One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

Long before we had labels like Boomers and Gen Z, people were often identified by their social circles—think “band kids,” “theatre nerds,” “jocks,” and “geeks.” Today, however, generational traits are frequently defined by online quizzes, viral memes, and even phrases like “OK, Boomer.”

But for those still wondering where they fit into the generational mosaic, comedian Tess Tregellas offered a hilariously simple solution in a video that captivated millions last year.

The video, which originally went viral, brought Tregellas’s unique take on generational divides to a massive audience, prompting widespread amusement and debate. It demonstrated how deeply ingrained pop culture references are in our collective identities.

The "Hey Now" Challenge

The overlay caption on Tregellas's short clip read, “How to spot a millennial.” In the video, Tess initiated a song lyric quiz, kicking things off with the prompt “Hey now” to see how her audience would respond. She confidently stated that their musical reply would instantly reveal their generational belonging. “I am going to sing a part of a lyric and you’re going to sing the other part,” she explained.

As the video unfolded and participants chimed in with their answers, Tess provided the breakdown:

If someone sang, “Hey now, you’re a rock star,” they were likely a Millennial , recognizing the iconic Smash Mouth song from Shrek.

they were likely a , recognizing the iconic Smash Mouth song from Shrek. If the response was “Hey now, hey now,” that person was a Millennial "cusper," hinting at Generation X roots, recalling Hilary Duff’s “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

that person was a hinting at roots, recalling Hilary Duff’s “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And if there was no response at all, that individual most likely belonged to Gen Z.

Meanwhile, if a person belted out, “Hey now, hey now, don’t dream it’s over,” they were identified as a Boomer. These are the lyrics to the 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by the rock band Crowded House, widely recognized as one of the most memorable tunes of the 80s. Even famed fiction author and self-proclaimed Boomer, Stephen King, expressed his fondness for the song in a July 2023 social media post, noting its beauty.

Listening to “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” by Crowded House. Such a pretty song.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2023











Viral Reactions and Generational Debates

The video quickly amassed 6.7 million views in just a few days when it first dropped, garnering over 197,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments. The reactions were a mixed bag, with many proving utterly hilarious.

"I’m a Gen Z who was raised by boomers with a millennial brother so I sang the Shrek and the Boomer song,” commented @nick_fog. @abbiesr exclaimed, “Wait you accurately identified that I’m a cusper that’s basically science.” Many also observed that Tess’s initial “Hey now” delivery subtly hinted at the Lizzie McGuire vibe.

Gen X, however, expressed a bit of disappointment, feeling they were overlooked and deserved to be included in the “Don’t Dream It’s Over” category. @decent_tweaks commented, "Once again Gen X is overlooked." Similarly, @miesdarcy stated, "You forgot about Gen X... and we'd be singing 'Don’t Dream It’s Over,' not the Boomers."

While some asserted that Tess’s lyric markers weren't entirely accurate, there's some truth to her playful classifications. According to the Grammy Awards, Shrek’s “All Star” remains an unforgettable pop anthem for Millennials, while Gen Z often encounters it through internet memes.

As for The Lizzie McGuire Movie option, those who questioned its accuracy might have a point. The 2003 film is indeed known to be popular among young MillennialsMillennials, especially since Hilary Duff released her studio album, Metamorphosis, around the same time.

This article originally appeared last year.