Lung doctor's eye-opening 10-second explainer shows why AI is a threat to countless jobs

"The x-ray left little doubt as to the final diagnosis."

It's new hi-tech verses... hi tech.

Mark Wales
By Mark WalesMay 22, 2025
Everyone has heard at least a little bit about AI, artificial intelligence. Maybe you’ve seen one of the many movies where a computer program leads us toward a future of robot domination. The end of the world with a neighborhood terminator standing on every corner. Before this conceivable dooms day, maybe there are some technological advances just around your corner that are actually in all our best interest.

A simple reality is that AI is doing some things faster and more efficiently than their highly trained, professional, human counterparts. In a field of seasoned specialists, pulmonology which studies the respiratory system in particular the lungs, AI's abilities are next-level. Dr. Fawzi posted a video demonstrating how AI will help him do his job, yet he sees it more as a threat than an amazing tool.


These AI algorithms can automatically recognize abnormalities as well as detect disease with improved accuracy.




Artificial intelligence is here!

The doctor explains how he's developed the skills for reading and analyzing x-rays over his 20 year career. He points out on the image some abnormalities in the lungs which he identifies as pneumonia. He states that the patient is very ill in need of medical treatment. Then he shows how the AI filter registers the same diagnosis in a second. Most likely Dr. Fawzi is joking when he says that he's going to be applying for work at a fast food chain.

Comments about the video were more supportive than fearful and seemed to be encouraged by the thought of AI working alongside doctors.

"I love that AI was able to identify it so quickly, but I only trust it because you confirmed it."

"Radiologists who use AI will replace those who don't use AI... It's complementary not a replacement."

"No Doc! It's just your efficiency is now increased so you will be helping 5x more people during your regular day!!"

"We need specialists and human interaction."

"It's a tool to help, not replacement."

"AI will be able to do thousands per day but we will still need specialist to verify the results."

Dr. Fawzi a couple days later posted another video where he seemed to agree that AI was helping him do his work better. He explains how the AI filter on another patient catches a problem he would have missed.

It’s sad to think I’ll be needing this tool that may take over many of our jobs… #ai #medicine #radiology #pulmonology #dubai #drfawzikatranji

In situations like these it seems clear that AI is a valuable tool. At this point human replacement seems unlikely because trained professionals are needed to understand what the AI is saying and to then interact and properly treat the patient. Also, imaging alone is but one small tool in what's necessary to properly diagnose and treat patients.


Technology working alongside the professionals.

Here are some basic things to know about artificial intelligence. AI isn’t one thing. It’s actually hundreds of new programs. Estimates for up to 300 plus foundational models of AI are expected by 2028. These programs run various apps capable of spectacular proficiencies:

-language such as speech to text, translation, chatbots for customer service

-problem solving like coding help, math problems, google search engines or ChatGPT

-creative devices as image and video generators, music composition, and art design

-visual imaging of facial recognition, medical imaging, object detection in self-driving cars

-robotics for navigation, cleaning, arms and fingers to grasp and manipulate for warehouses and even actual surgery

-predictive systems that recommend things like YouTube and Spotify, algorithms for stock trading, and health risk predictors

The resources that AI will and already offer are fantastic. The concerns over job loss are logical. It's inevitable that certain careers will no longer be necessary because AI will fill those roles. Jobs like data entry, customer service, assembly lines, retail checkouts, analytical roles, and translation. Perhaps you're already experiencing AI interactions yourself at the supermarket self-checkout, calling for service help, or using a language translator app.

Working some iron.

Getting tech'd out of a career is nothing new. Ever heard of a blacksmith? The people who worked with metal in fiery forges producing all sorts of items including horse shoes.Things that were necessary for a flourishing industry of horse travel before this invention called cars came along. Finally when the industrial revolution created factories, individual iron smiths weren't as necessary anymore.

As this innovative technology moves forward and we as a community benefit from what it brings, having resources available to those individuals losing their careers is very important. For those at risk of AI replacement which most certainly can broaden out and encompass more of us as time progresses, here are some suggestions for finding and adapting to new careers.

There are coaching and career counseling agencies available like Better UP and Rework America Alliance. There are resources nationwide through the American Job Center which offers training and access to other local service agencies. Programs exist to help people discover new, alternative careers they might be interested in pursuing such as My Next Move or Pathway U.

The framing of a healthy perspective and deciding to not go it alone are hopefully fundamental solutions to anyone dealing with a challenging situation. It's often hard, but finding the good and seeking the guidance and love of a community can make most any impossible scenario in the least, a little better.

alchemy, science, particle collider, gold, technology, mental health, modern science

The Alchemist vs The Scientist

Images from Canva - Photos by aluxum and Billion Photos

Alchemists befuddled as Next-gen scientists turn lead into gold

Science has been looking for the means to turn lead into gold. The story goes way back to the alchemists of ancient times who were attempting the transformation of both the material and spiritual. Endeavors of self-purification were symbolized with the concept of turning lead into gold, and also quite literally the seeking of a chemical solution for changing actual lead into genuine gold.

Unfortunately, historical alchemists failed in their attempts. Modern science may have succeeded. Perhaps you’ve heard of the Hadron Collider. The basics are this particle accelerator spanning a distance of 16 plus miles fires particles in opposite directions at almost, and it’s a hair shy, light speed so they can smash into each other and be analyzed. With one particular study they aimed two beams of lead ions at each other and in the instances where instead of colliding they just missed, something magical happened.

robot vacuum, invention, multi-functional gadgets, upgrades, roomba

Your robot vacuum could be doing more.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists think your lazy robot vacuum could provide home security, pet care, and more

Listen, you know you love your Roomba or whatever robot vacuum you purchased. Once you’re able to get it and yourself acclimated, it’s nice to have it sweep and suck up dirt from your floors. But after it does its job, usually completing it in under two hours, it just returns to its hub and does nothing until the next day. Scientists at the University of Bath and the University of Calgary think your robot vacuum cleaner could do more.

In a paper published by the Association for Computing Machinery, Yoshiaki Shiokawa and his team surveyed 50 owners of robot vacuums to find that other than between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M., the little sucker just stays in its hub. On top of that, the average cleaning job that the vacuum does takes an average of one hour and 47 minutes for it to do each day. This made them wonder what other jobs the robot vacuum could do in addition to their cleanings.

happiness, adulthood, age and happiness, 30s life, established adulthood

The age of happiness

Images via theconversation.com

What age are people happiest? Research says it’s probably not what you think.

Would you go back to being 9, where your biggest worries were times tables and playground drama? Or maybe your early 20s, filled with endless possibilities, late-night adventures, and no back pain?

While pop culture tends to glorify youth, a recent survey found that people’s favorite age isn’t childhood or early adulthood. It’s 36.

black hole, hawking radiation, simulated black hole, quantum gravity, event horizon, physics experiment, space science, relativity vs quantum mechanics, lab-created black hole, University of Amsterdam

Visualization of a black hole

Photo via Canva

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it started glowing

Black holes are among the most mysterious objects NASA has ever studied—so dense, they warp spacetime and trap even light. In an effort to better understand them, scientists have begun simulating black holes in laboratory settings. According to Science Alert, these black hole analogs replicate the theoretical radiation real black holes might emit, allowing researchers to study the phenomenon in greater detail.

These scientists have used a chain of atoms in a single file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole and experienced what is known as the "Hawking radiation." The phenomenon can be described as particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

