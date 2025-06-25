Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

HOA regrets trimming homeowner's mulberry tree after a dazzling display of revenge

One branch cut, hundreds of lights strung. Guess who won.

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner stories

Mulberry tree covered in lights

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 25, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Wanting to let their kids enjoy the nearby amenities, the homeowner tried to arrange access: “When I moved, I asked them if I could pay their HOA fees to let my kids use the pool and playground directly across the street,” they wrote. “My request was denied outright.”

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner storiesA three-story house sits behind two mulberry treesCanva

Later, the homeowner planted a mulberry tree to beautify the corner property. That tree would soon become the target of an unwanted intervention.

Despite the property being outside of HOA boundaries, members reportedly started complaining that the tree’s branches were hanging too low and in violation of their rules.

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner storiesAerial view of suburban neighborhoodCanva

Then things escalated: “One day, I came home, and someone had lopped off a big branch from the tree, one that went out to the street,” they explained. “I tried to find out who did it, but they kept mum about it, and there wasn't anyone I could go after.”

Rather than let it slide, the homeowner decided to retaliate (with a twist of humor and holiday flair).

“So, I rebuilt the branch using PVC and wrapped it in bright Christmas lights in May and then wrapped the rest of the tree for good measure,” the post said.

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner storiesA mulberry tree in Christmas lightsCanva

The lights stayed up for months, blazing with festive defiance. “The HOA members who came to my house to ask me to bring them down since it was the gateway to their neighborhood and that I was 'probably' affecting property values were brushed away,” the poster wrote. “They never did mess with the lights, though. I guess they were worried about what I would pull next.”

To top it off, the homeowner added: “I went and looked at my Facebook and found a picture I took. It doesn't have all the lights, but it shows most of the awful glory. You can see the wound on the tree about a foot above the fake branch.”

Reddit commenters were both horrified and delighted.

User u/GoingSouthGarage shared a similar tale: “I know of someone in a similar situation, house on the corner, not part of HOA. The first time they tried to mess with him, he placed an old white toilet at the edge of his property and planted a fake flower in it.”

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner storiesComment from RedditReddit | u/Necessary_Baker_7458

Another commenter, u/TLost17, said: “I saw red just reading this. How dare they chop off a branch? Also, I love how they denied your family membership in the first place. Like, why couldn't your kids play in the park and pool across the street? Not like you wanted to do it for free.”

And user u/LokiKamiSama offered a next-level suggestion: “You should plant more. Like lining your property. Make sure to decorate them with lots of lights and tacky yard ornaments. I'm talking camo pink flamingos, zombie gnomes, the mooning grandma standup, and the works. But only facing the entrance to the HOA.”

In the end, it was a glowing lesson in boundaries—and how a bit of petty brilliance can go a long way.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

christmas lightsdiy protestfunny homeowner storieshoahomeowner revengeneighborhood disputestree trimming dramaviral reddit storiespast events

The Latest

oreos, best flavor, worst flavor, cookie food review
Humor

3 limited edition Oreo flavors that should be permanent and 3 that we never want to see again

dog, science, owner, appearance, pet, love, dogs look like owners
Science

Why dogs tend to look like their humans, according to science

hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner stories
Past Events

HOA regrets trimming homeowner's mulberry tree after a dazzling display of revenge

habits, therapy, happier, happiness, positive solutions, sunshine, feelings
Health

10 everyday habits secretly draining your happiness and an expert's simple tips to fix it

More For You

mental health, happiness list, gratitude, mindfulness, daily ritual, TikTok trend

Young woman reading a book

Canva

Woman reveals her daily 'happiness list' ritual—and it's transforming people's mental health

Happiness can be tricky to hold onto, especially on days when our mental health takes a hit. While popular strategies like journaling and meditation can offer great benefits, they often feel daunting or hard to maintain consistently.

TikToker Jacey Adler (@jaceyadler) found herself looking for a simpler, yet impactful practice. She discovered what she calls her "happiness list," a straightforward method of noting anything that sparks joy throughout her day. Adler shared her simple routine on TikTok, sparking enthusiasm from her followers who say it's noticeably improved their daily mental well-being.

Keep ReadingShow less
Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture

Comic laughs on stage

Canva

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

Long before we had labels like Boomers and Gen Z, people were often identified by their social circles—think “band kids,” “theatre nerds,” “jocks,” and “geeks.” Today, however, generational traits are frequently defined by online quizzes, viral memes, and even phrases like “OK, Boomer.”

But for those still wondering where they fit into the generational mosaic, comedian Tess Tregellas offered a hilariously simple solution in a video that captivated millions last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
landlord generosity, rental property, acts of kindness, tenant surprise, social equity

Man looking at his mail

Canva

Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
paul dolan, unmarried women happiness, childfree women, marriage and happiness, lse professor, happy ever after book, american time use survey, relationships research

Female friends holding hands by a swimming pool

Canva

Unmarried child-free women are the happiest people in society, expert says

Marriage and raising children can be fulfilling life choices for many people—but according to one behavioral science expert, the happiest and healthiest people in society might be those who skip both.

Paul Dolan, a professor at the London School of Economics, told The Guardian that his research suggests traditional ideas of happiness and success often don’t match reality—especially for women.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marlene Engelhorn, wealth redistribution, inheritance tax, Austrian politics, Guter Rat, economic justice, philanthropy, billionaire heiress, democratic values, social equity

Woman takes in the view from her balcony with a glass of wine

Canva

Why a millionaire heiress gave away her $27 million inheritance to strangers

Fortune doesn’t always favor the selfish. Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn is flipping the script on generational wealth. After inheriting a vast fortune from her late grandmother, the descendant of BASF founder Friedrich Engelhorn didn’t splurge — she gave it away. Nearly all of it. And not just to charities of her choosing, but to 50 strangers.

According to Time Magazine, Engelhorn handed off the power—and responsibility—of distributing €25 million (around $27 million) to a group of randomly selected Austrian citizens.

Keep ReadingShow less
grief support, coping with loss, internet wisdom, reddit advice, GSnow comment, dealing with death, emotional healing, wave theory grief

Grieving couple comforting each other

Canva

This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever

When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.

Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing

Newborn in the maternity ward

Canva

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

What started as a casual curiosity about family history quickly turned into one of the most shocking revelations of Claire’s life.

The 74-year-old woman, whose story was reported by the BBC, had been gifted a home DNA kit by her son. She expected to learn more about her heritage. Instead, she discovered that she had been switched at birth in a U.K. hospital back in 1967—and had grown up with an entirely different family than the one she was biologically related to.

Keep ReadingShow less
reddit family drama, stepdad rent story, teen owns house, inheritance twist, family entitlement, malicious compliance, viral reddit story, karma, rent reversal, stepfather drama

Woman arguing about rent with stepfather

Canva

Her stepdad demanded rent. So she made him pay instead.

A man’s attempt to teach his stepdaughter a lesson in “financial responsibility” didn’t go the way he expected. When he told her she’d need to pay rent after turning 18, she responded with a reminder: the house wasn’t his to charge for—it was hers.

Originally posted by u/Pla3694DL and later resurfaced by u/melodymeddler on Reddit, the story quickly made the rounds online. What started as a routine power play turned into a humbling wake-up call, with commenters calling it one of the most satisfying twists they’d seen in a while.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025