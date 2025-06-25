HOA regrets trimming homeowner's mulberry tree after a dazzling display of revenge

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Wanting to let their kids enjoy the nearby amenities, the homeowner tried to arrange access: “When I moved, I asked them if I could pay their HOA fees to let my kids use the pool and playground directly across the street,” they wrote. “My request was denied outright.”

Later, the homeowner planted a mulberry tree to beautify the corner property. That tree would soon become the target of an unwanted intervention.

Despite the property being outside of HOA boundaries, members reportedly started complaining that the tree’s branches were hanging too low and in violation of their rules.

Then things escalated: “One day, I came home, and someone had lopped off a big branch from the tree, one that went out to the street,” they explained. “I tried to find out who did it, but they kept mum about it, and there wasn't anyone I could go after.”

Rather than let it slide, the homeowner decided to retaliate (with a twist of humor and holiday flair).

“So, I rebuilt the branch using PVC and wrapped it in bright Christmas lights in May and then wrapped the rest of the tree for good measure,” the post said.

The lights stayed up for months, blazing with festive defiance. “The HOA members who came to my house to ask me to bring them down since it was the gateway to their neighborhood and that I was 'probably' affecting property values were brushed away,” the poster wrote. “They never did mess with the lights, though. I guess they were worried about what I would pull next.”

To top it off, the homeowner added: “I went and looked at my Facebook and found a picture I took. It doesn't have all the lights, but it shows most of the awful glory. You can see the wound on the tree about a foot above the fake branch.”

Reddit commenters were both horrified and delighted.

User u/GoingSouthGarage shared a similar tale: “I know of someone in a similar situation, house on the corner, not part of HOA. The first time they tried to mess with him, he placed an old white toilet at the edge of his property and planted a fake flower in it.”

Another commenter, u/TLost17, said: “I saw red just reading this. How dare they chop off a branch? Also, I love how they denied your family membership in the first place. Like, why couldn't your kids play in the park and pool across the street? Not like you wanted to do it for free.”

And user u/LokiKamiSama offered a next-level suggestion: “You should plant more. Like lining your property. Make sure to decorate them with lots of lights and tacky yard ornaments. I'm talking camo pink flamingos, zombie gnomes, the mooning grandma standup, and the works. But only facing the entrance to the HOA.”

In the end, it was a glowing lesson in boundaries—and how a bit of petty brilliance can go a long way.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.