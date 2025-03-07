Orchestra teacher receives scam call during class and has her students scare them off in the best way

Much like hemlines, spam calls are on the rise. According to PR Newswire, "U.S. consumers received just over 4.7 billion robocalls in January 2025, marking a nearly 9% increase from December 2024, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index." To break it down even further, the same report reveals, "On a monthly basis, January averaged 152.9 million robocalls/day and 1,769 robocalls/second."
That's a lot of spam.
Another spam call...Giphy
Of course, not all spam callers are scam artists, but many are. Either way, most of them are super annoying and a waste of a lot of time. But some people are having fun finding creative ways to fight back. One recommendation, which is proving quite popular online, is to scare the living wits out of them.
Picture this: Your cell phone rings from an unknown caller marked "Spam Likely." Instead of frustratingly answering or sending it to voicemail, you concoct a professional-sounding recording with a deep, authoritative voice that says the following: "Thank you for calling the CIA. You've reached the scam and fraud division. All of our agents are currently assisting other callers. To further assist you, please hold while we download your incoming and outgoing call logs to be analyzed against our database of known scam and fraud operations. An agent will be with you shortly."
That's exactly what Roy L. Baker recorded to battle scammers a few years ago. Snopes reports, "Within 24 hours of being posted, the viral clip from Roy L. Baker Jr. aka @1roy_jr received 72,000 shares and was viewed more than 5 million times."
This has inspired countless others on TikTok to use his recording for their own unwanted calls or to share their personal suggestions. In a post, which begins with the chyron, "How to deal with spam callers," a mash-up shows brilliant solutions to spam—and even a person trying out the aforementioned CIA trick.
The clip begins with someone receiving a call. They then place their cell phone under a metal colander, take out a spoon, and bang it loudly.
We then cut to a blue-haired woman explaining, "I have a house phone, and I don't know the number, but the telemarketers do." She then answers, "Kiernan's Mortuary and Pizzeria, where yesterday's loss is today's sauce. What can I get started for you?" She waits a beat, and lo and behold, the caller clicks off.
Another option is to pretend to be covering a news story about scam callers while live on-air. We see a woman speaking (possibly lip-syncing) into her cell in a very broadcaster-sounding voice: "Good evening. We are live on television right now with an investigation into scam callers. We have the FBI on the line, they are tracking this phone number, as we speak. Sir, what is your full name again?" And once again, the caller quickly hangs up.
Next, we have a woman who is now actually speaking to the would-be scammer. She says, "Okay, now it's open," as she places her phone under a pot and then attacks it with a spatula.
But perhaps the most impressive part of this montage? A music teacher receives a call while in class with her band/orchestra students. She announces, "Okay, I'm getting a scam call, go!" She holds her phone up as her students tune their instruments in a cacophonous sea of utter chaos. Once the scammer hangs up, she shows them that they did their job with great success.
The comment section buzzes, debating which option is their favorite. Some are teachers who can relate to the "let your students handle the call" suggestion.
Others are excited to try out the ideas: "I have a restaurant job, and all we get are spam calls. I'm going to try the CIA/FBI thing next time."
A few give their own genius recommendations: "I've blown a whistle into the phone as loud as I could. The swearing on the other end of the phone as they complain about their ears is priceless." Another claims, "I just yell WAAAZAAA like Don Pollo and they hang up."
Sorry, did my airhorn bother you, spam caller?Giphy
And this comment sweetly crosses generational lines, showing that even when faced with everyday annoyances, we can find ways to bond and be inspired: "My grandma keeps a mini air horn in her purse for spam calls. She's the woman I aspire to be."
Say hello to my little friend...literally.
TikTok shocked by 15-year-old unhinged viral clip of kids performing Scarface in school play
Think about the most outrageous film that could be adapted to the stage. Now, imagine the cast of that theatrical production is entirely children, ranging in age from 7 to 10. Now, film it and let the world react.
That’s what director Marc Klasfeld had in mind when he held auditions with professional child actors for a shocking video, meant to look like an elementary school production of the cult film-favorite Scarface. In a now 15-year-old interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked why he thought this was a good idea, Klasfeld admits, "I thought this would be a nice fit into the kind of YouTube arena of viral videos. And I was right."
The result? Kids yelling “mother-fudger,” piles of popcorn meant to look like cocaine, and outrageous, lengthy scenes of children pointing Super Soakers at one another.
Marc, mostly known as an accomplished commercial and music video director, later adds, "I enjoy making provocative art. I like stirring debate and causing conversation. You're going to get two sides of the coin no matter what you do. People are going to love and hate everything. People loved and hated Avatar. People loved and hated the Jennifer Aniston movie. And people love and hate this. I guess that's a part of having something that's successful out there. There’s got to be certain people that hate it for people to love it."
Once they got their perfect cast, it didn’t take long to put together. He shares, "It was a one-take, so it was pretty much just choosing the right take. About a month altogether."
People sure did react, as it acquired millions of views and comments from all over the Internet. Some were horrified, some were outraged, and many thought it was the funniest thing they'd ever seen. But Marc emphasizes that the kids in the video were not scandalized. "They’ve heard the f-word. They’ve seen more violence in their everyday lives for as long as they can remember. So for this, they’ve seen worse things than this all the time. So this wasn’t that big of a deal for them."
Tony Montana Dancing GIFGiphy
Enter TikTok. The clip (which just popped up again recently on Facebook) was reposted a few years back, and, once again, the comments continue to run the gamut from indignation to full praise. One TikTok user exclaimed, "Bro, I can’t even remember my grocery list, how the fudge did these kids memorize this whole scene lol?"
Others expressed confusion: "I'm not sure whether to be angry or amazed." Some chose anger: "Just imagine, you know these kids watched the movie to get the characters right. And the parents cheering? Yeah, yeah."
Many commenters believed it was a real school play and commended the production for "keepin' it real": "That school keeps it real. Nowadays, kids know so much about guns and drugs, might as well teach them that bad choices don’t end well."
Yet another enjoyed it but was concerned that the parents of the children would not. "Love the tray full of popcorn. But my God, I would hate to see the hell these parents probably raised."
For the most part, the reviews were glowing. Many complimented the acting, and one claimed they definitely would have "preferred this play over their own school production of Macbeth."
Tony Montana / Scarface / Al Pacino | Consultas y pedidos a:… | Flickrwww.flickr.com
And perhaps the biggest compliment? "Al Pacino will be proud."