  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.
    by Molly Mulshine
  8. 8 8
    After a Dad’s baby photo went viral, Pampers steps up to install 5,000 new changing stations in men’s bathrooms.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.

by Molly Mulshine

June 19, 2019 at 12:45
Copy Link

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is squaring up against one of the biggest corporations in the world, and some workers are helping her out.

AOC has been vocal in her distaste of multi-billionaires like Jeff Bezos. In an interview with ABC News this weekend, she likened Amazon's lowest salaries to "starvation wages," adding that it's unfair for taxpayers to have to subsidize the lives of workers who need food stamps to survive — all while the owner of the company is raking in cash as the richest man alive.

Amazon responded to these comments by calling AOC "just wrong."

Amazon got pushback almost immediately.

CNN fact-checked the whole brouhaha, and declared that $15 and hour is not, in fact, a livable wage in all parts of America. Amazon also is not "a leader on pay," CNN reports, mostly because that phrase doesn't actually mean anything. They concede that Amazon does offer medical benefits for full-time workers, but not part-time workers or contractors.

And then the Amazon workers started to weigh in. They reminded Amazon that the company's minimum wage didn't rise to $15 an hour until after progressives demanded it.

And some pointed out that Amazon slashed benefits at the same time that it bumped salaries up to $15 an hour, leading some employees to feel like the raise itself was a wash — and in some cases, a pay decrease.

Prior employees lamented how the company treated people before it was cajoled into paying $15 an hour.

Others pointed out that part-timers find it even harder to find hours and make a living.

Also, some pointed out that contract workers, who sometimes have the hardest jobs of all, aren't entitled to any of these benefits or pay guarantees.

Very few tweets can be found defending Amazon's compensation practices — despite the fact that the company allegedly awards workers who defend them online with gift cards and time off.

This story originally appeared on SomeeCards. You can read it here.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Joe Biden ‘Eviscerated’ Trump in a speech for the ages.

“Donald – it’s not about you. It’s about America.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Health

Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score.

The average score is 6. by Tod Perry
Communities

Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart.

Three cheers for Jon Stewart! by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.
Recent
Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back. about 1 hour ago The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves. 2 days ago Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so.  2 days ago High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect. 2 days ago Jon Stewart unable to hold back tears when receiving 9/11 heroes’ gift. 5 days ago The ‘good guy with a gun’ is a deadly American fantasy that needs to end. 6 days ago San Francisco school is removing a ‘traumatizing’ George Washington mural. 6 days ago Joe Biden ‘Eviscerated’ Trump in a speech for the ages. 7 days ago Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score. 7 days ago Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart. 7 days ago 23% of young black women now identify as bisexual. 7 days ago You probably haven't heard, but Trump was ‘celebrating’ pride on Twitter and then kicked up a fuss about pride flags. 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers