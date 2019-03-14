  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.
    by Irene Fagan Merrow
  2. 2 2
    This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.
    by Nicole Flasco
  3. 3 3
    This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder.
    by May Wilkerson
Health

Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.

by Bronwyn Isaac

March 14, 2019 at 14:50
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

Earlier this year, there was a measles outbreak that started in Washington and has made its way to Oregon, and anti-vaxxers are the sole cause of this retro death threat.

Unsurprisingly, the same people who peddled anti-science myths about vaccines causing autism, have also bolstered the idea that vaccines are a personal choice and not a public health responsibility.

However, now that consequences of these choices have spread, anti-vaxx parents are storming their brains for ways to protect their children (this should be the updated dictionary definition of cognitive dissonance).

One anti-vaxx mom’s post went viral after she asked members of the private Facebook group “Vaccine Education Network: Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community” how to protect her child from measles.

The post was quickly screenshotted and spread on Twitter, where people had a myriad of strong-worded responses to the mom.

A lot of people suggested she employ thoughts and prayers since she's already decided to forgo science.

Others suggested the best safety precaution was to give her daughter to smarter parents, who wouldn’t create a public health crisis.

Other parents didn’t mince words about how irresponsible and dangerous anti-vaxxers are.

A woman with autism chimed in to point out how absurd it is to put people at danger of death because of stigma against ASD.

Hopefully, this mom changes her values in time to save her child and protect the other children in contact with her daughter. Otherwise, she’s punishing her child for her own ignorance.

Share image via Richard Dawkins Foundation / Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder. 

Creativity can be really charming. by Nicole Flasco
Communities

Yelp will now tell you which businesses are owned by women so you can support them.

What an awesome idea! by Heidi Lux
Lifestyle

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.

I. Need. More. Help. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.
Recent
Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered. about 2 hours ago Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point. about 22 hours ago Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face. about 22 hours ago After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help. 2 days ago Recently discovered footage shows Bernie’s been warning us about ecological disaster since before it was cool. ​ 2 days ago Trump official says seismic gun tests don’t hurt animals. Then a congressman blew an air horn in his face. 3 days ago Nancy Pelosi says she’s against impeaching President Trump. 3 days ago Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder.  3 days ago Yelp will now tell you which businesses are owned by women so you can support them. 3 days ago Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral. 4 days ago Here are some people Judge Ellis was harder on than Paul Manafort. 7 days ago A female cyclist shut down a race by catching up to the men, and we're here for it. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers