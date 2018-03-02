  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation 
    by Liz Ohanesian
  2. 2 2
    This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo
    by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
  5. 5 5
    Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Research Shows Why It’s A Terrible Idea To Arm School Teachers

by Tod Perry

March 2, 2018 at 13:25
Copy Link
Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school reopened on Feb. 28, 2018, two weeks after 17 people were fatally shot by a former student. Photo by Rhona Wise/Getty Images.

One of the biggest problems with the gun control debate is that so little of it revolves around facts. If lawmakers were serious about public safety, there’s a wealth of knowledge available that can lead them to create effective policy. 

But instead of looking for a serious solution to America’s mass shooting epidemic, President Trump simply took a page out of the National Rifle Association’s playbook and suggested that the country should arm as many as 20% of its school teachers.

He even said it with a straight face.

What’s wrong with Mr. Crabtree coming to homeroom packing heat? According to an FBI study on mass shootings from 2000 to 2013, not a single shooting was stopped by a concealed carry permit holder who was not a security guard, police officer, or active duty military. 21 were stopped by unarmed civilians.

FBI statistics also show that opening fire on a mass shooter is a very dangerous proposition. In 21 of the 45 instances in which a police officer opened fire on the shooter, an officer was shot (28) or died (9). 

Studies also suggest that arming 20% of the nation’s 3.2 million school teachers could result in an increase in crime across the board. John J. Donohue III, a Stanford law professor, used more than 30 years of research to determine that right-to-carry laws increase violent crime in states by up to 15% over a 10-year period. 

Prevailing logic says that an armed society is a polite society and that fewer people consider committing crimes if they believe that they may be around someone who’s armed. But research shows that non-threatening situations such as road rage and intimate partner violence are much more likely to escalate into deadly encounters when there’s a firearm involved

Till now, if Mr. Crabtree got cut off in traffic and didn’t have a gun, there was little chance he’d kill the other motorist. But now that he has his school-issued Glock in his glove compartment, all bets are off. The same logic applies to scuffles in a classroom, whether between students or with a teacher (or security guards or police). A run-of-the-mill fistfight now has a much greater chance of becoming deadly.

Arming 20% of the nation’s school teachers would also put over 600,000 more guns into circulation. Research shows that people who routinely carry guns outside the home are at least three times as likely to have one stolen. So arming teachers would, in turn, increase the number of illegally owned guns in circulation. 

A sound, evidence-based policy would disarm shooters, not arm teachers. While banning assault rifles wouldn’t end the grisly mass-shooting phenomenon altogether, the assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004 proved to be effective at lowering the number of massacres. 

According to research by Louis Klarevas of the University of Massachusetts at Boston, while the assault weapons ban was in place, the number of gun massacres with six-plus deaths fell by 37% and the number of people dying from gun massacres fell by 43%. But when the ban lapsed in 2004, there was a 183% increase in massacres and a 239% increase in massacre deaths.

There were zero gun massacres with six-plus deaths from 1994 to 1998. 

The best way for the U.S. to tackle the mass shooting epidemic is for our citizens and politicians to be armed — with the proper facts and research to create meaningful gun policies that will save lives. 

Share image by ​Mohammed Abed/Getty Images. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis Wants Athletes To Think ‘BIG’

”We need to build more networks and oversight groups to be able to share with each other and stand against the broken systems.” by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Communities

When Temperatures Dropped In This Town, Scarves And Gloves Started Appearing On Trees And Benches

The phenomenon has spread to hundreds of cold-weather cities in recent years.  by Penn Collins
Communities

How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry

Farmers on reservations are caught between state and federal laws. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Research Shows Why It’s A Terrible Idea To Arm School Teachers
Recent
This Art School Aims To Narrow The Wealth Disparity In Developing Countries 2 days ago Melania Trump Launches An Initiative To End Cyberbullying  3 days ago Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition 3 days ago Lindsey Vonn And Her Dog Took Some Adorable Photos With Her Bronze Medal 3 days ago Ivanka Trump Believes It’s ‘Inappropriate’ To Be Asked About Her Father’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct 3 days ago Dwyane Wade Is Saddened That A Parkland Shooting Victim Was Buried In His Jersey 3 days ago The Chameleonic Craft Of Darrell Thorne   3 days ago The 14-Year-Old Founder Of A Girls Football League Delivers One Powerful Speech 3 days ago Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health 3 days ago In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal 4 days ago How Olympic Athletes Grapple With Life Once The Thrill Is Gone 4 days ago Ellen Uses Her Show To Praise The ‘Amazing’ Survivors Of The Parkland Shooting  4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers