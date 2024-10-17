Soccer coach chooses to celebrate late daughter instead of mourning and it's changing perspective on loss

Even those with nerves of steel and perseverance in the sporting arena can become vulnerable when they are hit by a loss in personal life. In the summer of 2019, Luis Enrique stepped down from his role as the coach of the Spanish National Team and left his assistant Robert Moreno in charge until Euro 2020. It was only months later that the reason for this was revealed to the public. His 9-year-old daughter, Xana, had passed away after battling a rare bone cancer for months.

Image Source: Luis Enrique attends a press conference as he returns as Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the most passionate personalities in football, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder was overcome with grief that he couldn't share with anyone. Recently, as part of the third episode of his documentary “You Haven't Got a Clue,” he opened up about processing the deep sorrow that came with his daughter’s death. The heart-wrenching clip has left people in tears. Everyone knew that Enrique was a fitness freak, but now they also know that his strength isn’t limited to his body, but to his mind as well. "Can I consider myself fortunate or unfortunate? I consider myself fortunate, very fortunate,” he said, according to a report by The Sun. “My daughter Xana came to live with us for nine wonderful years. We have a thousand memories of her, videos, incredible things.” He said his mother didn’t keep photos of Xana until he came home and asked “Why are there no photos of Xana, Mom?” to which she would respond, “I can’t, I can’t.” Enrique told her, “Mom, you have to put up photos of Xana, Xana is alive. Physically, she may not be here, but spiritually she is.” The clip shows little Xana, playfully going about her daily activities.

''¿Yo me puedo considerar afortunado o desgraciado? Yo me considero afortunado, muy afortunado. Mi hija Xana vino a vivir con nosotros 9 años maravillosos''. #LuisEnrique pic.twitter.com/rlb6pXCXnU — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 14, 2024

Two days ago, the video was reposted by u/Armando_bronca in a Reddit group r/soccer where it was upvoted by more than 18,000 people. People appreciated Enrique as a mentally strong man. “What a man…got me tearing up,” said u/jazzjama, while u/niflheims17 commented on it saying, “Luis Enrique has incredible strength to be able to speak so positively regarding the most tragic thing that could ever happen to any parent.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/oexilado

“We will miss you a lot but we will remember you every day of our lives with the hope that one day in the future we will meet again. You will be the star that guides our family. Rest [in peace] Xanita,” Enrique wrote on X on August 29, 2019, as a tribute to Xana, according to Al Jazeera.

🎙️ Luis Enrique: "Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would have turned 13. My love, wherever you are, I love you." 🕊️❤️ #ESP | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vMtBbz566G — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 27, 2022

Ahead of Euro 2020, as he settled into a healed state, he returned to his job as the coach of the Spanish team to replace Moreno. But he said Moreno could no longer work as his assistant and he dismissed him from the job. "Moreno worked hard for this and he is very ambitious, which is a quality I admire very much," he said in the press conference, as per BBC. "However, I believe his actions were disloyal because I wouldn't do this and I want no one in my staff with those characteristics."