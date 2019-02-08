  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  6. 6 6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.

by Tod Perry

February 8, 2019 at 12:10
Copy Link
via Alex Wong / Getty Images

Over the past year, newly- elected freshman representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has become one of the most polarizing political figures in American life.

The 29-year-old democratic socialist has become a rising star on the left for her unapologetic progressive views and for touting aggressive policies such as the Green New Deal and a 70% tax on the wealthy.

At the same time, she’s been demonized by conservatives as a socialist who wants to turn the United States into an authoritarian state such as Venezuela or Cuba. A charge which is laughable. 

However, on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez made a speech to the House Oversight and Reform Committee that people of every political stripe should hear. In just five minutes, Ocasio-Cortez shared how the current system encourages and rewards politicians for doing the bidding of corporate masters instead of the American people. 

In a series of questions to panel members she tells a story that exposes the influence of dark money, Super PACs and corporate interests and how politicians profit off them. 

Her story ends in the Oval Office. 

But there is hope. On Friday, February 8, Democrats introduced House bill HR1 the “For The People Act.” This new series of laws would end Citizens United, the SOCTUS decision that allowed unrestricted amounts of money to flow into the political system, and would make dark money pubic. It also bolsters voting rights and creates more ethics laws for the president and Congress.

Although the bill will most likely die in the Republican-held senate, it shows that at least one of the major U.S. parties is taking steps to end the culture of corruption in Washington and to return government to the people. 

Image via Channel 4 News / YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Country singer Brandon Stansell movingly tells his coming out story in powerful new music video.

“10 years ago there was no way you could be LGBTQ and in country music.” by Heidi Lux
Communities

Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl who was being bullied about her gay parents.

“In America, no two families look the same. We celebrate this diversity. And we recognize that whether you have two dads or one mom what matters above all is the love we show one another.” by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’ 

“You spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen?” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
Recent
Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. about 19 hours ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  1 day ago Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true.  2 days ago 10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened. 3 days ago One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes. 3 days ago Guy goes ape sh*t after a woman rejected him on Tinder. Women are relating too much. 4 days ago Country singer Brandon Stansell movingly tells his coming out story in powerful new music video. 4 days ago Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl who was being bullied about her gay parents. 4 days ago A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’  6 days ago Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’  8 days ago Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight. 9 days ago Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. 10 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers