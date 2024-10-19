Archaeologists discover a tomb with unqiue artifacts in Jordan and some suspect it contains the 'Holy Grail'

Among missing artifacts, the Holy Grail is probably one of the most talked about treasures, with several myths connected to it. Recently, a team of archaeologists delved deep into a hidden tomb in Petra, Jordan, and unearthed the 12 ancient skeletons along with a chalice resembling the Holy Grail, as part of Discovery Channel's "Expeditions Unknown." The team was granted permission to conduct remote sensing scans and dig beneath a structure called The Treasury, to study the ancient Nabataean civilization.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Abdullah Ghataseh

The Jordanian-American project was joined by adventurer Josh Gates, who claimed that this recent discovery is one of the "new seven wonders of the world." "We were absolutely stunned by the revelation of this hidden chamber," Gates said in a statement, per Newsweek. "Since nearly all of the tombs at Petra have been found empty, this is perhaps the most significant tomb ever found at Petra and a discovery of historic proportions." The Treasury has long baffled archaeologists, but now they have the means to know more about the lives of the Nabataean people. "There is so much that we have yet to learn about the Treasury," Pearce Paul Creasman, Executive Director of the American Center of Research (ACOR) who led the excavation, said in the statement.

“The Treasury in Petra is world-famous as the resting place for the Holy Grail in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. And up until ten seconds ago, I was sure that was just a movie.”



Watch #ExpeditionUnknown with @joshuagates tomorrow at 9p on @discovery. pic.twitter.com/xGdGwzxGV0 — Discovery (@Discovery) October 15, 2024

"When was this remarkable structure built, and why? Little did we know that this dig might completely change what we know about the Treasury and help solve the mysteries of the Nabataean people," he added "With the support of the Jordanian government, this excavation is bringing us closer than ever to answers." One of the most interesting finds was a skeleton at the site clutching a ceramic vessel that bore a striking resemblance to the Holy Grail. "When we spotted what looked like a chalice, all of us just froze," Gates said. "It looked nearly identical to the Holy Grail featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, set in the ancient building directly above the tomb. It was the ultimate moment of life imitating art."

According to Warner Brothers Discovery, archaeologist Pearce Paul Creasman said, “There is so much that we have yet to learn about The Treasury. When was this remarkable structure built, and why? Little did we know that this dig might completely change what we know about The Treasury and help solve the mysteries of the Nabataean people. With the support of the Jordanian government, this excavation is bringing us closer than ever to answers.”

WOW! In the 1989 film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', the Temple of the Sun is the stunning Middle Eastern shrine that houses the Holy Grail. Now 2024 that same location they find what appears to be an actual ancient real Holy Grail artifact! #beaking #BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/b8YouRzeNB — Matt Fusinato (@mattmindshift) October 15, 2024

The tomb was first discovered in 2003 but it wasn't explored until now. The team of experts used modern tech including remote sensors powered by radar to locate the tomb that was buried deep beneath the surface. The Holy Grail on the other hand is believed to be the chalice from which Jesus Christ drank during the Last Supper, and the object has since been at the center of a lot of conspiracy theories and legends, as per Newsweek. However, further examinations carried out on the cup discovered at Petra revealed that the object is merely the top half of a broken jug that dates back to the 1st century BC. Even though it is not the original Holy Grail, the exploration still provided great insights into Nabataean culture and history.