GOOD

Anti-Vaxxers outraged over this dark, but hilarious 'Anti-Vax Mom' Halloween costume

Tod Perry
10.31.19
via Facebook / Autumn Dayss

Facebook user and cosplayer Autumn Dayss has stirred up a bit of Halloween controversy with her last-minute costume, an anti-Vaxx mother.

An image she posted to the social network shows a smiling Dayss wearing a baby carrier featuring a small skeleton. "Going to a costume party tonight as Karen and her non-vaccinated child," the caption over the image reads.

Dayss probably named her costume character Karen because it's a name people use jokingly to refer to entitled mothers who want to "speak to your manager" or argue that vaccines are dangerous on Facebook.

RELATED: A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don't cause autism

Dayss costume may be a little too dark for some people, but isn't that what Halloween is all about? Plus, it makes a damning point about parents who decide not to vaccinate their children.

A 2015 Pew Research study found that 83% of Americans think the measles vaccine is safe, while 9% think it's not. Another 7% are not sure. But when you look at the polls that include parents of minors, the numbers get worse; 13% believe that the measles vaccine is unsafe.

via Fibbonacci Blue / Flickr

However, a recent study of over 650,000 children published earlier this year found there was zero evidence that vaccinations cause autism.

The willful ignorance of the anti-Vaxxers can have devastating consequences.

In 2019, the U.S. had the highest number of measles cases since 1992. According to the CDC, 86% of the cases occurred in "underimmunized" communities.

RELATED: Anti-science mother argues her kids are better off homeschooled than getting immunized

These children pose a major health risk to young babies that are too young to be vaccinated. Unvaccinated children who contract measles are also a financial burden on the U.S. healthcare system.

The post inspired a lot of angry and ill-informed comments from anti-Vaxxers. It also led a response post that truly exemplifies the science denial at the heart of the movement.

This woman dressed up as the measles, a disease she has probably forced herself into believing is safe to rationalize her anti-Vaxxer beliefs.

When, in actuality, according to the World Health Organization, in 2017, over 110,000 people died of measles, mostly children under the age of five.

via Facebook

anti-vaxxers halloween costumes
Health

White supremacist group accidentally raises $36,000 to help undocumented people

via Twitter / It's going down

Popular Mobilization (or PopMob) a Portland, Oregon group comprised of anti-fascists and leftists, came up with a brilliant way to make unwitting white supremacists raise money for a charity that helps undocumented people.

PopMob asked its supporters to pledge a nickel, dime, or any small amount of money for every white supremacist that showed up to a rally that took place on August 17.

Some 300 fascists from white supremacist groups, including the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and the Three Percenters, attended a rally on the Portland waterfront that lasted only about 30 minutes.

When all the donations were tallied up, the PopMob Fundraiser generated $36,017.69.

Keep Reading Show less
nazis white supremacists immigration
Politics

The FDA is issuing cancer warnings on breast implants, because they're finally listening to women

Creative Commons

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation is the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in the country. Some women choose to get breast implants for cosmetic reasons, while others use them to rebuild after undergoing mastectomies for breast cancer. In 2018, 310,000 breast augmentations were performed, which is a 4% increase from 2017. However, it comes with many risks that women night not be aware of.

Breast implants aren't permanent and need to be removed or replaced every eight to ten years, yet the FDA says 20% of women have to get their implants removed sooner because of complications. Some complications can include severe muscle and joint pain, scarring, weakness, cognitive difficulties, and rupture. There's even a term for it – "breast implant illness." As bad as those symptoms sound, they can also be worse; 573 people developed a rare form of blood cancer because of their implants, and 33 people have died.

Keep Reading Show less
plastic surgery fda regulation
Health

Hunter dies after being gored by a deer that he shot

via Donald Windley / Flickr

Hunters give a lot of excuses for getting enjoyment out of killing innocent wildlife. They either rationalize it by saying they eat what the kill or that they're just abiding by the laws of nature.

But it's hard to rationalize the blood sport when there's no shortage of meat taken from animals that were bred for slaughter at the local supermarket.

It would be easier to accept if the humans and wildlife went at it face to face. Killing a deer with a gun is a pretty cowardly act, but going at it fist to antler takes considerable grit.

Keep Reading Show less
hunter gored hunter dies deer attacks hunter when animals attack hunter accidents Cabaals Dick's sporting goods bass pro shops CNN MSNBC Fox News hunter killed by deer
Health

The U.S.'s largest trash hauler has stopped exporting plastic waste to other countries

Magda Ehlers

When you put your plastic cup into the recycling bin, you probably think it's headed to a nearby facility where it'll be broken down and then turned into another cup which you will eventually put into the recycling bin. But the process of recycling isn't as clean as we thought. Only 9.1% of plastics in the U.S. are recycled, and our recycling infrastructure is overwhelmed by that amount. Some recyclable plastic is sent to our landfills, while other recyclable plastic – one million tons, to be exact – are sent overseas. Yes, we're exporting trash.

In 2019, Waste Management, the U.S.'s largest trash hauler, said it sent almost one-quarter of its plastic recyclables overseas. Now, they've ended the practice, altogether. "In response to concerns about plastic in the environment, Waste Management is not shipping plastics collected on its residential recycling routes and processed in its single stream material recovery facilities to locations outside North America. The company is working to help establish responsible domestic markets for recycling and beneficial use of these materials," Waste Management said in a statement.

The change is a response to a recent outcry against the mess. Our plastics were out of sight, out of mind, until reports came in that wealthier countries were shipping low-grade recyclables to other, poorer countries.

Keep Reading Show less
recycling plastic waste management
The Planet

Instagram will now let you know if something is fake news

Facebook

We think of Instagram as a place to post artsy photos of our salads or see jealousy-inducing photos of our friend's vacations. But something more insidious has been lurking on our feeds: false information. Two weeks ago, the Senate Intelligence Committee called Instagram the "most effective tool" in manipulating elections on its report on interference in the 2016 election. In order to prepare for the 2020 election, and for the onslaught of propaganda, Instagram is launching a new feature – a false information label that will make fake news easier to detect.

If you share something that might not be true, you'll get a pop up saying, "Independent fact-checkers say this post includes false information. Your post will include a notice saying it's false. Are you sure you want to share?" You can still share it, but the post will bear the false information label.

Keep Reading Show less
instagram facebook social media fake news
Culture