The longest walkable route on Earth that no human has been able to complete yet

Like an intricate wiring diagram, the map of the world contains more permutations and combinations of routes than humans can possibly discover. This leads to some passages remaining untravelled. The “longest walkable route on the Earth,” too, has remained unexplored by anyone, not because nobody knows about it, but because it is filled with obstacles.

The seemingly endless trail spans from L'Agulhas in Cape Town, South Africa to the port town of Magadan in the far northeast of Russia, as per IFL Science. The route measures 22,387 kilometers, which is longer than the 3525-kilometer Appalachian trail, the 4500-kilometre Great Himalayan trail, and the 804-kilometre Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail.

No matter how much one tries, no man has completed this route by walking. Interestingly, the path is paved in such a way that travelers do not require flights, ferries, or boats to traverse it. However, according to Google Maps, taking a ferry across the Black Sea would shorten the distance to 21,779 kilometers, which might not bring much difference.

All that remains in the terrain to cross are roads and bridges. If someone traverses this route, they end up crossing 17 countries and six time zones, each offering its unique weather panorama. Ideally, it should require 4,492 hours without any stoppage to cover the distance. But even the toughest human requires time off for naps, meals, and other necessities.

In reality, the voyage will take much longer than just 4,492 hours, probably more than a year if you are walking for 8 hours daily. Moreover, there are hoards of hurdles on the path. Take, for example, the extreme weather conditions. From the scorching heat of the Sahara Desert to the freezing Siberian tundra, or the malaria mosquitos of tropical Africa, or the war-infested Russian territories; the route is an extremely hard and dangerous journey to undertake.

Many Redditors like u/Perfect_gas and u/cbz3000 claimed to have known about this route. However, as intriguing as it sounds, not a single person has walked this route completely yet, given the tough conditions, including changing weather.

u/varysisamermaid69 said, “You need to be Jesus to complete this!” Another Redditor, u/branderhooven, commented, “These are the type of things I would do if I had all my bones replaced with some type of nanocarbon things, and the future brings you a life that may last several hundred years.” Describing the pathway, u/zaitsman said, “Just so you know, it is not exactly a ‘road’ up Magadan end. More like walking through bushes, swamps, marshes, and forests.”

It is not that people haven’t walked distances like the one presented by this route. A man named Arthur Blessit once walked “round the world” covering over 64,753 kilometers, marking the longest-known religious pilgrimage. A Guinness World Records holder, Blessit visited all seven continents, including Antarctica, and crossed 321 nations, island groups, and territories. He did all this while carrying a wooden cross and preaching from the Bible.