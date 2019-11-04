GOOD

Anti-vaxxers cursed at ER staff who helped their son because he was 'isolated' to protect others

Tod Perry
11.04.19
via Reddit

When parents choose not to vaccinate their children, they are taking what they believe to be calculated risk: to protect my child from a vaccination injury, such as autism, I will put them at risk of developing a host of diseases, including measles, tetanus, mumps, polio, hepatitis B, and diphtheria.

They also choose to put others, especially babies that are too young to be immunized, at risk of life-threatening illnesses.

This reasoning is incredibly selfish given the fact that there is absolutely no evidence that vaccinations cause autism.

A recent study of over 650,000 children published earlier this year found that the MMR vaccine didn't increase the risk of autism.

doc / fickr

Entitled parents of an unvaccinated boy who was taken to the emergency room are the perfect example of this type of selfish disregard for the health of others.

RELATED: Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.

After their son fell on the playground and needed emergency attention, medical staff at the hospital isolated the child in the ER so he didn't infect any of the immunocompromised patients.

The doctor recommended that the child receive a tetanus shot to protect himself and others, but the parents declined.

According to a pamphlet created by the Centers for Disease Control, "If You Choose Not to Vaccinate Your Child, Understand the Risks and Responsibilities," the medical staff was correct in isolating the child.

The people who help your child can take precautions, such as isolating your child, so that the disease does not spread to others. One group at high risk for contracting disease is infants who are too young to be fully vaccinated. For example, the measles vaccine is not usually recommended for babies younger than 12 months. Very young babies who get measles are likely to be seriously ill, often requiring hospitalization. Other people at high risk for contracting disease are those with weaker immune systems, such as some people with cancer and transplant recipients.

The child ended up having surgery but was ultimately fine.

RELATED: Enlisted anti-vaxxer tried to skip on a flu shot for his newborn and the Navy schooled him for it

The parents thanked the medical staff who helped their son by flipping them off for isolating him to protect the health of others.

via Reddit

"We had come to the ER after an emergency with my son falling at the playground. We were questioned about our vaccine choices, then it was brought up 3 times how we should give him a tetanus shot and then 6 hours into our visit we were isolated in a room with gowns and gloves so we didn't "infect" any of immunocompromised patients. Our response. Our bub is ok, had a little surgery and he is on the mend for a great recovery."

The photo went viral on Reddit where the parents were harshly criticized.

"They don't trust a doctor to vaccinate, but they'll trust a doctor to perform surgery...? I really don't understand the logic." — Reizo123

"How fucking embarrassingly stupid it will be dying of tetanus in this day and age." — pimpolho_saltitao

"Methinks some of these parents are more motivated by rebelliousness." — Thecuriousblackbird

"Lol. Gotta [pray] for recovery because he isn't vaccinated." — L4HSR4M

anti-vaxxers health
Health

North Carolina is finally 'updating' their incredibly misguided sexual consent law

live.staticflickr.com

North Carolina was the only state where it wasn't considered a crime to continue to have sex with someone after they revoked their consent. The loophole was a result of a 1979 court decision. In State v. Way, the North Carolina Supreme Court determined if "the actual penetration is accomplished with the woman's consent, the accused is not guilty of rape, although he may be guilty of another crime because of his subsequent actions." As a result, many sexual assault victims felt that they couldn't report their experiences, and if they did, they'd find out the system was rigged against them.

Now, North Carolina is entering the 21st century when it comes to sexual assault. The North Carolina legislature unanimously voted to modernize their consent laws. "This is the most common sense piece of legislation we'll ever pass," state Senator Jeff Jackson told NBC News. "Every year victims would call us, share their stories and ask why this loophole still existed." Sen. Jackson also called the law, "a big win for basic decency." After 40 years, no will finally mean no.

Keep Reading Show less

Microsoft switched to a 4-day-work-week and the results were eye-opening

via Anadirc / Flickr

We spend roughly one-third of our life asleep, another third at work and the final third trying our best to have a little fun.

But is that the correct balance? Should we spend as much time at the office as we do with our friends and family? One of the greatest regrets people have on their deathbeds is that they spent too much of their time instead of enjoying quality time with friends and family.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have made a significant pledge to reevaluate the work-life balance in their country.

Keep Reading Show less
robert skidelsky john mcdonnell deathbed regrets microsoft japan andrew yang 4-day work week CNN The Guardian the Independant MSNBC mcrosoft 4-day work week
Lifestyle

A viral mashup of Obama and Trump announcing the deaths of terrorists is both funny and sad

via Jimmy Kimmel Live! / YouTube

After Donald Trump won the Republican Party's 2016 primary and became its presidential candidate, many pundits said that he'll soon make the pivot and begin to act more presidential.

"My wife is constantly saying, 'Darling, be more presidential.' I just don't know that I want to do it quite yet," Trump said at the time. "And I'll be — at some point, I'm going to be so presidential that you people will be so bored."

It never happened.

Keep Reading Show less
barack obama donald trump trump obama speeches osama bin laden abu bakr al-baghdadi jimmy kimmel obama trump mashup kimmel
Politics

Barack Obama criticizes 'woke' cancel culture, saying it's 'not activism'

via The Obama Foundation

Cancel culture, call-out culture, hashtag activism, clicktivism … are all names for how people are publicly shamed by social media mobs. This can lead to damaging their careers and reputations.

Call-outs can be effective at bringing the wrongs committed by public figures to light. It worked to create public awareness about the serious sexual misconduct of R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, and Bill O'Reilly.

But it has also made pariahs out of people who did something good but were found to have some skeletons in their social media closet.

Keep Reading Show less
cancel culture barack obama obama foundation call-out culture clicktivism CNN
Culture

Can we re-freeze the Arctic? Scientists are trying to figure out how.

Photo by William Bossen on Unsplash

The arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world, which means the sea ice is shrinking at a rapid rate. The arctic has its lowest amount of sea ice since scientists began monitoring it by satellite in the 1970s. It begs the question, can't we just refreeze the ice? The answer might actually be, "yes."

A team of Indonesian designers want to produce iceberg-making submarines. The team, led by architect Faris Rajak Kotahatuhaha, plans on creating a submergible vessel, which sounds a little bit like an elaborate ice cube tray. The submarine sinks below the surface of the sea, filling up a cavity with seawater. The salt is removed, and the water is frozen using a "giant freezing machine." The result is 16-foot thick and 82-foot wide hexagonal icebergs, which are then released into the sea. Why the hexagon shape? It allows the icebergs to interlock with each other, forming larger masses of ice. Each iceberg would take a month to create. The idea was recently named runner-up in an international design competition for sustainable ideas.

Keep Reading Show less
climate crisis ice arctic
The Planet