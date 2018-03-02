Recently on GOOD
President Trump And Alec Baldwin Are Battling It Out On Twitter Trump is not impressed with Baldwin’s impersonation.
The DACA Generation Has Their Stories Told In This Immigration Opera A DREAMer in the audience said it was “a taste of what the immigrant community is facing.”
Lacoste Replaces Its Iconic Alligator Logo With 10 Endangered Species The quantities produced are tied to the corresponding living population of each animal.
People Are Loving Gap’s Fight Against The Stigma Of Breastfeeding The breastfeeding stigma needs to end already.
College Coaches Set Up A Surprise Reunion Between A Player And Mom After 5 Years Apart He was suspicious, but he never expected to see her walk through that door.
Say Hello To The Wonderfully Weird Mascots Of The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games 200,000 Japanese classrooms voted on their favorite pair among these six candidates.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy