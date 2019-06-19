Recently on GOOD
The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves. Commercials that use gender stereotypes likely to cause harm are now banned in the United Kingdom.
Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so. ”I would imagine we've probably had excellent presidents who were gay.”
High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect. It’s taken on a life of its own.
Jon Stewart unable to hold back tears when receiving 9/11 heroes’ gift. "I don't deserve this but I will treasure it like I treasured Ray and our friendship."
The ‘good guy with a gun’ is a deadly American fantasy that needs to end. An idea so outdated it literally got its start in 1920’s pulp crime novels.
San Francisco school is removing a ‘traumatizing’ George Washington mural. The public mural features slaves and dead Native Americans.
Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.
Recent
