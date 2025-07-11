Too many trailers? Here are 4 easy ways to save the moviegoing experience.

For people who love to go to the movies, things are not looking good. As the film theater industry struggles financially and home theaters become less expensive, it’s hard to justify the cost of going to the movies during the age of streaming. It doesn’t help that parents report spending over $100 for a family of four on tickets and snacks, only to watch nearly a half hour of trailers and ads before the film starts. Yet, according to one 2024 study , 30% of Americans stream two movies or more per week while 34% still prefer to watch films in the theater. Since the issue isn’t a love of movies as an entertainment art form, one can believe there are ways to improve the movie-going experience.

In response to this, the mega movie theater chain AMC introduced a warning regarding the length of trailers and a 50% ticket discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, their response has been criticized by many as tone deaf since those discount days are school nights, and it’s fairly common knowledge among film goers that trailers will take nearly 30 minutes at the start of showtime. Though those efforts missed the mark, there are still some things that could help the movie theater industry stay in business and allow the communal experience of going to theaters live to see the future.

@reelrejects Are you still watching trailers? 🍿 #trailer #trailers #movie #movies #starwars #terminator #terminator3 #thephantommenace #podcast #podcasts #podcastclips @Coy Jandreau @Andrew

Put trailers at the end (and hold off on debuting them immediately online)

The first change is in response to the AMC warning about trailer length. While trailers have been a part of the film-going experience since 1919 , it’s time for a change. As more people end up watching a trailer online , it might be time to move in reverse, not forward. Film trailers got the “trailer” moniker because they used to air after the film trailing behind rather than at the start. It might make showtimes easier if theater goers knew the start time of the film was the actual start time, and could stick around to watch trailers after the credits should they wish. It may also help if studios leaned toward making trailer premieres at the theater first for a week or so before debuting them online so there is more anticipation for them.

@daveordavid3 Bucket of popcorn coming from off screen.. #fyp #fypシ゚viral

Market more special themes or events

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was a flop when it first debuted on screens, and yet it is now celebrating 50 years of showings at movie theaters across the country. This was due to having special rowdy screenings at midnight to cater to the fan base. Doing more special screenings like that could help get more people into the theater experience rather than choosing to wait at home to watch on streaming. This has already proven successful with sing-a-long screenings of Wicked that let the audience sing in their seats and chaotic “Chicken Jockey” screenings of Minecraft. On the opposite end, having screenings specifically for the film experience that seriously reinforce “no talking, no cell phone” rules, like at the steadily growing Alamo Drafthouse theater chain, can appeal to folks who want to ensure a film experience without distraction like they would get at home. Reinforcing a communal experience by leaning into specialty concert-like showings of current films could help increase ticket sales.

@ashleybejarano_ This is your sign to rent out a theatre for your toddler’s first movie theatre experience! 🍿🎞️ grab your closest friends & family and let the kiddos run wild and enjoy a movie 🥰 #movie #movietheater #movietheatre #toddlersfirstmovie #toddlersfirstmovietheaterexperience #kidsmovies #summersctivities #summeractivitiesforkids #toddlermom #toddleractivities #movietheaterhacks #momhack #movienight #toddlermovienight

Increase the appeal of theater rentals

While the home theater experience is getting cheaper, it’s still not feasible for many people due to space and expenses. However, renting out a movie theater for a private showing among your friends and family can be a nice way to enjoy a current film without fearing distractions from strangers. This move was popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks wanted to be in their “bubbles” of family and friends. If further advertised at a good price point, this option could allow people to host their own private screenings of the latest blockbuster at smaller venues or show a digital projection of a beloved classic of their choosing.

@erin_rach Neither of us have been to a movie since early 2020 and had no idea what movie tickets cost 😭😫 $50 just for 2 tickets is robbery 😩

Lower prices