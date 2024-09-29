Lawyer mom shares legal reasons why she never signs liability waivers for her kids and it's a must read

These days liability waivers are so common that most parents sign them without thinking twice. These waivers are used for any kind of extracurricular activities where school authorities are in charge. However, signing the waiver means you have no legal recourse if something goes wrong. Unlike most parents, this lawyer mom, as revealed in her TikTok video, is against signing waivers for her child and will refrain from the act in any way possible.

In a TikTok clip, Shannon Schott, a personal injury attorney (@shannonschott.esq) has addressed how she avoids signing waivers for her child and has categorically mentioned why she is willing to not indulge in the act. She starts by stating how she avoids these kinds of forms.

She clearly says, "First and foremost, if people are not paying attention, I just don't do it. If someone says you have to go online and sign a waiver, I say, ‘Okay, thanks,’ and I don't do it, and no one checks, and that's not on me." Schott also highlights the fact that she is willing to take advantage of the loophole as she says, "That's me being smart and not waiving my child's rights." She later justifies the fact that her intentions are not to “catfish” anyone into a lawsuit.

Schott later reveals how she avoids the process of signing waivers. She says, "If I'm required to go to a kiosk and type in a little form, I just don't put in the correct information because, again, I'm not willing to agree to waive any of my child's rights. And then if I'm forced with a form that is a piece of paper, I sign the piece of paper, and then on the section that waives my child's rights, I draw a line and I write, ‘decline.'"

Schott also specifies that she repeats the same process when her child's school presents her with waivers of liability for field trips and says she writes a line across the parts that she is not willing to agree to.

As the clip nears its end, Schott urges parents to not sign the waiver saying, "Do not waive liability for your kid to go jump in a sh**ty little trampoline park or go on some stupid little ride. Just don't do it." Schott also states that if someone is forced to sign a waiver for their children for any kind of sports or any other activity then the person should write decline on the part where the form declares 'I absolve you of all liability, even if you kill my kid.'

The injury attorney mentions that companies are only looking to collect paperwork as a form of evidence and at the same time says, "They might miss the part where you decline the terms. Why? Because if something happens to your child and you go to an attorney and you ask for help, you do not want them to tell you that there's nothing they can do."

