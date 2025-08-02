Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists have created a brilliant new way to stop rhino poachers: radioactive horns

"This could be the holy grail to save the species."

poachers, radioactive isotopes, IAEA, Rhisotope Project, endangered species, rhino, rhinoceross

A rhino is injected with radioactive isotopes for tracking.

Image via International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 02, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

If you didn't already know, the rhino is under threat of extinction. The International Rhino Foundation reports of the 5 species, 3 are critically endangered. The main cause, humans believe the horns of a rhino are more valuable than their lives. A program called the Rhisotope Project aims to make a considerable dent in the ability of poachers to kill and traffic illegal, rhino horns. Their solution, make the horns detectable via radiation portal monitors already in use at borders and throughout airports world wide.

The University of Witwatersrand has started an anti-poaching campaign in South Africa. The process involves injecting radioactive isotopes into the horns of the rhinos. The amount of material is said to be harmless, yet large enough to set off radiation detectors.

 environment, tagging, radioactive material, health monitoring, Rhino Orphanage, non-invasive, customs Two rhinos i the Waterberg Mountains of South Africa.Image via IAEA

The Rhisotope Project could help save the species

Started in 2021, the Rhisotope Project came up with the idea of tagging rhinos with radioactive material. After safely inserting radioactive isotopes into the horn, detection was then possible by the radiation portal monitors already installed around the world. The radioisotopes were first inserted in June of 2024 into a test group of 20 rhinos. Fifteen received the injections and five untreated were added into this test group. After monitoring the health of these animals and conducting cytological examinations, the results revealed the non-invasive procedure showed low-risk to the rhino's health.


Arrie van Deventer, Founder and Managing Director of the Rhino Orphanage said, "Now, with the Rhisotope Project you can't take that horn anywhere. It is radioactive. You can't take it through any airport, any harbor, any customs office. Sirens go off. It is wonderful, I'm telling you. This could be the holy grail to save the species."

International Atomic Energy Agency, international community, international borders, landowners, nature reserves, tourism, donationsIsotope injection of rhino at the Rhino Orphanage in South Africa.Image via IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) joins the project

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has helped coordinate the research project started by the University of Witwatersrand located in South Africa. The IAEA aims to help countries gain the benefits of nuclear science and technology. Having already installed a nuclear security infrastructure, they proved to be a willing and advantageous partner to the project.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency said, "Illegal poaching is driving the rhinoceros towards extinction. In South Africa, one rhino is killed every day. The Rhisotope Project is using nuclear science to make that stop."

James Larkin, Director, Radiation and health Physics Unit at the University of Witwatersrand said, "No one wants a radioactive horn." He goes on to say, "we're putting small amounts of radioactive material into the horns of the rhino. Making sure that it doesn't harm these animals. And, it makes it so much easier to detect these horns as they're moved across international borders."

Threat of extinction

It's challenging to navigate the threat of extinction that the rhinos face. Even with growing support from country governments and the international community the future is difficult. In a story from the WWF, safe havens for the black and white rhinos of Africa have been created with the help of Landowners offering their farms and reserves. Through tourism operators and local government support, large donations and revenue building endeavors have been used to much success.

Hopefully the project can truly reduce rhino poaching and turn the tide against extinction. With project success, future applications with other endangered species like the elephant may soon be possible.

You can watch this video from Reuters and learn more:

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

rhisotope projectscientistsradioactive hornsrhino poacherstechnologyinnovationiaeawwfisotopesradiationradiation detectorsenvirnomentendangered speciesrhinoceroussouth africauniversity studyendangered rhino

The Latest

poachers, radioactive isotopes, IAEA, Rhisotope Project, endangered species, rhino, rhinoceross
Environment

Scientists have created a brilliant new way to stop rhino poachers: radioactive horns

funeral humor, obituary trend, Navy veteran, New Orleans firefighter, family tribute, life celebration, unique obituary, legacy writing, grief and humor
Past Events

A fireman’s children wrote the hilarious obituary he would have wanted

body language, eye contact, likability, first impressions, open posture, Duchenne smile, mirroring, confidence tips, personal growth, social psychology, communication hacks, charm techniques, self-awareness, nonverbal cues, people skills, posture tips, emotional intelligence, self-esteem, psychology facts, interpersonal skills
Past Events

5 body language habits that make you instantly more likable

funny animal photos, wildlife photography, animal humor, 2019 photo contest, cute animals, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny nature moments, wildlife conservation, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, underwater animals, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny otters, hilarious animals, animal expressions, animal memes, animal captions, conservation photography
Past Events

20 laugh-out-loud photos of animals in the wild

More For You

shrubland, grassland, Tarim Basin, China,Taklimikan Desert, pollution, environment, forest

Taklimikan Desert and transformation process of Greenbelt Project.

Photo left from Wikimedia Commons by MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC - Photo right pulled from YouTube video.

40 years ago Chinese engineers entered a 2,000 mile desert. This is what it looks like now.

The Taklamakan Desert, the largest, driest desert in China, located in the Tarim Basin of China's arid region, has been undergoing a greenery facelift spanning multiple decades. Reuters reports that since 1978, the "Three-North Shelterbelt" project, also known as the Great Green Wall, has planted more than 116,000 square miles of trees and plants. The project has been experimenting with different plant species to find the most hardy to help bring China's total forest coverage up to 25%. In a YouTube video posted about innovation projects in China, the vision and incredible progress made in the Taklamakan Desert, often called "the sea of death," is brought to life.

The video describes a herculean effort to grow and cultivate the longest man-made desert shield on Earth. At a distance of almost 1,900 miles, it's designed to stabilize the shifting sands, minimize desert expansion, reduce sand storm pollution and damage, and create farmland for food and jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green

Robot ponders and river flows through a forrest.

Image via Canva - Photos by PhonlamaiPhoto's Images and PharmShot

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

As we continue to drive industry forward and the human footprint carves a lasting mark on the planet, a growing global crisis demands urgent answers. Solution may very much lie within the tools that created the problem. New technologyechnology is coming to save the planet.

Science continues to come up with new ways to help the environment. You might have heard of plastic eating algae. Maybe you know about giant machines pulling CO2 out of the air. But there are some new technologies and older ones that are showing unexpected value when it comes to protecting the environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
olives, clean energy, eco-friendly fuel, climate change, deforestation

Olive-based briquettes could replace firewood.

Photo credit: Canva

Tunisian entrepreneur discovers a new environmentally friendly fuel source: olives

Many people are trying to do their part to help the environment and combat climate change in all fashions, large and small. A few people turn that goal into a business. One such person is Yassine Khelifi, a Tunisian entrepreneur behind Bioheat, a company that produces and sells burnable bricks made from olive waste as fuel.

Tunisia is one of the world’s biggest producers of olive oil, projected to create 340,000 tonnes of olive oil from 2024 through the end of 2025. The process of creating olive oil creates leftover waste or “pomace.” Rural Tunisians had been burning this olive waste for fuel for their furnaces and using it as feed for livestock for centuries. This is where Khelfi saw potential for an eco-friendly business.

Keep ReadingShow less
diaper, landfill, environment, waste, fungi

A new disposable diaper can be eaten by a fungus in landfills.

Photo credit: Canva

Breakthrough eco-friendly diapers are designed to eat themselves in landfills

As any parent knows, dealing with diapers is a dirty business. Aside from the unpleasant necessity of changing the child, there's the issue of dealing with and disposing of the used diapers and, subsequently, how they form mountains of additional trash in our landfills. This made the folks at HIRO Technologies ask themselves, “What if we made a diaper that could ‘eat’ itself away?”

This is how HIRO Technologies developed the HIRO MycoDigestible Diaper. Each diaper comes with a packet of plastic-eating mycelium fungi that will break down the diaper’s materials and consume it, not only completely decomposing the diaper but also enriching the soil on the landfill ground. All the parent has to do is place the packet into the diaper before taping it up and tossing it into the garbage can.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment, innovation, bees, endangered species, Stanten Island, landfill

Bees and flowers hope to recapture the ecosystem at Freshkills landfill.

Pictures from Canva Photos by DAPA Images and D-Dteinmeyer

Staten Island transforms giant garbage dump into a stunning oasis for bees and butterflies

Staten Island is known for its up close views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline, some playful jeering by the other burrows of New York City calling it “the forgotten borough,” and over 170 parks. It also once claimed the world’s largest landfill taking in a colossal 29,000 tons of trash per day.

Freshkills landfill sits on over 150 million tons of solid waste and now it’s getting an environmental make over. With the planting of 50,000 native violets, the Freshkills Park Alliance wants to bring bees, monarch butterflies, and all the little pollinating organisms to reshape the area and help balance the local ecosystem.

Keep ReadingShow less
deep drop camera, fantastic pit, cave exploration, Georgia, exploring

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain

Photo via Wiki commons

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is absolutely chilling

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photo of a beaver in water

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England.

Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash

Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England. One official at the National Trust, the heritage and nature conservation charity, called the move a "real watershed moment" of the species' history in the country.

Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were released at the 82-acre Little Sea lake within the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve, which is unrestricted by fenced enclosures. The news arrives one week after a major policy announcement by government agencies DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) and Natural England, allowing these animals to legally roam here for the first time since the 16th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025