Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.

Earlier this year, there was a measles outbreak that started in Washington and has made its way to Oregon, and anti-vaxxers are the sole cause of this retro death threat.

Measles was effectively eradicated in the United States by 2000. Unfortunately, the anti-vaxx propaganda against MMR vaccine has led to a 1.3% rate of non-vaccination. https://t.co/bKJIeJgd6N — Adam Nash (@adamnash) January 27, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the same people who peddled anti-science myths about vaccines causing autism, have also bolstered the idea that vaccines are a personal choice and not a public health responsibility.

However, now that consequences of these choices have spread, anti-vaxx parents are storming their brains for ways to protect their children (this should be the updated dictionary definition of cognitive dissonance).

One anti-vaxx mom’s post went viral after she asked members of the private Facebook group “Vaccine Education Network: Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community” how to protect her child from measles.

Can anyone guess how this person could protect their child from the measles? pic.twitter.com/l07KClnUWv — Richard Dawkins FoundationJanuary 29, 2019

The post was quickly screenshotted and spread on Twitter, where people had a myriad of strong-worded responses to the mom.

Thoughts and prayers? — (@gijoe6pack) January 29, 2019

Essential Oils and Crystals charged under a Full Moon. Duh — Sentient Meat Robot (@CosmicMeatRobot) January 30, 2019

A lot of people suggested she employ thoughts and prayers since she's already decided to forgo science.

Shoot the child.



With a vaccine. — William F Parrish (@ptychodus) January 29, 2019

If only there existed some kind of medicine to protect children from getting such illnesses. A vaccination if you will... — Robert Hastings (@robhastingsCPP) January 29, 2019

Thoughts and prayers. They work as well with disease as they do with shootings. — Random Culture Appropriater (@johncollins6841) January 29, 2019

Ooh! I know this one!



First you’ve got to find a willow tree. The tree must be at least 47 years old. Then you cut a new branch off the tree. You hang it over the kid’s bed, facing SSE. And (the most important bit) you must hang it with a red ribbon. pic.twitter.com/us9R5nw9DI — Vladomir Lukovich (@TorchyBlaine) January 29, 2019

Others suggested the best safety precaution was to give her daughter to smarter parents, who wouldn’t create a public health crisis.

Give the child up to some better parents. — raiseman1 (@friscoday) January 30, 2019

Measles is not the biggest threat to your child. A parent who gets their medical advice from Facebook is. — Eddie McLaughlan (@emclaughlan) January 30, 2019

Other parents didn’t mince words about how irresponsible and dangerous anti-vaxxers are.

As the father of a three year old, I’d like to offer up a hearty and sincer fuck you to the irresponsible, selfish, and incredibly stupid parents that have caused this measles outbreak. — An Angry Librarian (@HalpernAlex) January 29, 2019

I have thoughts on this whole measles outbreak



They go something like this: once upon a time, there were no vaccinations & life expectancy was shit. Lots of people died. Horribly.



Now we have vaccines; kids live to adulthood. This is a new phenomenon.



VACCINATE YOUR KIDS, FFS — Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) January 29, 2019

A woman with autism chimed in to point out how absurd it is to put people at danger of death because of stigma against ASD.

Vaccinations don’t cause autism but even if they did I have autism & like I’d much rather have this than measles or polio — (@LeftAtLondon) January 29, 2019

Hopefully, this mom changes her values in time to save her child and protect the other children in contact with her daughter. Otherwise, she’s punishing her child for her own ignorance.

