Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts share the best way to give pep talks that actually lift people up and 1 thing to avoid

Sometimes encouragement doesn’t require additional instruction.

pep talks, advice, psychology, pep talk tips, empathy

Pep talks don't have to include guidance.

via Canva/Photos
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 13, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Most of us have been in a position where our partner, our child, our friend, our coworker, or someone else in our life needs a pick-me-up. It could be because they’re nervous about a presentation, they just lost their job, they feel depressed, or something else has them spiraling in doubt and anxiety.

You want to give a pep talk, but something like “You got this!” feels hollow. “I love you” might be nice, but not helpful, and “It’ll be okay” feels like blind reassurance that you cannot guarantee. You also don’t want to offer advice since they’re not in the headspace for it, it’s not your place to give it, or it would come off as an “I told you so” lecture. Luckily, experts have weighed in to provide some ideas, contexts, and, yes, advice on how to give pep talks without providing recommendations or making it about your wisdom instead of their problem.

@jordybouletviau

Real ❤️‍🩹

Address their needs

Before offering some kind words, ask the kindest question: “What do you need?”

“A lot of people think they are giving a pep talk, but they are just saying what they would want to hear or what they think the other person wants to hear,” said Stacy Kaiser, a licensed psychotherapist, to the Wall Street Journal in 2015. “They’re not plugging into what the person really needs.”

The person you’re trying to boost likely knows what works best for them. However, if they do want a pep talk, this question can reveal exactly what they’re looking for, whether it’s just nice encouragement, grounded advice, or a speech like a coach in a sports movie. Whatever it is they want, they’ll appreciate you taking the time to ask before offering something they don't actually need.

Lead with empathy, end with their personal agency

Most of the time, saying “tough it out” or “you’ll get through this” isn’t helpful. Such phrases disregard the person’s struggle, feelings, or pain. According to Jacqueline and Milton Mayfield, a husband-and-wife team at Texas A&M International University who have studied pep talks for over three decades, pep talks that lead with empathy (“This has to be tough,” “Your well-being is what I care about most,” “I know how much of a challenge this is,” etc.) with dabs of praise, encouragement, and gratitude can work wonders.

Towards the end of your chat, you can avoid advice altogether by just reminding the person of their agency and their ability in a calm and assertive manner. A 2017 study found that calm, slower, intentional speech got through to people more effectively than loud cheerleading or fiery sermons. In terms of what you say, “everything is going to be okay” falls flat compared to reminding them that they have certain elements in control and that they have the tools and resilience to overcome their adversity.

“The best pep talk is reminding someone what they already know about themselves, based on your knowledge of them,” said William J. Doherty, a family social science professor. This can help them re-arm themselves with the tools they forgot they had and use them again.

@downwithaaron

Me giving myself an agressive pep talk. #peptalk #inhaleexhale #selfcare #aggressiveselflove

Some examples of this kind of pep talk include:

  • “This has to be very stressful, but I know you know the material inside and out.”
  • “I know you’re scared and can understand why, yet I’m confident it’ll work out because of the past work you did that [insert past accomplishment that is applicable].”
  • “You’ve worked so hard for this and [insert past accomplishment or conquered problem here], that I know you have the tools to [insert obstacle to work through here].”

Reminding a person that there are elements in their control or that they’ve worked through similar situations like this in the past not only reassures them, but reminds them of past wins and offers some options they have (study harder, train more, try what's worked for you in the past, etc.). It gives them more autonomy in their situation while reminding them of past success.

@leoslens

In case you forgot 💕 #motivation #peptalk #positivity #encouragement #uplifting #love

Frequent, simple pep talks help before big stuff hits them (or you)

It might be a good idea to incorporate more mini pep talks into your daily routine, so you and your inner circle are better prepared emotionally when the tough times hit. Little sticky notes on desks, random texts, or a short phone call to say, “You’re capable,” “I’m confident in you,” “You’re doing great!” or other small affirmations can build up over time. On top of that, encouraging others can, in turn, remind you of your own accomplishments, tools, and abilities when trouble hits. A thoughtful pep talk for someone else can help you out, too.

Life is hard, but pep talks don’t have to be. Keep up the good work! (See?)

emotional supportempathyencouragementgrounded advicekind wordspersonal agencyresilienceemotional preparationpsychologysocial skillsdepressionanxietypep talks

The Latest

pep talks, advice, psychology, pep talk tips, empathy
Health

Experts share the best way to give pep talks that actually lift people up and 1 thing to avoid

seth macfarlane, hope, tv, film, anti-hero
Culture

Seth MacFarlane perfectly explains why there aren't any hopeful characters in TV and film anymore

Zealandia, geology, lost continent, science, Earth science, history, exploration, Abel Tasman, oceanography, New Zealand
Past Events

Earth's missing continent was found 375 years after it was first spotted by sailors

UPS driving strategy, avoid left turns, UPS fuel savings, safe driving tips, driving efficiency, route optimization, UPS delivery methods, traffic safety tips, fuel efficiency driving, left turn dangers
Past Events

UPS drivers avoid left turns, and you could benefit from the same trick

More For You

aging, study, health, discovery, life tips, health, jogging,

Doctors and scientists claimed to have found the age in which human bodies deteriorate fastest.

Photo credit: Canva

Study pinpoints the exact age when the body, organs, and tissues start declining from aging

Being alive means getting older. Despite that, we as a culture tend to glorify youth. “Never trust anyone over 30,” “Lordy, lordy, look who’s 40,” and all that. But the fact is that one of the privileges of staying alive is growing old, and it’s essential to know when our bodies catch up to our age to prepare for it. With that in mind, doctors and scientists have pinpointed the exact age when our bodies rapidly decline.

While past studies have suggested that our bodies rapidly start aging in the range between 40 and 60 years old or in various spurts, a recently published study found that rapid cell aging begins at age 50. Dr. Guang-Hui Liu and the study’s authors focused on age-related protein changes in the body through analyzing 516 samples of 13 types of human tissues derived from 76 organ donors aged between 14 and 68 years old. These tissue samples came from organs responsible for cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, digestive, and immunity functions in the body, along with musculoskeletal, blood, and skin samples. Through studying these samples, the research team noticed that the tissues aged at a more accelerated rate at 50 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alzheimer's, Rutgers University, brain health, science, proteins, synaptic plasticity, illness, brain injury

Older woman stares into the distance as a digital representation of the brain repairs itself.

Image via Canva - Photos by Antiv3d and SHVETS production

Discovery of a protein that reverses Alzheimer's and heals brain injuries stuns scientists

As we grow older, age-related illness becomes a larger part of our daily lives either through our friends, family, or ourselves. The CDC reports that nearly seven million people in the United States were suffering from Alzheimer's in 2020. That number will likely double by 2060. This devastating, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys thinking skills, general memory, and often leads to dementia is extremely challenging and painful for families to navigate, but there may be hope on the horizon.

A study at Rutgers University started to untangle the puzzle behind a protein that might revolutionize how we treat the brain.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

Keep ReadingShow less
toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, colorblind art, grey painting, painting tips, art inspiration, landscape painting, oil painting, art without color, painting techniques, artistic motivation, colorblind artist, famous painters, TV art show, art legacy, inspirational art, viral video, painting tutorial, creative process, mountains painting

Bob Ross worked to make painting accessible to everyone.

Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BobRoss

Fan with color blindness told Bob Ross he couldn't paint, the icon's response was amazing

Bob Ross wasn't just a famous painter; he was a man with a heart of gold. Known for his magical ability to transform empty canvases into masterpieces, his show "The Joy of Painting" remains beloved by fans. Though it concluded in 1994, the show's videos remain popular online. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has recently gone viral, Bob meets a colorblind fan who believes he can't paint. In a warm and inspiring response, Bob demonstrates how to create art using only grey and white.

In the episode uploaded on YouTube by "The Joy of Painting" channel, Bob Ross talks about a fan who felt he couldn't paint because he was colorblind. Bob shares, "Just recently, I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me, and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube, AI, artificial intelligence, healthcare, ABC News, doctors, patients, videos

Medical AI and doctor with patient.

Image via Canva - Photos by YuriArcurs and vadimguzhva

Fascinating video reveals the 3 ways AI is improving healthcare—with 1 major concern

Many people are concerned about artificial intelligence these days. Has this technology arrived to save or destroy us? Unfortunately, it's completely unanswerable at the moment, regardless of opinion. However, when it comes to medicine, AI can definitely help. In a YouTube video posted by ABC News 730, How AI is changing the way doctors treat their patients, they shared some promising information.

Speaking on the benefits and challenges of AI, doctors are finding great ways to take this technology into their profession while learning to navigate some of the difficult side effects. The video below breaks down how AI is an amazing scribe, data protector, and cancer hunter. It is also a source of dangerous misinformation, like chatbot posts about untrue vaccine concerns.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025