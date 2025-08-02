Scientists have created a brilliant new way to stop rhino poachers: radioactive horns

If you didn't already know, the rhino is under threat of extinction. The International Rhino Foundation reports of the 5 species, 3 are critically endangered. The main cause, humans believe the horns of a rhino are more valuable than their lives. A program called the Rhisotope Project aims to make a considerable dent in the ability of poachers to kill and traffic illegal, rhino horns. Their solution, make the horns detectable via radiation portal monitors already in use at borders and throughout airports world wide.

The University of Witwatersrand has started an anti-poaching campaign in South Africa. The process involves injecting radioactive isotopes into the horns of the rhinos. The amount of material is said to be harmless, yet large enough to set off radiation detectors.

Two rhinos i the Waterberg Mountains of South Africa. Image via IAEA

The Rhisotope Project could help save the species

Started in 2021, the Rhisotope Project came up with the idea of tagging rhinos with radioactive material. After safely inserting radioactive isotopes into the horn, detection was then possible by the radiation portal monitors already installed around the world. The radioisotopes were first inserted in June of 2024 into a test group of 20 rhinos. Fifteen received the injections and five untreated were added into this test group. After monitoring the health of these animals and conducting cytological examinations, the results revealed the non-invasive procedure showed low-risk to the rhino's health.





Arrie van Deventer, Founder and Managing Director of the Rhino Orphanage said, "Now, with the Rhisotope Project you can't take that horn anywhere. It is radioactive. You can't take it through any airport, any harbor, any customs office. Sirens go off. It is wonderful, I'm telling you. This could be the holy grail to save the species."

Isotope injection of rhino at the Rhino Orphanage in South Africa. Image via IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) joins the project

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has helped coordinate the research project started by the University of Witwatersrand located in South Africa. The IAEA aims to help countries gain the benefits of nuclear science and technology. Having already installed a nuclear security infrastructure, they proved to be a willing and advantageous partner to the project.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency said, "Illegal poaching is driving the rhinoceros towards extinction. In South Africa, one rhino is killed every day. The Rhisotope Project is using nuclear science to make that stop."

James Larkin, Director, Radiation and health Physics Unit at the University of Witwatersrand said, "No one wants a radioactive horn." He goes on to say, "we're putting small amounts of radioactive material into the horns of the rhino. Making sure that it doesn't harm these animals. And, it makes it so much easier to detect these horns as they're moved across international borders."

Threat of extinction

It's challenging to navigate the threat of extinction that the rhinos face. Even with growing support from country governments and the international community the future is difficult. In a story from the WWF, safe havens for the black and white rhinos of Africa have been created with the help of Landowners offering their farms and reserves. Through tourism operators and local government support, large donations and revenue building endeavors have been used to much success.

Hopefully the project can truly reduce rhino poaching and turn the tide against extinction. With project success, future applications with other endangered species like the elephant may soon be possible.

You can watch this video from Reuters and learn more: