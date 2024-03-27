Mastering these 7 essential habits is crucial for unlocking happiness, proves study

Happiness is more than just a positive approach toward life. We often visualize happiness as a goal that can only be acquired by getting something in return. When we tend to follow such patterns, chances are that we limit our happiness. However, recent research has redefined the meaning of happiness and has stated certain 'hacks' that could help us stay happy, as reported by MedicalNewsToday.

This report has shed light on a new study from the University of Bristol in the U.K., which has discussed outcomes from their “Science of Happiness” program that has remained operational since 2018 to help students achieve a sense of well-being. The study unveils the practical secrets to attaining personal happiness.

This evidence-based study saw 228 undergraduates take part in the university’s positive psychology courses a year or two earlier. Upon thorough research and observation, it was reported that the students saw 10% to 15% improvement in their well-being immediately after taking the course. It was also discovered that out of 228 students, 115 students maintained their positive attitude by practicing the hacks they had been taught in class.

Professor Bruce Hood, the lead author of this research and the book, "The Science of Happiness: Seven Lessons for Living Well," has put forward a list of pointers that people can follow if they want to stay happy. Hood calls his pointers “happiness hacks” which can ultimately unlock happiness in a much easier way. His 7 hacks taught in the “Science of Happiness” coursework include:

1. Performing acts of kindness - A simple act of kindness can help us attain satisfaction. It takes no effort to be kind and can largely contribute to our happiness.

2. Increasing social connections, including initiating conversations with people you don’t know - Staying socially active can help us stay away from feelings of loneliness and isolation, giving no room to negativity.

3. Savoring one’s experiences - When we completely immerse ourselves in the present moment, we are more likely to appreciate the beauty and significance of our surroundings.

4. Deliberately drawing our attention to the positive events and aspects of one’s day - Enjoy the little things. Instead of focusing on negative thoughts or experiences, we should put more effort into directing it remembering our accomplishments, and small joyful moments that occur throughout our day.

5. Practicing feeling grateful, and endeavoring to thank people they have never sufficiently thanked as they would have liked to - According to Positive Psychology, gratitude helps people focus on the positive aspects of their life. Gratitude can help build and maintain relationships with others.

6. Being physically active - Maintaining physical fitness can largely contribute to the well-being of a person. Be it going to the gym or even playing a sport, these factors help in staying away from negativity hence creating room for nothing but happiness.

7. Exploring mindfulness and other meditation techniques - Meditation calms the mind in a lot of ways and hence can restore peace in our complex thoughts.

Dr. Hood further stated that the coursework had a proper layout on how happiness works, as he said, "The course content involves information on misconceptions about happiness and understanding our cognitive biases. The intention was that by the end of the course, students have a well-rounded understanding of various factors that can contribute toward their well-being, rather than a ‘to-do’ list of activities." These evidence-informed habits and insights from the research should help people understand the actual meaning of happiness.