Soccer coach writes beautiful letter of support to little fan with anxiety and it's truly wholesome

Jurgen Klopp is best known for his managerial abilities since his appointment at Anfield in 2015. While some might question his tactics on the sidelines, very few would question his character off the pitch. He is a man who is adored even by some rival fans - such is his aura. The Liverpool manager recently made a touching gesture to one of his young fans; all it took was a letter of support and solidarity for this special fan, according to a Reddit post shared by a user, u/tesut.

It all started when a 7th-grade boy named Lewis Balfe wrote a letter to Klopp to talk about his anxiety issues and was seeking advice from the Liverpool manager on how to deal with the nerves he was facing while waiting to start his new school. To calm the young boy, Klopp decided to reply through a thoughtful letter. In a YouTube video shared by ITV News, the boy was spotted talking about how he was surprised to receive a letter in the first place as he shared that he seldom receives any letter from anyone. He talked about how shocked he was to receive a letter to his name but simultaneously expressed his happiness over receiving the note from his favorite manager.

The letter penned by Klopp had nothing but words of wisdom for the young boy. He talks about the need for positivity in crunch situations. The letter concluded best for the young Lewis as Klopp pledged his support to the boy and thanked him for showing his support to the club. The letter ends with a traditional Liverpool anthem phrase, "You'll never walk alone."

The post shared by u/tesut, which had an image attached of the letter written by Klopp, received plenty of love and support from fellow Reddit users. Most people in the comments section turned out to be rival fans, yet they shared their appreciation for the Liverpool manager. u/Abi_Jurassic commented, "I'm a Chelsea fan, but fair play. Jurgen Klopp is an outstanding individual."

It has been an emotional last couple of months for Liverpool fans, from the news of Klopp leaving Anfield to winning the Carabao Cup last month. The Liverpool manager announced in January that he would leave the club at the end of this season, marking an end to his association with the Reds which lasted for almost a decade. During his time at Anfield, Klopp won plenty of titles and helped the club restore glory in the major competitions of Europe. Since his appointment, Liverpool has become a force to reckon with and has turned into one of the most lethal teams in Europe.