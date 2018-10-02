Recently on GOOD
Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses. WARNING: This article contains disturbing illustrations.
Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way. He was mad that there were black cowboys in a video game.
America just took an important step forward toward basic and sensible gun control laws. If even Trump can do it, then Congress literally has no excuse.
9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth. Birth is intense. It's also beautiful.
‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet. The 13th amendment abolished slavery.
Recent
