Wife pretends to nap, husband's reaction leaves millions swooning

Social media influencer Julie Barboza shared an intimate moment on TikTok that quickly captured the hearts of millions. In the video, Julie pretends to fall asleep on the couch to see how her husband, Corey Stefanik, would react—and his thoughtful gestures became an instant viral hit, viewed over 4.8 million times.

In the heartwarming clip, Julie whispers to her young daughter, "Tell dada I'm sleeping, okay?" and lies down, feigning sleep. When Corey enters the room and sees his wife "napping," his gentle and considerate actions speak volumes.

He quietly removes her glasses, covers her with a blanket, and gestures lovingly to their toddler to remain quiet. To ensure Julie gets proper rest, he then leads their daughter outside for some playtime, unaware that the entire scenario is a loving setup.

Hundreds of TikTok users flooded the comments with admiration for Corey's tender parenting style. User @jonella6 noted, “As a glasses girly, I love the taking off glasses when I’m too tired to,” while another viewer, @californialifeliving, said, "Daddy to the rescue. That is so adorable he let you sleep in and took her outside to play. That is a real father figure."

Corey's heartwarming approach to fatherhood doesn't end there. In another popular video, Julie playfully asks Corey if he could "babysit" their daughter, and his reaction again highlights his dedication to shared parenting. “Babysit? Who are you babysitting?” Corey replies with a laugh. He insists that caring for their child isn't babysitting but simply being a dad. “Spend quality time? Have a daddy-daughter day? Sure,” he clarifies with genuine amusement, reaffirming his commitment to equal parenting roles.

TikTok users deeply resonated with Corey’s perspective. “That’s the kind of dad every child deserves,” one commenter said, summing up the collective admiration for his genuine approach to parenting.

These viral moments not only showcase the beauty of thoughtful gestures but also reflect evolving attitudes toward shared responsibilities within the family. In a world where traditional gender roles can still linger, Corey’s actions and attitudes offer a hopeful, progressive example of parenthood built on mutual respect and partnership.

Julie and Corey’s genuine interactions and sweet gestures continue to inspire thousands online, proving once again that authentic moments of love and kindness resonate deeply with people everywhere.

This article originally appeared last year.