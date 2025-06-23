Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

A stand-up comedian uses the song lyric to spot different generations in her crowd.

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture

Comic laughs on stage

Canva
By Neha B.,
Neha B.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jun 23, 2025

Long before we had labels like Boomers and Gen Z, people were often identified by their social circles—think “band kids,” “theatre nerds,” “jocks,” and “geeks.” Today, however, generational traits are frequently defined by online quizzes, viral memes, and even phrases like “OK, Boomer.”

But for those still wondering where they fit into the generational mosaic, comedian Tess Tregellas offered a hilariously simple solution in a video that captivated millions last year.

The video, which originally went viral, brought Tregellas’s unique take on generational divides to a massive audience, prompting widespread amusement and debate. It demonstrated how deeply ingrained pop culture references are in our collective identities.

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop CultureA crowd of people at a concertCanva

The "Hey Now" Challenge

The overlay caption on Tregellas's short clip read, “How to spot a millennial.” In the video, Tess initiated a song lyric quiz, kicking things off with the prompt “Hey now” to see how her audience would respond. She confidently stated that their musical reply would instantly reveal their generational belonging. “I am going to sing a part of a lyric and you’re going to sing the other part,” she explained.

As the video unfolded and participants chimed in with their answers, Tess provided the breakdown:

  • If someone sang, “Hey now, you’re a rock star,” they were likely a Millennial, recognizing the iconic Smash Mouth song from Shrek.
  • If the response was “Hey now, hey now,” that person was a Millennial "cusper," hinting at Generation X roots, recalling Hilary Duff’s “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
  • And if there was no response at all, that individual most likely belonged to Gen Z.

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop CultureMusicians playing on stageCanva

Meanwhile, if a person belted out, “Hey now, hey now, don’t dream it’s over,” they were identified as a Boomer. These are the lyrics to the 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by the rock band Crowded House, widely recognized as one of the most memorable tunes of the 80s. Even famed fiction author and self-proclaimed Boomer, Stephen King, expressed his fondness for the song in a July 2023 social media post, noting its beauty.

Listening to “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” by Crowded House. Such a pretty song.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2023



Viral Reactions and Generational Debates

The video quickly amassed 6.7 million views in just a few days when it first dropped, garnering over 197,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments. The reactions were a mixed bag, with many proving utterly hilarious.

"I’m a Gen Z who was raised by boomers with a millennial brother so I sang the Shrek and the Boomer song,” commented @nick_fog. @abbiesr exclaimed, “Wait you accurately identified that I’m a cusper that’s basically science.” Many also observed that Tess’s initial “Hey now” delivery subtly hinted at the Lizzie McGuire vibe.

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop CulturePraise from and Internet commenter Image Source: Instagram | @jasonkingfromqueens


More online praiseImage Source: Instagram | @lofi_von

Gen X, however, expressed a bit of disappointment, feeling they were overlooked and deserved to be included in the “Don’t Dream It’s Over” category. @decent_tweaks commented, "Once again Gen X is overlooked." Similarly, @miesdarcy stated, "You forgot about Gen X... and we'd be singing 'Don’t Dream It’s Over,' not the Boomers."

While some asserted that Tess’s lyric markers weren't entirely accurate, there's some truth to her playful classifications. According to the Grammy Awards, Shrek’s “All Star” remains an unforgettable pop anthem for Millennials, while Gen Z often encounters it through internet memes.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

As for The Lizzie McGuire Movie option, those who questioned its accuracy might have a point. The 2003 film is indeed known to be popular among young MillennialsMillennials, especially since Hilary Duff released her studio album, Metamorphosis, around the same time.

You can follow Tess Tregellas on Instagram and YouTube for more stand-up comedy videos.

This article originally appeared last year.

boomergen zgenerational quizmillennial testpop culturesong lyricstess tregellasviral videopast events

The Latest

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture
Past Events

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

millennials, gen z, rizz, slang, no cap, trendy, generational, humor
Culture

Millennials reveal their 14 favorite Gen Z slang terms

Japanese, Japan, culture, respect, traditional, mindful, community, standards
Culture

The 8 everyday Japanese habits that quietly show deep respect and profound gratitude

john mulaney, jon stewart, comedy, the daily show, everybody's live, netflix, comedy central
Culture

John Mulaney tells Jon Stewart his secret for eternal youth: fighting teenage boys

More For You

landlord generosity, rental property, acts of kindness, tenant surprise, social equity

Man looking at his mail

Canva

Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
paul dolan, unmarried women happiness, childfree women, marriage and happiness, lse professor, happy ever after book, american time use survey, relationships research

Female friends holding hands by a swimming pool

Canva

Unmarried child-free women are the happiest people in society, expert says

Marriage and raising children can be fulfilling life choices for many people—but according to one behavioral science expert, the happiest and healthiest people in society might be those who skip both.

Paul Dolan, a professor at the London School of Economics, told The Guardian that his research suggests traditional ideas of happiness and success often don’t match reality—especially for women.

Keep ReadingShow less
mike black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, make $1M in a year, youtube challenge, starting over, health crisis, pandemic impact, entrepreneurship, viral story

Young man with a backpack

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

Making a million dollars in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marlene Engelhorn, wealth redistribution, inheritance tax, Austrian politics, Guter Rat, economic justice, philanthropy, billionaire heiress, democratic values, social equity

Woman takes in the view from her balcony with a glass of wine

Canva

Why a millionaire heiress gave away her $27 million inheritance to strangers

Fortune doesn’t always favor the selfish. Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn is flipping the script on generational wealth. After inheriting a vast fortune from her late grandmother, the descendant of BASF founder Friedrich Engelhorn didn’t splurge — she gave it away. Nearly all of it. And not just to charities of her choosing, but to 50 strangers.

According to Time Magazine, Engelhorn handed off the power—and responsibility—of distributing €25 million (around $27 million) to a group of randomly selected Austrian citizens.

Keep ReadingShow less
grief support, coping with loss, internet wisdom, reddit advice, GSnow comment, dealing with death, emotional healing, wave theory grief

Grieving couple comforting each other

Canva

This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever

When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.

Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
tipping culture, texas roadhouse, keven manochit, viral tiktok, non tipping customers, restaurant wages, server rant, viral receipt, tipping debate, food service workers

Waiter talking to his table

Canva

Texas server goes viral for calling out non-tippers: ‘Zero dollars!’

A Texas Roadhouse server is stirring up debate about tipping culture after exposing what happens when diners skip the tip line.

Keven Manochit, a server and TikTok creator, shared a video showing a receipt for a $98 meal—completely unpaid on the tip line. His reaction was blunt: “Zero (...) dollars!”

Keep ReadingShow less
dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing

Newborn in the maternity ward

Canva

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

What started as a casual curiosity about family history quickly turned into one of the most shocking revelations of Claire’s life.

The 74-year-old woman, whose story was reported by the BBC, had been gifted a home DNA kit by her son. She expected to learn more about her heritage. Instead, she discovered that she had been switched at birth in a U.K. hospital back in 1967—and had grown up with an entirely different family than the one she was biologically related to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina Fey, Mean Girls Musical, Online Trolls, Comedy, SNL, West End Theatre, Viral Comeback, Letters of Note

Tina Fey at a movie premiere

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

Tina Fey once roasted a troll so hard, it still stings years later

The internet can be a double-edged sword—offering both support and criticism. Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited opinions. Tina Fey, renowned for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," once faced such criticism but responded with a masterclass in wit and satire.

A user named "jerkstore" once commented, "In my opinion, Tina Fey completely ruined SNL. The only reason she's celebrated is because she's a woman and an outspoken liberal. She has not a single funny bone in her body."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025