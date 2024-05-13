When tornadoes hit a place, they bring nothing but destruction to life and property. On April 27, Oklahoma was caught in the jaws of a destructive tornado which resulted in the deaths of four people, as per KKTV. Thousands were affected by the natural disaster, with many displaced from their shelters. Amidst all the destruction, a 9-year-old boy heroically saved his parents when the tornado tossed their truck into trees.

Image Source: The Crowder family surveys their home destroyed by a tornado on May 07, 2024, in Barnsdall, northeast Oklahoma. The EF3 twister that struck claimed one life and destroyed dozens of homes in the community of just over 1,000 people. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The affected Oklahoma couple, identified as Wayne and Lindy Baker, were traveling towards a friend’s storm shelter in Dickson along with their 9-year-old son Branson Baker when they found themselves directly in EF4 tornado's path. Their plan to take shelter took a drastic twist as their truck was lifted by the powerful winds and thrown into a pile of trees, injuring the parents.

Miraculously, Branson did not sustain any injuries. He was able to get out of the truck and run for help in the dark, making his way through damaged power lines and debris. The 9-year-old had his task cut out and ran miles to find help for his injured parents. Thankfully, Branson found sufficient assistance in time to rescue his parents and admit them to the OU Medical Center.

Image Source: The EF3 twister that struck claimed one life and destroyed dozens of homes in the community of just over 1,000 people. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wayne and Lindy Baker were badly affected by this fatal accident. They suffered broken backs, necks, and ribs. Wayne also broke his sternum and arm, as well as lost part of his finger. On the other hand, Lindy’s jaw and right hand broke. She also suffered a punctured lung.

Branson’s uncle, Johnny Baker, gave a detailed account of the whole incident and called the tornado "one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen in my life." He also praised Branson's heroic efforts, "The only way he found his way back is lightning strikes. Every time there was a lightning strike, it would light up the road. He ran as fast as he could, as hard as he could. He probably made a mile in 10 minutes, and that’s pretty impressive for a little kid."

Image Source: This latest destruction comes just one week after Oklahoma has been hit with a slew of deadly tornados. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Johnny also revealed how Branson assured his parents of getting help as he said, "The last thing Branson told them was ‘Mom, Dad, please don’t die. I’ll be back'." Branson's parents own a contracting business but their latest injuries will keep them out of work for some time. To assist the Oklahoma couple, Branson’s baseball team held a fundraiser during a game night, with all the players wearing stickers on their helmets in support of the family. A GoFundMe initiative has also been set up to help the family recover.