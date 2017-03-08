Recently on GOOD
-
3 Boko Haram Survivors Explain The Importance Of International Women’s Day Want to change the world? Get girls in school
-
Stopping Soccer’s Homophobia Problem Starts In The Stands Antigay chants by Atlanta United fans highlight soccer’s troubling history of intolerance
-
Reinvigorated Hillary Clinton Calls For A ‘Wave Of Young Women’ To Run For Office “Life hands all of us setbacks”
-
-
Mother Tweets Photo Of Deceased Son To Anti-Vaxxer Politician Misinformation in the Internet age has some serious consequences
-
Live Well. Do Good.
One easy change in how you talk to your kids can help them be more successful https://t.co/NdipRekmrm https://t.co/EFlPU8cfBG
Best-Selling Author Calls Out Affluent High School Students For Unruly, Racist Behavior During His Appearance
Recent
3 Boko Haram Survivors Explain The Importance Of International Women’s Day Stopping Soccer’s Homophobia Problem Starts In The Stands Best-Selling Author Calls Out Affluent High School Students For Unruly, Racist Behavior During His Appearance Reinvigorated Hillary Clinton Calls For A ‘Wave Of Young Women’ To Run For Office Trump Surprises White House Tour Guests In The Most Ironic Way Imaginable Mother Tweets Photo Of Deceased Son To Anti-Vaxxer Politician I ‘Biohacked’ My Body—Then My Body Fought Back A 10-Year-Old’s Poignant Letter Explains Why She’ll Miss School For ‘A Day Without A Woman’ There’s Water, Water Everywhere In California. So Why Isn’t The Drought Over? If You Thought TSA Pat-Downs Were Intrusive Before … They're Getting Worse Patton Oswalt’s Daughter Sent Donald Trump A Postcard Letting Him Know How She Feels The Very Simple Explanation Of Why We Make Silly Mistakes
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.