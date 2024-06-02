Mysterious iron pillar hasn't rusted despite being out in the open for over 1,600 years

India, a country famous for its diversity in culture and religion, is home to over a billion people. It also hosts architectural wonders and among them is an iron pillar located in the capital city, New Delhi. Surrounded by historical heritage structures in the city's southern Mehrauli district is the famous Qutub Minar and in the courtyard of its complex’s Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque, one can easily spot a 7.2-meter and six-ton iron pillar, which is still pristine despite being in the open for over 1600 years.

Image Source: Iron Pillar of Delhi in the Qutab Minar complex

The iron pillar isn't just an architectural wonder but also a scientific marvel. Even after thousands of years, it is still in impeccable condition. It has been exposed to components that are known to cause corrosion or oxidation of metals. Due to this, the unaffected state of the pillar has been raising eyebrows in the scientific community, as per CNN. The pillar has a rich history and continues to attract tourists from all over the world.

Image Source: Iron Pillar of Delhi in the Qutab Minar complex

To understand why the mysterious iron pillar is making scientists scratch their heads, one should know that iron and iron alloy structures, when exposed to the air or moisture, oxidize over time. If not given proper care, these structures can get rusty over a short period of time. Some architectural marvels, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, have remained unaffected by external elements because of a special paint, but that's not the case with this pillar. So, the question that arises here is, without any such protection, how did a structure this old remain rust-free? This intriguing mystery prompted scientists from all over the world to do in-depth research to find the answer.

Image Source: The 7-meter-high Iron Pillar in the courtyard of the Quwwat-ul-Islam Masjid mosque.

They started this exploration in 1912, and after almost a century, experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) cracked the mystery. They discovered that the pillar was not only made of wrought iron but had a high phosphorus content (about 1%). It also lacked components like sulfur and magnesium, which are mostly found in modern iron.

It was discovered that ancient craftsmen used a technique called “forge-welding" in the pillar, where they heated and hammered the iron and as a result, the high phosphorus content was intact. In the end, it benefitted the pillar from getting rusted.

Image Source: Calligraphy in ancient Indian language Pali on the Iron Pillar

Archeo-metallurgist R. Balasubramaniam, who headed the study, said that this unconventional approach played a huge role in its preservation and durability. In the report, a unique substance named “misawite” was found - it is a compound of iron, oxygen, and hydrogen.

The iron pillar has received recognition as it has been adjudged as the emblem of scientific organizations like the National Metallurgical Laboratory and the Indian Institute of Metals. In recent times, the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) has put a fence around the pillar to minimize human impact and has done everything in its stride to preserve this ancient pillar.