up a friendship while waiting at the airport for their flight, per New Zealand Herald. Amy described the whole act, "Jack and his family purchased seats In our upper-class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her."

Amy added how selfless Jack was during the whole flight, "He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to."

Giving a brief background about Violet, Amy added that Violet is 88 years old has worked as a nurse both in New York and the UK, and is on her way to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to because of a knee replacement.

As soon as Violet was bumped into first class, the old woman was seen in good spirits in the social media post. The flight attendant shared photos of Violet smiling with the flight crew, posing with Jack, and sitting in her spacious first-class seat. Amy added in her post saying, "You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper

She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address."

Amy's post was well appreciated by Facebook users with many people commenting on the kind gesture shown by the young man towards the old woman. Some of the best comments include:

Image Source: Facebook I @natashajadethompson