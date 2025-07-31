Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

40 years ago Chinese engineers entered a 2,000 mile desert. This is what it looks like now.

"Desert innovation projects saving the land one tree at a time."

shrubland, grassland, Tarim Basin, China,Taklimikan Desert, pollution, environment, forest

Taklimikan Desert and transformation process of Greenbelt Project.

Photo left from Wikimedia Commons by MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC - Photo right pulled from YouTube video.
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 31, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

The Taklamakan Desert, the largest, driest desert in China, located in the Tarim Basin of China's arid region, has been undergoing a greenery facelift spanning multiple decades. Reuters reports that since 1978, the "Three-North Shelterbelt" project, also known as the Great Green Wall, has planted more than 116,000 square miles of trees and plants. The project has been experimenting with different plant species to find the most hardy to help bring China's total forest coverage up to 25%. In a YouTube video posted about innovation projects in China, the vision and incredible progress made in the Taklamakan Desert, often called "the sea of death," is brought to life.

The video describes a herculean effort to grow and cultivate the longest man-made desert shield on Earth. At a distance of almost 1,900 miles, it's designed to stabilize the shifting sands, minimize desert expansion, reduce sand storm pollution and damage, and create farmland for food and jobs.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program is a 70-year initiative that's using cutting edge technology to battle an enormous desert and complicated environmental issues. China Daily reports drones can carry more than 10 seedlings per trip and approach difficult cliff areas. These precise plantings are all part of improving efficiency over traditional forest planting that minimizes harm to the existing environment. With AI-powered robots taking more crucial steps in the expansion of green spaces, projects like this aim to tackle an ever-growing and concerning environmental crisis.

 terracing, water harvesting, reclamation forestry, invasive species, agroforestry, windbreak, climate adaption Climate change around the world.Image via Canva - Photo by piyaset

Still, the program has shown results less than expected. A study reported in Taylor & Francis found that "forest is less suitable for large-scale afforestation in sandy land, for it has relatively lower stand establishment rate, higher degradation rate, and less contribution to desertification reduction." It went on to suggest more successful afforestation, tree planting, and creating new tree cover to combat desertification and erosion would be accomplished by adjusting the vegetation types to match local conditions. Moving away from trees and focusing on a mix of shrubland and grasslands, as well as focused socio-economic strategies for limiting human disturbances, would do the most good.

MDPI reported that the project has faced many challenges. Pest and disease problems have been a continual nuisance, and water resources are limited. But challenges bring solutions such as the vigorous development of water-saving resources, emphasis on biodiversity and species diversity, and improved techniques for natural restoration and artificial repair.

 green project, Great Green Wall, regenerative projects, deforestation, inhospitable desert, vegetation, desertification, erosion Desert grass.Image via Canva - Photo by clearandtransparent

China is not alone in their attempts to adjust to environmental challenges and expanding inhospitable deserts. UN environment programme reports the African Union launched the "Great Green Wall" in 2007 to slow the Sahara Desert from spreading and transform millions of lives by creating productive landscapes across 11 countries. Over an incredible 44 million acres of degraded land has been restored.

The Gulf EcoLife writes about regenerative agriculture in the Saudi Arabian desert saying, "Packman and the Beduin planted ten species of trees, 4,000 in all. Most ultimately didn’t survive, but enough did to give reasonable hope for a green landscape providing foraging for bees and animals, windbreak, seeds from which to extract oil, charcoal, and soil improvement through fixing of nitrogen."

MDPI reports, "Land degradation and desertification (LDD) are the main reasons for the rapid changes that are affecting the majority of the earth’s drylands, resulting in an overall loss of habitats and changes in vegetation cover, plant composition and diversity, hydrologic conditions, and soil properties." It's crucial that these environmental projects use all the technology available, but also plan smarter and more strategically. Building up green environmental walls to protect a rapidly growing and spreading desert is fantastic, but, utilizing the naturally growing grasses instead of planting massive forest trees that require unsustainable water resources is required to redirect poorly utilized assets.

taklimikan desertchinadesertenvironmentforestgreen wallforest coveragearid climatetarim basinbiodiversitysoil rehabilitationecosystemsshrublandgrasslandsvegetationnative speciesdesert transformation

The Latest

shrubland, grassland, Tarim Basin, China,Taklimikan Desert, pollution, environment, forest
Environment

40 years ago Chinese engineers entered a 2,000 mile desert. This is what it looks like now.

amends, parents, making amends, personal responsibility, accountability, closure, clearing guilt, love
Family

5 reasons why making amends with your parents will change your life for the better

color perception test, eye test challenge, Lenstore color quiz, color vision quiz, women vs men color vision, online vision test, visual acuity test, viral internet quiz
Past Events

This ultra-difficult color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

priest, drummer, catholic, musicians, instagram
Culture

Catholic priest becomes viral sensation with amazing drumming skills, even winning over metalheads

More For You

robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green

Robot ponders and river flows through a forrest.

Image via Canva - Photos by PhonlamaiPhoto's Images and PharmShot

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

As we continue to drive industry forward and the human footprint carves a lasting mark on the planet, a growing global crisis demands urgent answers. Solution may very much lie within the tools that created the problem. New technologyechnology is coming to save the planet.

Science continues to come up with new ways to help the environment. You might have heard of plastic eating algae. Maybe you know about giant machines pulling CO2 out of the air. But there are some new technologies and older ones that are showing unexpected value when it comes to protecting the environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
olives, clean energy, eco-friendly fuel, climate change, deforestation

Olive-based briquettes could replace firewood.

Photo credit: Canva

Tunisian entrepreneur discovers a new environmentally friendly fuel source: olives

Many people are trying to do their part to help the environment and combat climate change in all fashions, large and small. A few people turn that goal into a business. One such person is Yassine Khelifi, a Tunisian entrepreneur behind Bioheat, a company that produces and sells burnable bricks made from olive waste as fuel.

Tunisia is one of the world’s biggest producers of olive oil, projected to create 340,000 tonnes of olive oil from 2024 through the end of 2025. The process of creating olive oil creates leftover waste or “pomace.” Rural Tunisians had been burning this olive waste for fuel for their furnaces and using it as feed for livestock for centuries. This is where Khelfi saw potential for an eco-friendly business.

Keep ReadingShow less
diaper, landfill, environment, waste, fungi

A new disposable diaper can be eaten by a fungus in landfills.

Photo credit: Canva

Breakthrough eco-friendly diapers are designed to eat themselves in landfills

As any parent knows, dealing with diapers is a dirty business. Aside from the unpleasant necessity of changing the child, there's the issue of dealing with and disposing of the used diapers and, subsequently, how they form mountains of additional trash in our landfills. This made the folks at HIRO Technologies ask themselves, “What if we made a diaper that could ‘eat’ itself away?”

This is how HIRO Technologies developed the HIRO MycoDigestible Diaper. Each diaper comes with a packet of plastic-eating mycelium fungi that will break down the diaper’s materials and consume it, not only completely decomposing the diaper but also enriching the soil on the landfill ground. All the parent has to do is place the packet into the diaper before taping it up and tossing it into the garbage can.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment, innovation, bees, endangered species, Stanten Island, landfill

Bees and flowers hope to recapture the ecosystem at Freshkills landfill.

Pictures from Canva Photos by DAPA Images and D-Dteinmeyer

Staten Island transforms giant garbage dump into a stunning oasis for bees and butterflies

Staten Island is known for its up close views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline, some playful jeering by the other burrows of New York City calling it “the forgotten borough,” and over 170 parks. It also once claimed the world’s largest landfill taking in a colossal 29,000 tons of trash per day.

Freshkills landfill sits on over 150 million tons of solid waste and now it’s getting an environmental make over. With the planting of 50,000 native violets, the Freshkills Park Alliance wants to bring bees, monarch butterflies, and all the little pollinating organisms to reshape the area and help balance the local ecosystem.

Keep ReadingShow less
deep drop camera, fantastic pit, cave exploration, Georgia, exploring

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain

Photo via Wiki commons

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is absolutely chilling

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photo of a beaver in water

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England.

Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash

Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England. One official at the National Trust, the heritage and nature conservation charity, called the move a "real watershed moment" of the species' history in the country.

Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were released at the 82-acre Little Sea lake within the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve, which is unrestricted by fenced enclosures. The news arrives one week after a major policy announcement by government agencies DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) and Natural England, allowing these animals to legally roam here for the first time since the 16th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
A man looks through binoculars
man using black binoculars at daytime
Representative photo by Forest Simon on Unsplash

Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years

From mammoths to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated us for decades. But the idea of a supposedly extinct species reappearing after more than a century is nearly unimaginable. That’s exactly how a group of scientists felt during an expedition in Papua New Guinea, where they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon—a bird that was thought to be extinct for 140 years. Their elation, captured in a viral video, was shared on Reddit by u/rarepredator in the r/interestingasfuck group, where it’s generating buzz across social media.

“Suddenly I was confronted with this image of what at that time felt like a mythical creature,” shared Jordan Boersma, the expedition's leader, with the National Audubon Society. “It was, without exaggeration, the most surreal moment of my life.” The camera trap had captured an unmistakable image of the elusive pheasant pigeon, which hadn’t been seen since 1882. John Mittermeier of the American Bird Conservancy, who co-led the expedition, echoed the wonder: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct, and then to figure out that it’s not extinct, it feels like finding a unicorn or a Bigfoot. It’s extraordinarily unusual.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025