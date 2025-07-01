Skip to content
A shocking new scientific study says water isn't actually the best way to hydrate yourself

"A little bit of protein, fat, and sugar are the ultimate hydration hack."

A thirsty man in the desert and a cow in a grassy field

Mark Wales
By Mark Wales
Jul 01, 2025
Are you up to speed on how much water you're supposed to be drinking every day? One study tells us eight glasses a day and the next few say 16. The University of St. Andrews in Scotland conducted their own study and found there's a substitute to do the job of rehydrating the body quicker and more efficiently than just water.

The study focused on different drinks and their affect on the body's rehydration. The results showed that water was not the best choice, and you might be surprised at one of the best alternatives.

fluids, cows, nature, constipation, lactose intolerance, human body, diverticulitisDrinking a glass of milk.Image via Canva - Photo by cottonbro studio

One of the best beverage choices for rehydrating the body is milk. It contains proteins, fats, and lactose. Lactose is the naturally occurring sugar that is found in milk. Combined with the sodium (salt) and potassium (electrolytes), these elements slow down fluid from emptying out of the stomach. This aids in keeping a person's body hydrated.

In this way, milk is a far better provider for hydration than water. Yes, water does contain smaller levels of salt and electrolytes, but it does not contain the lactose, proteins, and fats.

Other drinks the study found helpful include colas, sports drinks, orange juice, lager beer, tea, and coffee. It's important to note, however, that high levels of sugars or alcohol actually dehydrate the body. Caffeine was an aid to hydration as long as the levels weren't too high. If your coffee or tea has approximately 80 milligrams of caffeine, it's in the best zone for helpful hydration.

It's important for people to maintain a healthy level of hydration throughout their day. Dehydration can affect the body in ways that range from minor issues to serious, even dangerous side effects such constipation, dizziness, heart issues, dry skin, and hunger and thirst.

Constipation

One of the reasons constipation can occur is because there aren't enough fluids to keep the pipes moving. This causes the intestines to slow down or completely stop eliminating waste. Besides being painful, dehydration-induced constipation risks include: vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, bloating, rectal bleeding, and even diverticulitis (trapped waste in small pouches of the intestines that become irritated and inflamed).

Dizziness

Severely dehydrated people can not only face dizziness, but delirium. When dehydrated, people can become unfocused and confused about their surroundings. It's even possible to suffer hallucinations and delusions leading to unsafe behavior and need for urgent medical attention.


Heart attacks

Your heart rate is linked to blood pressure and blood volume. Volume is indirectly affected by the regulation of fluid intake. As your blood pressure and volume drop, the heart has to work harder to maintain a healthy, working body. If this state is prolonged, the stress can damage the heart and, in severe cases, cause heart attacks.

Dry Skin

Wrinkles are a normal part of the aging process, but dehydrated skin can cause fine lines to appear. These lines can feel itchy and may even crack open, providing entryways for bacteria. How do you know dry skin is dehydrated skin, though? There's a simple test you can do to find out: gently pinch your skin between your pointer finger and thumb. If the skin goes back to its original position in a few seconds you're good. If it doesn't, you're probably dehydrated.

Hungry?

Dehydration can often reveal itself as hunger. You're brain signals to the body that fluids are needed, and you feel that as need for a full meal or snack. If you've just had something to eat and still feel hungry, try drinking a glass of something (like milk!). It will fill up your stomach and help rehydrate your body.

hungry, pasta, food, drinks, hunger pains, over eating, stomachEnjoying a noodle.

