Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit on Thursday, and the world not only lost the Queen of Soul, but a shade queen as well.

The first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary songwriter, singer, and civil rights activist has also made important contributions to the art of shade.

There was the time she clapped back at a New York Post columnist who assumed how Aretha related to her bosom.

She also once eviscerated Dionne Warwick with a humble fax, waiting for five years to correct a false claim that Warwick made at Whitney Houston's funeral.

Perhaps the most satisfying of all is what Aretha had to say about Taylor Swift.

In 2014, in the heat of Swift's 1989 era, Aretha sat down for a chat with The Wall Street Journal, who asked her to sound off on her fellow divas.

When asked about Adele, she said, “young singer, good singer.”

Alicia Keys? “Young performer, good writer, producer.”

As for Taylor Swift?

Aretha said, "Okay, uh...great gowns, beautiful gowns."

That's how it's done.

Asked about Nicki Minaj, she said, “I'm gonna pass on that one.”

That same year, Aretha serenaded Swift, who really was not worthy.

While we're on the subject, let's watch her performance of "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman," which made Barack Obama cry.

Same, Obama. Same.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com