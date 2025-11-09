Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts reveal how to flip 'what's your greatest weakness?' cliche into a winning job interview answer

"You want people nodding their heads"

job interview, personal weaknesses, personal growth, job interview questions, career advice

How should you answer "What's your biggest weakness?" in a job interview?

Photo credit: Canva, Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio (main image) / anlomaja (black box)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedNov 09, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

What’s your least favorite job interview question? There are plenty of solid picks. Perhaps "Can you describe a challenge you’ve experienced at work?" Maybe "Why did you decide to leave your current role?" But those are both reasonable things for a hiring manager to ask, even if answering them can feel like carefully stepping around land mines. For many of us who dread this whole process, sweating out every possible scenario in advance, the ultimate anxiety-inducing cliché is a different staple: "What’s your biggest weakness?"

It may seem like there's no great answer. If you're totally honest ("I must admit that I’m really bad with technology!"), you could be shooting yourself in the foot. If you use a backdoor self-compliment ("I simply care too much about work!"), you sound disingenuous. So how are you supposed to thread this needle? There's a ton of advice out there on this very topic, but it’s hard to know where to start.

In an effort to crowdsource directly from the people who’ve asked this very question, I consulted three business professionals. Their responses caused me to rethink the entire premise behind the "biggest weakness" query—turns out there are some creative tactics that don’t involve head games.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

How not to answer about your "biggest weakness"

But before we get to that, what types of responses should you avoid? Lili Foggle, founder of Impressive Interviewing, says there are three clear "red-flag" approaches.

The first: Not identifying a weakness at all. "I see this answer with military folks," she tells GOOD. "They are trained to show no weakness. But that sends an 'I don’t think I have anything to learn' message." The second: the obvious tactic of spinning a strength as a weakness (like saying, "I’m a perfectionist"): "I see this a lot with new grads who ask AI to give them a weakness answer. It shows no self-awareness, no drive for growth." The third: "disclosing a disqualifying fatal flaw." While this shows desired self-awareness, it also proves you aren’t the right candidate. "[If] the job requires organizational skills, they are unlikely to hire someone who admits to being highly disorganized," she says.

Throughout the responses, "self-awareness" emerged as an obvious theme. It’s important to answer this question with specific, detailed information that shows your humanity—including the flaw that you’re clearly working to fix. "Let’s just start with the 'why?' behind the question," says James Wilkson, managing partner and board member at AEC Global Search Consultants. "It will offload the loaded nature of this question. Think 'Are you self-aware?' It's a great dating question too!"

Wilkson also echoes Foggle’s response, recommending to start with a "genuine personal growth area" while ensuring that your strengths in the desired role are not "derailed" by the weaknesses you’re attempting to improve upon. "For example, leaders, you probably don't want to mention things like 'I overanalyze things' or 'I’m working on delegating,'" he continues. "No, you are a leader; you can delegate. Sales executives, 'communication' and 'listening better' are not your weaknesses, right? Engineers, pilots, CPAs: You don't 'miss details' because, again, in your role, detailed attention is a major component."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Authenticity and relatability

Renessa Boley Layne, a professional speaker, career coach, and author, stressed the importance of authenticity and relatability—which includes side-stepping the generic, canned responses you might be tempted to give. "To hit a home run on the weakness question, you must go all in and really 'cop’ to the weakness," she says. "The biggest mistake many people make is using a watered-down, 'safe' flaw—which has the undesired effect of making you instantly unlikable to a recruiter or hiring manager. The second mistake is leaving the weakness unqualified. Stating a weakness with no qualifying context will leave you at the mercy of the listener's ego trip. In that case, the listener gets to determine how bad or how redeemable your deficiency is, and that puts you at a disadvantage."

Boley Layne says your response should check three boxes. "1. Choose in advance a weakness that people can relate to," she continues. "You want people nodding their heads (literally or figuratively) like, 'I totally understand that.' 2. Briefly share the negative impact of the weakness on your performance—but more importantly, focus on what you've done proactively to address the weakness and improve. 3. Lastly, explain what's shifted. How has your performance improved? How have relationships with colleagues been transformed? How much easier, faster, or more skilled are you? How have other people's work or lives been impacted by your turnaround? Basically, why is everybody involved better because of your 'hero’s journey'?"

The next time you find yourself losing sleep the night before an interview, brainstorming clever ways to spin your "weakness" into a strength, just remember: Be smart—but not at the expense of being real.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

job interviewscareer adviceprofessional developmentjob searchjobsjob interview questionsbusinessred flagsbiggest weaknesscareers

The Latest

job interview, personal weaknesses, personal growth, job interview questions, career advice
Work & Money

Experts reveal how to flip 'what's your greatest weakness?' cliche into a winning job interview answer

Millennials, Generation Alpha, childhoods, community, mental health, lifestyle, independence
Culture

4 magical things millennials got to do growing up that Gen Alpha's taking next level

Chris Hemsworth, Alzheimer’s risk, APOE4 gene, Limitless series, stress and cortisol, brain health, mindfulness habits, solitude practice, sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Men’s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday
Past Events

Chris Hemsworth made 'one lifestyle change' amid Alzheimer's diagnosis that we all need to commit to

marriage, wedding, relationship, husband, wife, couple, healthy relationship, healthy marriage
Past Events

There’s one key aspect to a healthy marriage that could make your relationship last a lifetime

More For You

grocery shopping, money saving tips, economy, life tips, shopping tips

When is the best time to go grocery shopping for your brain and wallet?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say this is the best time and day to do your grocery shopping

Shopping for groceries can be a big hassle. You’re trying to find the best deals among big crowds of people, facing long wait times in the checkout lane, and, sometimes, whatever you came to buy is sold out. A “quick trip to the store” has become less of a concept over the years. However, people and experts have analyzed the data to answer the question on the mind of every person with a grocery list: “What is the best day and time to shop for groceries?”

According to lifestyle experts, NASDAQ, and regular folks online, the best day and time of the week to shop for groceries to save money and time are Wednesdays, early in the morning. This is because many grocery stores typically start marking down items on Wednesdays, and being there when the store first opens allows you to get first dibs on discounted items, deals on food close to its "best by" date, and the freshest baked goods, cuts of meat, and produce for the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
compliment sandwich, criticism, techniques, communication, relationships

Compliment sandwiches aren't nutritious.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists and CEOs say stop serving 'compliment sandwiches' and to say this instead

Receiving criticism can be important for both managers and employees alike. The same with praise. It is essential to ensure the job is done as well as possible, and the other is acknowledging a person’s achievements. Despite the different aims, for decades, people have used the “compliment sandwich” technique to soften a critique by sandwiching it between two compliments, with the intention of providing balanced feedback and avoiding the critiqued person questioning their worth.

However, psychologists, CEOs, business professionals, and a published study from the University of Western Ontario suggest that nowadays, compliment sandwiches are being rejected. “Regularly starting with a compliment to ease into a critique quickly teaches people to be on high alert,” said Professor Karen McMillan, one of the head researchers at Ivey Business School at UWO. “They end up ignoring the positive and resenting the negative.”

Keep ReadingShow less
thrifting, secondhand store, thrift store, thrifty tips, money saving tips

Get the inside scoop to get greater deals at thrift shops.

Photo credit: Canva

Secondhand store employees reveal 6 secrets to help you get the best finds at the lowest cost

People are constantly seeking the best deal, especially as many Americans face financial struggles in the current economy. To meet their basic needs for clothing and other essentials, many turn to thrift stores such as Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Savers, Buffalo Exchange, and independent secondhand stores to find gently used treasures. Much like with anything else, it’s good to get an insider’s perspective and tips to ensure you’re getting the best deals for the least amount of money or hassle.

Thrifting has turned into an art form compared to other types of shopping. It can be easy to get lost in a pile of shirts you don’t want or items you don’t need, making you feel like you’re wasting your time. However, these tips from experts and employees at these stores can help you maximize your potential for finding what you want and need at the best possible price. Here are six tips that could help you throughout your thrifting journey:

Keep ReadingShow less
work burnout, shutdown ritual, work from home, workplace, exhaustion

How do you tell your brain that it's time to stop working?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts agree a 'shutdown ritual' can drastically improve your work-life balance and burnout

Increasingly, Americans are feeling burned out. One of the major contributing factors is that we have a hard time “turning off” when we should. Whether you’re working from the office or at home, work can creep into your off-hours through emails, texts, Slack notifications, etc. Even if your work has guardrails in place to keep work separate from personal life, many people still struggle to transition from “work mode” to “rest of life mode.” If this sounds like you, you may want to consider adopting or creating a “shutdown ritual” that tells your brain and your body that it’s time to clock out.

“One of the trends that is a repeated refrain, if most so in work-from-home environments, is that work creeps into life,” HR professional and business consultant Charly Huang of AceBallMarkers.com tells GOOD. “Without an end-of-commute signal that it is ‘end of day,’ that laptop becomes a date to dinner, and those emails creep into family time. Gradually, that is a fast track to burnout.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
reddit, millionaire, alexis ohanian, college, college dropout

Reddit's founder never graduated from college.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

A student walked out of their LSAT exam 20 minutes in and his decision made him a millionaire

In 2005, Alexis Ohanian was supposed to graduate from the University of Virginia. He was then supposed to go to law school for three years. After countless hours studying, he went into the classroom to take his Law School Admissions Test. But, twenty minutes into the exam, he quit, walked out, and headed to a nearby Waffle House to think about his future. This decision would make him a millionaire.

While eating at the greasy spoon diner, Ohanian decided to just “invent a career and be an entrepreneur.” He paired up with his roommate, Steve Huffman, and the two decided to skip their spring break vacation to Cancun to attend a “How to Start a Start-Up” Harvard lecture being held by an investor, Paul Graham. After socializing, networking, and pitching to Graham, the two roommates got the funding to start a community-based social media forum. They called it “Reddit.” It would become one of the most popular websites in the world. Ohanian went from a law school dropout to a millionaire at age 23.

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace drama, IT stories, Reddit, bad boss, overtime, employee rights, great resignation, viral stories

Employees work in their cubicles

Canva

Boss cuts overtime, then begs employee to stay when chaos erupts

For years, a developer at a global financial services company was the unsung hero holding everything together. Known online as u/runnerdan, he was the sole architect of hundreds of essential tools and scripts that kept the business running.

That monumental task required more than a standard 40-hour week. "At my peak, I probably had around 300 apps and/or scripts in production," he explained on Reddit. "Due to the number of asks from leadership and to keep the lights on, I usually booked anywhere from 4 to 10 hours of overtime per week."

Keep ReadingShow less
air conditioning, climate change, money saving tips, energy efficiency, cooling

HVAC expert says to keep your A/C on or you'll pay more.

Photo credit: Canva

HVAC expert says leaving the air conditioner on when you're away actually saves energy and money

As temperatures rise outside, many Americans rely on their air conditioners at home or their apartment to keep life from broiling them indoors. While air conditioners are great at cooling down homes, they simultaneously heat up electricity bills. This leaves many to wonder whether they should turn off their air conditioner when they leave home in order to save money. Basic logic would suggest a person should, but an expert says the opposite.

Angel, an HVAC specialist from Dymond AC, went on TikTok to settle the debate. He explains in the video that while turning off the A/C when leaving your home sounds logical, the reality is that the home will heat back up as you’re gone and your A/C will end up using more energy trying to get your home back to the desired temperature compared to keeping it on to maintain its current state. He suggests that before you leave, you can adjust the temperature of the air conditioning unit to a slightly warmer temperature to help offset power costs while you’re away and then return it to the desired temperature when you return.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025