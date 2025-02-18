Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France

The discovery has been made in France and 'currently, no comparison has been possible' of it.

Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
SAIT ILHANER
Neha B.
By Neha B.Feb 18, 2025
Neha B.
See Full Bio

From Stonehenge to the Easter Island statues, scientists continue to be baffled by ancient structures whose origins remain to be a mystery. In a recent discovery about 12.4 miles east of Dijon, France, near the gravel pits of the verdant Ouche valley, relics of ancient life dating back millennia have been unearthed, reported IFL Science.

Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)

Archaeologists from the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap) excavated three areas in the plain and discovered these artifacts and historic structures scattered across an area of approximately 15 acres. These relics revealed occupations between the Neolithic Age and the early Iron Age, as Inrap stated in a press release. The oldest occupation was revealed through a monument consisting of three nested enclosures. There was an 8-meter (26-foot) long "horseshoe" enclosure attached to a circular enclosure 11 meters (36 feet) in diameter and another open enclosure interlocked with the central enclosure. Archaeologists said that the presence of gravel in two enclosures hinted at the existence of a palisade. The team also took stratigraphic sections of the monument, analyzing the layers deposited into it, and suggested that the three enclosures were from the same timeframe.

Representative Image Source: Naracoorte Caves, South Australia. An archeologist brushes soil from fossils at an excavation site.(Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Naracoorte Caves, South Australia. An archeologist brushes soil from fossils at an excavation site.(Getty Images)

“This type of monument seems unprecedented and currently no comparison has been established,” researchers wrote in the press release. "The dating still remains uncertain, however, the only artifacts discovered in the ditches correspond to cut flints which would suggest a chrono-cultural attribution to the Neolithic period." The team further announced that a radiocarbon analysis of the monument would be carried out to assess its chronology in a more elaborate manner.

via GIPHY

The team also came across several objects tucked just under the topsoil that suggested that they belonged to the “Bell Beaker period.” The Bell Beaker culture was named after the inverted bell beaker that was used by people for drinking during the European Bronze Age, particularly around 2800 BC. Objects found during the excavation also included seven flint arrowheads, two archer's bracers, a flint lighter, and a copper alloy dagger. They also observed traces of iron oxide and pyrite on an armband, indicating that they were used to light fires.

Representative Image Source: Italy, Campania, Pompei . Pompei archaeological site, amphora and pottery details (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Italy, Campania, Pompei . Pompei archaeological site, amphora and pottery details (Getty Images)

“Analyses of the composition of the copper alloy of the dagger should make it possible to establish its origin and provide us with information on commercial exchanges at that time,” the team wrote, and added, “The palynological and carpological analyses of the clayey layers at the bottom of these structures provide a lot of information on the natural environment and the landscape of the valley in the first half of the second millennium BC.”

via GIPHY

In another excavation, the team found “a necropolis of five circular enclosures” estimated to belong to the period between 1500 BC and 1300 BC. It included four open enclosures and one closed enclosure. The largest open enclosure, featuring a diameter of 24 meters, comprised of remnants of a burial and a funeral pyre. However, most of the burials or unburned bones weren’t preserved because of the acidity of the soil. Scrambled inside the ditch of this enclosure, they also stumbled upon five copper alloy pins and a necklace of forty amber beads that helped them date the necropolis.

Representative Image Source: Woman's hands using a brush to clean up a piece of ancient pottery on an archaeological site (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Woman's hands using a brush to clean up a piece of ancient pottery on an archaeological site (Getty Images)

The last occupation that they discovered was estimated to date back to the first Iron Age, something they proposed after dating the corresponding items found there. Following these excavations, the archaeologists wrote in the press release, “Combined with paleo-environmental studies, they will provide a great deal of information on spatial occupation that will make it possible to propose a scenario for the evolution of this territory over the ages.”

This article originally appeared last year.

The Latest

divers ocean diving next to a rock wall
Science

Astounding ‘yellow brick road to Atlantis’ discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Humor

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

More For You

A bundle of ancient coins

Archaeologists were thrilled after discovering a hoard of 1,000-year-old coins in Suffolk, England.

Oxford Cotswold Archaeology

Archaeologists find a cache of 1,000-year-old coins at the site of a future power plant

You can tell a lot about a country from its currency. In Suffolk, England, at the site of a future nuclear power station, archaeologists were granted a "rare and fascinating glimpse" into the region’s history after unearthing a bundle of coins dating back to the 11th century.

At the Sizewell C (SZC) development area, Oxford Cotswold Archaeology unearthed a lead-wrapped package—possibly a purse—filled with 321 mint-condition silver coins issued between 1036 and 1044. The hoard has a contemporary value of 320 pence, which OCA says would have been a "significant amount of money" at the time and probably belonged to someone of "local clout, perhaps a wealthy farmer," as opposed to someone of "national importance or super-elite status." It’s unclear why the stash was never retrieved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Final chilling words of Challenger's crew before their space shuttle exploded 73 seconds into flight
Cover Image Source: The crew of the disastrous STS 51-L mission: Ellison S Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory B Jarvis, Judith A Resnik, Michael J Smith, Francis R Scobee and Ronald E McNair. (Photo by NASA/Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Final chilling words of Challenger's crew before their space shuttle exploded 73 seconds into flight

Thirty-eight years ago, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, a social studies teacher at Concord High School in New Hampshire, boarded NASA’s Space Shuttle Challenger. Selected as the first schoolteacher for NASA’s "Teachers in Space" program, she aimed to rekindle public interest in space exploration. On January 28, 1986, millions watched as the Challenger took off, only for their excitement to turn to horror within 73 seconds as flames engulfed the shuttle, staining the blue sky with smoke.

Image Source: Christa McAuliffe during a microgravity flight aboard NASA's KC-135 zero-gravity aircraft, January 8, 1986. Image courtesy National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)Image Source: Christa McAuliffe during a microgravity flight aboard NASA's KC-135 zero-gravity aircraft, January 8, 1986. Image courtesy National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery
Cover Image Source: YouTube
University of New South Wales (UNSW)

Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery

Around 2,000 years ago, the Greek astronomer Hipparchus set out to map the night sky and measure the distances between stars in the celestial sphere. His efforts produced a “table of chords,” long regarded as the oldest known table of trigonometry. For centuries, Hipparchus was celebrated as the 'father of trigonometry.' However, researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) recently discovered that the Babylonians had beaten the Greeks to this mathematical breakthrough. After studying a 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, they found what is now considered the “oldest and most accurate trigonometric table.” The study was published in Historia Mathematica.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yannick BRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Yannick B

Keep ReadingShow less
A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.
lighted bridge over water during night time
Photo by Jason Pischke on Unsplash

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.

There’s a brick building at 1226 Herron Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood that’s had many lives. Though it was initially built in 1917, its most lasting legacy began in 1973.

At that point it became the gay bar Norreh Social Club, (Norreh is Herron backwards) owned by Pittsburgh native Donald Thinnes, and later, in 1991, Donny’s Place. It remained in business until 2022, changing hands and sometimes names all the while. After Thinnes passed away in 2024, ownership of the building was left to his estate. Recently, however, it has been nominated for landmark preservation status. If the nomination goes through, it will be, according to Pittsburgh publication PublicSource, “the first historic landmark in Western Pennsylvania designated specifically for ties to LGBTQ history.”

Keep ReadingShow less
After his old master wanted him back, the freed slave’s response is a literary masterpiece
Photo of Jordan Anderson.
Image from WIKIMEDIA COMMONS.

After his old master wanted him back, the freed slave’s response is a literary masterpiece

In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled “Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.

On August 7, 1865, Jordan dictated his response through his new boss, Valentine Winters, and it was published in the Cincinnati Commercial. The letter, entitled “Letter from a Freedman to His Old Master," was not only hilarious, but it showed compassion, defiance and dignity. That year, the letter would be republished in the New York Daily Tribune and Lydia Marie Child's “The Freedman's Book."

Keep ReadingShow less
Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
Photo credit: Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.
Cover Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev used the Space Shuttle's SAREX gear to chat with Maine students during Discovery's STS-60, Feb 10, 1994. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut, was all set to be deployed to the Mir space station on a Soyuz spacecraft in 1991. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet Union's dissolution, the exploratory mission turned out to be a nightmare for the cosmonaut. Initially, marked as a five-month mission, Sergei returned to a changed Earth after almost a year.  

Image source: Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Image source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli
Underwater ruins of ancient temple building. (Representative cover image: Getty Images
Photo by byarnoldus

2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli

Off the western coast of Italy, the Gulf of Pozzuoli in the Tyrrhenian Sea is an underwater museum of ancient ruins, submerged baths, and even remnants of a forgotten city. Its stunning emerald waters, where Roman emperors once bathed, are now home to dolphins and schools of sperm whales gliding through the historic depths. In 2023, archaeologists diving into these waters stumbled upon what appeared to be the remains of a 2,000-year-old Nabataean temple—a site with architectural echoes featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, according to Live Science. Their findings were officially published in Antiquity in September 2024.

The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025