One woman's 'meme' application helped her land a gig after two years of job hunting

It’s a lesson in the power of "human connection."

She landed a job with help from a "meme" application.

Photo credit: Canva, Jupiterimages from Photo Images (left, cropped) / thecorgi (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedDec 19, 2025
You might think you’re better at making goofy memes than punching up your work résumé, but after hearing the story of Allie Latic, you might notice some interesting overlap between those two seemingly unrelated skills. In July 2025, after more than two years of aggressive job hunting and frustrating rejections, the 29-year-old landed a gig with help from an outside-the-box "application meme" that made everything fall into place.

Latic shared her story in an "as-told-to" feature with Business Insider, detailing how her silly but creative Hail-Mary move came to life. She pointed back to May 2023 when she graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science. That was the beginning of a winding journey: applying to over 500 jobs, lots of networking, optimizing her résumé and cover letters. Nothing seemed to work. One day, feeling especially frustrated, she took a break by making a graphic on Canva and sending it to her friends.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Her "meme" application gave her "authenticity"

It was a "satirical art piece" that also doubled as an eye-catching résumé, with Latic’s skills and background set against a checkered backdrop, adorned with the words "PLZ hiRe me," a photo of her dog for "tax," an image of herself next to a massive tomato sculpture, and a list of her astrology signs. It wasn’t intended for actual use, but her friends encouraged her to try it anyway, so she posted it in a local Facebook group "geared toward women in Chicago."

Within a few hours, the post had over 200 reactions and multiple comments, with several hiring managers reaching out to her directly. She ended up with 25 job leads. "I hadn't realized it, but I'd showcased a lot of my skills: being personable and good at communication, and making things more approachable," she said, recalling how her now-boss responded to her playful image. "For those stuck in a really long job hunt, do something silly! Do something artistic, something that's going to make people stop scrolling and empathize with you…That human connection is going to do way more for you than anything else. That was true for me."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The power of personality while job hunting

While Latic’s approach might not work in every situation, it clearly demonstrates the power of showing your personality and making a strong impression with your application. In 2016, Forbes shared some helpful tips for how to spice up your résumé, from avoiding business jargon to using the word "I" to limiting your use of figures and digits (for non-sales positions, at least). Meanwhile, in 2017, Fast Company offered a list of "do"s (mentioning "unique, relatable hobbies") and "don’t"s (touching on "politics, religion, or anything controversial").

As Indeed notes, you can even gain an edge during the interview process by introducing yourself through some "casual but impactful" fun facts. "From quirky hobbies and hidden talents to favorite books and childhood memories," they observe, "sharing the right detail can help you connect with others and stand out."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

job hunting, meme application, memes, new economy, resumes,
