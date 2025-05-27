Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

It's like time-traveling to a never seen part of history.

historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists

1879 photo of Pretty Nose infused with color and then animated with AI.

Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesMay 27, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

As technology advances at an amazing (and a little bit frightening) rate, new means of expression through art continue to come to the surface. Historical pictures have always served as a window of information to our past, yet taking those same images and giving them motion not only conveys a more stimulating experience, it somehow captures the emotion of the time.

Denis, an artist based in Germany (according to his YouTube page), shares his work on his channel Moving History, where he brings historical photos as close to life as he can. Though he joined YouTube in 2023, he only started posting his videos in April 2025. In them, he takes black and white photos from the 19th century and weaves in color and motion using AI. In each video, he shares some historical information to give a broader perspective. The animation is incredible and emotional.

Watch:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

In a video titled “Native Americans Brought to Life,” Denis offers up quick and interesting tidbits of information about each image he brings to life. Some images are of specific historical figures and others are more general themes about customs, attire, and cultural behavior. He ends the video with a Native American saying, “We are all related.” It’s fitting in that learning our history and gaining awareness of previous generations strengthens our own community. It fosters connection, empathy, and appreciation for our cultural diversity.

I interviewed Denis via email to learn more about him and what inspired history-centered artistic vision. I learned that he began his artistic journey with a black and white photo of his mother as a young woman. He said, "It started as a personal experiment, just to see what was possible. But the emotional impact of that first result surprised me—it felt like she came alive for a moment." And then, "I realized how powerful this could be as a way to connect with history on a more human level."

violinist, music, beautification, graphics, algorithms, computer programs, AI generated imageZitkala-Ša with her violin in 1898 colorized and animated.Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.

This is no simple process. It starts with finding high-quality historical photos. He then restores the image in a process called facial restoration. After that, he uses colorization which aims to bring a heightened realism to the photo. Lastly, this new image goes into animation which he claims, "... is deceptively difficult. It's not just about using the right tool, but about crafting the right expression, movement, and timing."

Indian chief, tribe, animated, reservations, American history, educational1908 photo of Bull - Chief of the Apsaroke tribe colorized and animated.Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.

Denis describes his channel's mission in the about section, writing, “Welcome to Moving History! On this channel, I bring historical moments to life by transforming old black-and-white photos into vibrant color images. Each video is a journey into the past, where you’ll see famous figures, ordinary people, and significant events in a whole new light. My projects not only restore historical accuracy but also breathe new life into these moments.”

The results clearly demonstrate the hard work put into each image and eventual video.

tribalism, community, educational, modernization, reanimation, Mosa, 1903Mosa original photo from 1903 with modern colorization and reanimation.Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.

AI generated images brought to life are compelling. This new and growing technology can bring fresh experiences to old systems of information and education. Some other productive aids that are now available to you and the public at large:

  • You can have a conversation with an AI like ChatGPT by starting with a prompt such as: Role-play as the famous historical figure Abraham Lincoln for the rest of our conversation. Other sites like Hello History or PeopleAI also focus on AI interactions behaving like different historical figures.
  • Mission US is a site dedicated to story-driven games offering up missions to explore historical themes. The website states, “Mission US is part of an expanding body of “serious games” that immerse users in historical and contemporary problems in ways that encourage perspective-taking, discussion, and weighing of multiple kinds of evidence.”
  • Google Arts offers apps that can rate your drawings using AI and offer suggestions for improvement.

YouTube channels like Modern History breathe new creative ways into connecting the human experience through imaginative and powerful art. Denis sums it all up tastefully, saying, "I’m passionate about using technology and storytelling to build emotional bridges between the present and the past."

ai generated imageschatgptcolor and motionemotional impactgoogle artsgrowing technologyhistorical picturesmodern colorizationnative americansreanimationtechnology advancesai art

The Latest

historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists
History

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

transgender health care, health, trans, transgender, utah, protections
Culture

Conservatives pushed for a study to ban trans health care. It backfired spectacularly.

the bee gees, acoustic guitar, johnny carson, tonight show, live music
Culture

The Bee Gees' perfect harmonies and humor charmed Johnny Carson in acoustic performance

transgender, trans flag, drag, activism, environment, action, el capitan, yosemite
Heroes

Environmental activists made a massive statement of transgender support on one of America's natural wonders

More For You

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever
File:Ralph Waldo Emerson by Josiah Johnson Hawes 1857.jpg - Wikipedia
upload.wikimedia.org

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever

Since it started in 2009, beloved website Letters of Note, assembled by self-described “letters nerd” Shaun Usher, has been chronicling famous correspondences throughout history. Usher took this phenomenon to Instagram, where its reign continues. This was especially true this week when Usher excerpted an 1854 letter from Ralph Waldo Emerson, then 51, to his daughter Ellen Tucker Emerson, who was then 15:

“Finish every day and be done with it. For manners and for wise living it is a vice to remember. You have done what you could; some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. To-morrow is a new day; you shall begin it well and serenely, and with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This day for all that is good and fair. It is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the rotten yesterdays.” When days get tough, as they did for Ellen, it’s helpful to know Ralph has your back. The excerpt is also illustrative of a loving relationship between father and daughter, one that thrived throughout their lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie the Riveter, poster, WWII, women, women workers, war time

Rosie the Riveter has inspired several generations.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

'Rosie the Riveters' workers honored for long-forgotten service in incredible ceremony

On March 21, 2025, 18 women were recognized for the work they did to support America during World War II in a ceremony held at the National World War Two Museum. Among a crowd riddled with American flags mixed in with red and white polka dot scarves, these ladies, many of them in their 80s and 90s, received Congressional Gold Medals for their service. The Rosie the Riveters got their proper due.

The “Rosies,” as they were called, were women who worked in factories during World War II. While most of the men were fighting overseas, back in America, these women would be responsible for building, assembling, and welding airplane parts, ships, and other tools used by the U.S. military. This was a cultural change in America, as most women were in domesticated roles and didn’t work factory jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
april fools, pranks, april fool's day, funny, jokes

Bet you can't beat these pranks.

Photo credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons, Harold Wahlman

The 5 god-tier April Fools pranks that people can’t believe actually happened

April Fools Day is equal parts a day of joy, goofery, groans, and annoyance. A bad April Fools joke is seen as unfunny at best or outright fraud at worst. A good April Fools joke or prank brings some levity and cleverness into a person’s first day of the month. However, the greatest April Fools pranks are the stuff of absolute legend.

Here are a few April Fools pranks throughout history that frankly cannot be beaten.

Keep ReadingShow less
horses, pack horse, librarians, kentucky, WPA

WPA Pack Horse Librarians Kentucky

commons.wikimedia.org

In the 1930s, a horseback women’s brigade brought books to rural Kentucky

There were many artistic and educational jobs that developed because of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, but one that doesn’t get nearly as much attention is that of Pack Horse Librarian.

In 1935 in the middle of the Great Depression, FDR created nationwide reforms that led to the development of the Works Progress Administration, or WPA. The WPA helped to create jobs for Americans who desperately needed work, funded by the government. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt advocated for women to be included amongst those offered jobs. One of the initiatives that bloomed from these dual dedications to aid was the Pack Horse Library Project.

Keep ReadingShow less
The myth of Lydia Taft, said to be America's first woman voter, and what it means now
DIG14674-015 | 100 years ago the 19th amendment to the Const… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

The myth of Lydia Taft, said to be America's first woman voter, and what it means now

There’s a famous line in the 1962 film The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, where a matter of historical fact goes awry, that says “when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” There are numerous cases where this happens throughout history. As The Huntington research library shares, “We build collective memories of our history to pass on to future generations and make the stories fit who we think we are or who we want to be.”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Keep ReadingShow less
Theresa Malkiel

Theresa Malkiel

commons.wikimedia.org

How International Women’s Day reforms history, with roots from one Jewish immigrant

When I first pitched this story, I thought it would be interesting to share an informative biographical sketch of the woman who ideated what was at first called Woman’s Day in the United States. Women's Day was originally celebrated the last Sunday in February--and became the forerunner to global phenomenon International Women’s Day, now celebrated March 8. It also became a lesson in why we celebrate it and celebrate Women’s History Month.

This woman was Theresa Serber Malkiel. According to the Jewish Women’s Archive, she was “the first woman to rise from factory work to leadership in the Socialist Party” in the United States. For decades, she advocated for women’s suffrage, women’s labor rights, and women’s rights to participate in the Socialist Party. She wrote a work of fiction in 1910 called The Diary of a Shirtwaist Striker that was considered one of the inciting influences to factory and labor reform in the U.S. (you can read it online here) and was published a year before the devastating Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911. With her husband, she co-founded The New York Call, a Socialist newspaper, and wrote extensively for it and at least once contributed to The New York Times. In her later years, she advocated for women’s education and even ran for New York State Assembly (it’s reported that she "lost by a small margin").

Keep ReadingShow less
​Jacqueline Kennedy stands at a 1962 State Dinner at the White House

Jacqueline Kennedy after State Dinner, 22 May 1962 White House, Cross Hall

Image via Wikicommons

Once an 'unwilling housewife,' Jackie Kennedy launched her own career long before the White House

“What is your candid opinion of marriage?” Jacqueline Bouvier asked. The year was 1953. At that point, Bouvier–before she became Jackie Kennedy–was the journalist and photographer behind her own newspaper column, “Inquiring Camera Girl,” for Washington Times Herald. Every week between fall 1951 and early summer 1953, she produced several columns, asking people on the street their opinions about a particular topic and taking their photographs. By the time “Inquiring Camera Girl” was done, Bouvier had produced some 4000 interviews, 2600 images, and nearly 600 columns.

From the time she was young, Bouvier was creative, a talented writer, and whip smart–maybe even more than some people wanted her to be. Her first grade teacher cited her as "a darling child, the prettiest little girl, very clever, very artistic, and full of the devil." This continued well into high school, where her boarding school yearbook referred to her “wit, her accomplishment as a horsewoman, and her unwillingness to become a housewife,” according to The New Yorker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
Photo credit: Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025